I Crocheted A Baby Yoda Hat And Here’s What It Looks Like

by

I made this Baby Yoda Hat using 1 ball of Caron Latte Cake because I wanted to teach others how to achieve the same result by making a video tutorial. It took me about 5 hours to complete it.

I have been crocheting since 2012, and I learned by watching YouTube. Since then, I’ve made many character hats. I like focusing on making them look as similar as possible to the original picture. I have learned so many tricks and hacks in crochet, and I want to teach others and empower them to believe that they can do it as well. Enjoy!

More info: Etsy | youtube.com | Facebook

Baby Yoda around crochet elements

This is how the hat looks in front

Baby Yoda from the top

Baby Yoda detail of eyes

Baby Yoda on a child’s head

Details of the ears

Baby Yoda (the Child) Crochet Hat Tutorial Part 1

Baby Yoda (the Child) Crochet Hat Tutorial Part 2

Baby Yoda (the Child) Crochet Hat Tutorial Part 3

