Abandoned Dog Receives A Life-Changing Makeover, Getting 6.5 Pounds Of Matted Fur Shaved Off

Today we’d like to share with you the results and a journey of a very special transformation. It’s a story about a Shih Tzu called Simon, and we are certain that his magical (and very needed) makeover will have you both a little bit relieved and touched at the same time.

Recently, a video showcasing Simon’s transformation was posted by a non-profit organization called KC Pet Project in Kansas City. The video, which is as equally heartwarming as it is heartbreaking, went viral on TikTok. The stray Shih Tzu’s transformation has been viewed over eight million times in the past day alone and the video itself as of now has racked up over 28 million views over the past few days.

By scrolling down below, you’ll see heartstring-pulling pictures that show an abandoned dog before, during, and after being shaved and groomed by the staff and volunteers at the KC Pet Project center.

More info: tiktok.com | Instagram | kcpetproject.org | Facebook

Meet Simon, an 11-year-old Shih Tzu who was recently rescued by the animal non-profit KC Pet Project

Image credits: kcpetproject

His matted, greasy fur had tangled together to form dreadlock-like clumps all over his body after he suffered what seemed like years of neglect

Image credits: kcpetproject

Staff at the KC Pet Project shelter said he was “covered in the thickest mats we’ve ever seen”

Image credits: kcpetproject

They also added that it was probably one of the most challenging matted cases they’ve had to deal with

Image credits: kcpetproject

The neglected dog walked with bowed legs because his fur was tangled so tightly and had hundreds of fleas

Image credits: kcpetproject

Immediately, Simon was given an emergency treatment by veterinary team at KC Pet Project

Image credits: kcpetproject

The staff worked for more than two hours to shave every single piece of matted hair off his tiny body

Image credits: kcpetproject

When Simon first came in and before he was shaved, they were told that he weighed nearly 20 pounds

Image credits: kcpetproject

They removed nearly 7 pounds of heavy, matted hair

Image credits: kcpetproject

“We never know the condition that they’ll be in once they are shaved and surprisingly, his skin was in fairly good shape”

Image credits: kcpetproject

“He is skinny, he was covered in fleas, and will need to have dental surgery soon, but he’s now receiving great medical care”

Image credits: kcpetproject

Image credits: kcpetproject

With good care and love, Simon has made an amazing transformation

Image credits: kcpetproject

The tiny Shih Tzu also received his first bath in years

Image credits: kcpetproject

Image credits: kcpetproject

Image credits: kcpetproject

As of right now, Simon is ready to start the healing and rehabilitation process before he will be put up for adoption

Image credits: kcpetproject

Image credits: kcpetproject

Here’s what the non-profit organization shared on their Instagram:

“We are always so thankful for our team at KC Pet Project who put in hard work every day to create better lives for pets like him. Donations to our organization help pets like Simon each and every day that depend on our organization for medicine, veterinary care, vaccines, food, and hope.”

You can check the full video about Simon’s recovery down below

Video credits: kcpetproject

