50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Every region on Earth has its own distinct customs and culture. And as time marches on and the world becomes more and more globalized, this way of life changes, and some are left feeling nostalgic for the recent past.
The ‘Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life’ Facebook page is a corner of the internet that shares memes and pics about Slavic day-to-day life, centered around so-called Gopnik culture, the post-Soviet era, and spending time shelling peas with grandma, surrounded by countless wall rugs. Scroll down to check out some of the most amusing and confusing pics that were featured, and don’t forget to upvote your fave ones.
Bored Panda got in touch with Matei Tabacu, the founder of ‘Scenic Depiction of Slavic Life,’ the offshoot of his original and immensely popular ‘Squatting Slavs in Tracksuits’ social media project. He was kind enough to tell us all about the history of the entire project, and why Slavic memes are such a big hit on the internet. Read on for the full interview.
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6 Snoop Dogg After One Week In Bulgaria
#7
#8
#9 De Niro From Serbia
#10
#11
#12 Slavic Science
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17 Perfection
#18 Balkan Stonehenge. Picklehenge
#19 Wolverine After One Week In Bulgaria
#20 Fishing In Poland
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27 Johny Depp After Two Months In Czech
#28
#29 One Of Kherson’s Liberators 🇺🇦 ❤️
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34 Chandler Bing After 6 Months In Hungary
#35
#36 Growing Up In A Remote Industrial Town, That Felt Very Relatable 😁
#37
#38 Slav Soccer Games
#39
#40
#41
#42 Big Biznis Here
#43
#44 You Are Not A Real Slav If Your Refrigerator Doesn’t Look Like That
#45 Poland, Łódź
#46 Bulgaria
#47 The Most Slavic Photo In History
#48 Real Slavic Minimalism
#49 Slovakian Hospital Breakfast At Its Finest
#50
