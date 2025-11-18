Homeowner Maliciously Complies With City Bylaws After Being Harassed By A Neighbor

Entitled folks are often so full of themselves that not only do they manage to annoy everyone around them, but, inevitably, they actually lay the foundations of their own doom. The many “malicious compliance” stories from across the internet are a clear example of that.
A homeowner decided to get revenge on a nosy neighbor who called the cops due to their use of power tools on a Saturday afternoon. Since this was against city bylaws, the homeowner decided to do what they were told and only use them at legal times. For example, seven in the morning.
Some people are ready to call the police over every little inconvenience
Image credits: ThamKC / envato (not the actual photo)
So one person decided to make sure they were fully complying with local laws before doing their work
Image credits: Paul Cross / flickr (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anamul Rezwan / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: [deleted]
There are rules against being loud at certain hours for a reason
Most people would agree that being a good neighbor means always considering just how your actions might impact those around you. For example, waiting until late morning to use power tools. In a perfect world, no one would be subjected to the barrage of noise caused by a power-washer, but not waking someone up is the second best option. The fact is, some folks see every public space as a resource for them to use whoever they want, not at all taking into account how others feel.
Indeed, this is why many nations make laws against this sort of behavior. The bylaws mentioned in this story are one example, but other countries have strict regulations about it. Germany has rules against using any power tools like drills or lawnmowers before seven in the morning on weekends. Similarly, one is supposed to avoid any loud noises, for example even recycling glass bottles.
Switzerland is even more strict, you are not allowed to mow your lawn on workdays between 12am and 1pm and from 7pm to 7am, while Saturdays it’s banned from 12am. to 1pm and from 5pm onwards. It’s also entirely banned on Sundays and public holidays. Lawncare in Switzerland, it seems, is a logistical nightmare.
Entitled people often create bigger problems for themselves
As excessive as this all might look, unfortunately, laws like this have to exist because entitled people would otherwise do whatever they want. Anyone who has lived in an apartment building with poor sound isolation has no doubt encountered, or, more precisely, heard the “handy” neighbor who is always hammering and drilling.
Even worse, some of us have been woken up at bizarre times in the night because some inconsiderate person decided now is the best time to mount a TV. Entitlement takes many forms, but it tends to boil down to a simple “logic.” The entitled person wants or needs something and they simply do not care who it bothers or offends. Many things in life can be “figured out” or negotiated, but these sorts of people just create difficulties.
This story is a classic example. Yes, technically there is a provision against power washing at this time. However, by immediately choosing the path of most aggression, the annoying neighbors created the situation they most wanted to avoid. If they were bothered by late morning and afternoon power washing, then 7am is no doubt even less preferable. But instead of negotiating, they immediately jumped the gun and called the cops.
Readers thought the story was wonderfully petty
Follow Us