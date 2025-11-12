Ethereal Paintings To Soothe The Soul

Hello, My name is Jennifer. I am a fulltime artist based in Northern England. I have long been in love with The Universe and Stars. Yet growing up I would while away the days running around the forests near to where I lived in Cheshire, England growing up as a child.
As an artist I have longed to combine cosmic skies and natural elements, like trees, flowers, birds and other wildlife. I also love to create my work from imagination and memory, creating pieces that are mystical and ethereal. Little windows into places, that take you away from it all (at least for a short while). To soothe the soul.
I use watercolour mostly, as I can’t get enough of the spontaneity and fluidity of this medium. I adore just letting the paint do its own thing! Giving a lovely natural organic feel. You never quite know what it’s going to create, giving each piece its own unique organic natural feel.
I create new artworks every week and look forward to the new worlds I have left to discover!
Thanks for reading!
More info: Etsy | jennifertaylorart.com
Night Under The Stars – Original Painting On Canvas
Painted from my imagination. This enchanting little scene (I hope) will bring you a moment of stillness and tranquility. I wanted this piece to be all about a starry night and an endless soft carpet of wildflowers. A little window to another world.
Work In Progress – In The Studio
At work in my studio in Northern England. I love to let the paint do its own thing! Creating a natural flowing organic feel.
Secrets In The Light – Original Watercolour
Inspired by the beauty of the universe, but also the forest. I love to bring together these two elements in my landscape scenes. So usually it’s set at night, but still with subtle daylight hints at the horizon. Painted from my imagination, I hope this brings you as much joy as it was in creating it. The paint is layered in glazes, giving a subtle colourful luminance to the piece.
A Starry Night – Original Oil Painting
Painted from my imagination, inspired by the beauty of the Universe, it’s a magical little setting to bring into your space. Painted in greens, with cool fresh blues and teal. Ready to hang and enjoy. Framed in a custom solid wood, black stained frame with silver leaf inner detail.
Every piece is hand painted in my art studio, based in Northern England. I use the finest paints and materials to create pieces that you can enjoy again and again, taking you to magical Worlds.
Daisies On The Hill – Original Watercolour
A little watercolour painting, framed in a vintage gold carved wooden frame, painted by myself with Black paint, distressed and sealed with a satin varnish. Warm yellows and subtle purple tones fill this little piece, whilst daisies softly catch the light. The paint is layered in subtle glazes, giving a subtle colourful luminance to the piece.
A Never Ending Night – Original Watercolour
Have you ever had one of those nights you just didn’t want to end, a beautiful moment you wished could last forever? This piece in painted and inspired by one such night I had. Star gazing in the mountains in Cumbria England. It was a magical night I won’t ever forget, yet brought to life here in watercolour. Painted from my imagination and memory, I hope that this piece will whisk you away to a magical place. Painted in subtle washes of colour, to bring a sense of colour depth and subtle luminescence.
On The Easel – Guiding Light Original Oil On Canvas
Painted from my imagination, Light At The Lake is a tranquil, ethereal place. Soft and expressionistic, painted with lovely earthy toes, with yellows and purples. A beautiful sky sits overhead with subtle stars. Light beams shine down at the heart of the piece.
