30 Times Elderly People Decided To Text And It Resulted In These Gems

New technologies have always been scary. Mostly because people prefer the familiar and technological advancements bring unexpected changes into the world they worked so hard to adjust to. So it’s not surprising that some individuals reject innovations or take longer to adapt to them. Especially the older folks, whose declining cognitive and motor skills are making it even harder to keep up with modern devices.

Luckily, this doesn’t stop them from trying, often resulting in quite a few funny blunders and mishaps. Bored Panda has compiled a whole list of texting fails, hoping that it serves as a reminder to message your elders and encourage them to use technology more often. After all, practice does make perfect!

#1 I Found An Old Screenshot From The First Time My Grandma Messaged Me. I Love Her

Image source: Seaboats

#2 Thabks Dad

Image source: BlocklyGD

#3 Dammit Facebook!

Image source: anonymous

#4

Image source: oldpeoplefacebook

#5 Text To Speech Problems

Image source: clockerrs11

#6 Woke Up This Morning With A Text From Grandma

Image source: hideehoe656

#7

Image source: oldpeoplefacebook

#8

Image source: oldpeoplefacebook

#9 No

#10 A Friend Posted This

Image source: medly45

#11

Image source: rileycolley

#12 Grandma

Image source: ashIeykate

#13 Coward

Image source: areyououttayourmoind

#14

Image source: oldpeoplefacebook

#15 Congrats

Image source: sourpatchkimboslice

#16 Man’s Mother Likes To Use The Microphone Function Rather Than Typing To Text While Driving

Image source: reddit.com

#17 My Grandma Learns To Text

Image source: yarn_store

#18 Thanks

Image source: LeeroyM

#19 Grandma Said She Was In The Middle Of The Atlantic Late Last Night With No Extra Explanation

Image source: Adamsr71

#20

Image source: rileycolley

#21 I Don’t Know Grandma

Image source: Sue_Flay

#22 Can The iPad If He Uses This iPhone?

Image source: boomythecat

#23 Sent This To My Dad A Couple Of Years Ago. Still Makes Me Laugh

Image source: investorman689

#24 Thanks Ma

Image source: americanjewels

#25 Excellent Work

Image source: se7en51ns

#26

#27

Image source: _meezy_

#28

Image source: wholesomeboomers

#29 “Go To Bed”

Image source: AyyLmaoKickIT

#30 My Grandma

Image source: Im_The_One

