50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

by

Every region on Earth has its own distinct customs and culture. And as time marches on and the world becomes more and more globalized, this way of life changes, and some are left feeling nostalgic for the recent past.

The ‘Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life’ Facebook page is a corner of the internet that shares memes and pics about Slavic day-to-day life, centered around so-called Gopnik culture, the post-Soviet era, and spending time shelling peas with grandma, surrounded by countless wall rugs. Scroll down to check out some of the most amusing and confusing pics that were featured, and don’t forget to upvote your fave ones. 

Bored Panda got in touch with Matei Tabacu, the founder of ‘Scenic Depiction of Slavic Life,’ the offshoot of his original and immensely popular ‘Squatting Slavs in Tracksuits’ social media project. He was kind enough to tell us all about the history of the entire project, and why Slavic memes are such a big hit on the internet. Read on for the full interview.

More info: Facebook (SDSL) | Facebook (SSIT) | Instagram (SDSL) | Instagram (SSIT) | Instagram (Store) | SquattingSlavs.org

#1

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#2

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#3

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#4

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#5

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#6 Snoop Dogg After One Week In Bulgaria

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#7

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#8

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#9 De Niro From Serbia

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#10

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#11

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#12 Slavic Science

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#13

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#14

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#15

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#16

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#17 Perfection

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#18 Balkan Stonehenge. Picklehenge

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#19 Wolverine After One Week In Bulgaria

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#20 Fishing In Poland

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#21

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#22

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#23

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#24

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#25

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#26

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#27 Johny Depp After Two Months In Czech

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#28

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#29 One Of Kherson’s Liberators 🇺🇦 ❤️

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#30

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#31

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#32

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#33

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#34 Chandler Bing After 6 Months In Hungary

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#35

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#36 Growing Up In A Remote Industrial Town, That Felt Very Relatable 😁

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#37

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#38 Slav Soccer Games

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#39

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#40

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#41

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#42 Big Biznis Here

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#43

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#44 You Are Not A Real Slav If Your Refrigerator Doesn’t Look Like That

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#45 Poland, Łódź

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#46 Bulgaria

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#47 The Most Slavic Photo In History

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#48 Real Slavic Minimalism

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#49 Slovakian Hospital Breakfast At Its Finest

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

#50

50 Hilarious Pics And Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Growing Up And Living In Eastern Europe

Image source: Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Rat Sanctuary Shames The Naughtiest Rats Of The Month And Their Crimes Are Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
10 Project Runway Spinoffs We Think Would Work
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2019
Artist Creates Heartfelt Comics About Life With A New Dog Without Using A Single Word (5 New Stories)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
How William Shatner Landed on “The Curse of Oak Island”
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2020
Pandas, What Is The Funniest Joke You Have Ever Heard? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Grotesque And Unique Comics By Alex Gamsu Jenkins (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.