Artist Repaints Dolls In A More Realistic Way

Dolls are a beloved toy out there and most kids love to play with them, although sometimes, people take their fondness for dolls into adulthood and never grow out of them. It is quite trendy today to recreate dolls and repaint their faces to make them look more detailed and realistic, and that is exactly what Spanish artist José Francisco Cerezo Roldan does.
José removes the makeup that doll companies put on and paints his beautiful version. He enjoys creating celebrities and characters from TV shows, books, and movies. The artist makes the dolls look more like human beings and less like big-eyed cartoons with unrealistic proportions.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#2
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#3
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#4
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#5
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#6
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#7
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#8
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#9
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#10
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#11
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#12
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#13
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#14
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#15
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#16
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#17
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#18
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#19
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#20
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#21
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#22
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#23
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#24
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#25
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#26
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#27
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#28
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#29
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
#30
Image source: jcrdreamdolls
Follow Us