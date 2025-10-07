Woman Gets Disowned By Asian Parents For Refusing To Fund Younger Sister’s Lavish Lifestyle

Recently, one TikTok creator shared an emotional video with the caption “I hesitated to post this video because my whole life, I was told to never air dirty laundry.” But it seems like she really needed a safe place to talk about hard things in her life.
The author titled her video “Asian Parents Trauma” as she explained how much pressure, responsibilities, and expectations her family members put on her, as she sobbed into the camera.
More so, the author’s parents disowned her because she refused to further fund her sister’s lavish lifestyle that included not only tuition and living expenses, but also irresponsible shopping sprees, nights out and whatnot.
A TikTok creator who wished to stay anonymous has recently shared an emotional video about how her Vietnamese parents disowned her when she refused to fund her sister’s lavish lifestyle
The author said she hesitated to post this video but felt like she really had no other choice
It’s no secret that most Asian parents (although not all!) tend to be very hard on their children. In many Asian families, mental health is not a subject of discussion and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. In Asian society, achievement and education are status symbols so parents push that onto their kids from a very early age.
According to this study, a common expectation by Asian parents is that their children will automatically be happy and grateful to have a comfortable life in the U.S. When this is not the case, children’s negative behavior may be interpreted as a lack of appreciation and respect for the parents. Moreover, some parents may assume an even stronger authoritarian role to teach the child a lesson, while other parents may assume the victim role, accusing the child of bringing shame to them and to the family.
Many people said she did the right thing and tried to comfort her
