We Are Creating The World’s Magical Beasts’ Bestiary (Along With A Mobile App)

At Barracud’Apps, we create mobile applications on many different subjects (like security, trading, languages), and we love legendary mythical and folkloric creatures. So we are working on both of our passions to make a mobile bestiary dedicated to them ! You can find the first illustrations here,don’t hesitate to tell us wich one you want to see and let us discover creatures coming from your country legends!
#1 Baby Jackalope
#2 Jackalope
#3 Paul Bunyan
#4 Old Wizard And His Baby Dragon
#5 Wizard
#6 Young Wizard
#7 Old Witch
#8 Witch
#9 Young Witch
#10 Ghost Boy
#11 Ghost Girl
#12 Nessie
#13 Baby Centaur
#14 Centaur
#15 Pal-Rai-Yuk
#16 Faun
#17 Cocatrix
#18 Peryton
#19 Werewolf
#20 Phoenix
#21 Harpy
#22 Kitsune
#23 Baby Vampire Girl
#24 Vampire Girl
#25 Baby Vampire Boy
#26 Vampire Boy
#27 Baby Unicorn
#28 Alicanto Copper
#29 Unicorn
#30 Young Mermaid Girl
#31 Mermaid Girl
#32 Kraken
#33 Calchona
#34 Bakeneko
#35 Alicanto Gold
#36 Baby Peryton
