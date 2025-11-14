We Are Creating The World’s Magical Beasts’ Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

by

At Barracud’Apps, we create mobile applications on many different subjects (like security, trading, languages), and we love legendary mythical and folkloric creatures. So we are working on both of our passions to make a mobile bestiary dedicated to them ! You can find the first illustrations here,don’t hesitate to tell us wich one you want to see and let us discover creatures coming from your country legends!

More info: utip.io | Instagram

#1 Baby Jackalope

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#2 Jackalope

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#3 Paul Bunyan

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#4 Old Wizard And His Baby Dragon

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#5 Wizard

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#6 Young Wizard

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#7 Old Witch

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#8 Witch

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#9 Young Witch

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#10 Ghost Boy

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#11 Ghost Girl

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#12 Nessie

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#13 Baby Centaur

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#14 Centaur

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#15 Pal-Rai-Yuk

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#16 Faun

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#17 Cocatrix

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#18 Peryton

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#19 Werewolf

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#20 Phoenix

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#21 Harpy

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#22 Kitsune

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#23 Baby Vampire Girl

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#24 Vampire Girl

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#25 Baby Vampire Boy

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#26 Vampire Boy

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#27 Baby Unicorn

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#28 Alicanto Copper

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#29 Unicorn

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#30 Young Mermaid Girl

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#31 Mermaid Girl

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#32 Kraken

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#33 Calchona

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#34 Bakeneko

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#35 Alicanto Gold

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

#36 Baby Peryton

We Are Creating The World&#8217;s Magical Beasts&#8217; Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Uber User Accuses Uber Of Scamming Him Out Of $157, Shares Their Terrible Reply Online
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
George Clooney Makes TV Return in Hulu’s Catch-22 Adaptation
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2018
Turns Out You Can Buy A Life-sized 13 ft Giraffe Made Out Of Fiberglass To Hold Your Chandelier
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 17-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
John Cena is Creating a Peacock Show Called “WWE Evil”
3 min read
May, 15, 2021
Codename: Kids Next Door
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.