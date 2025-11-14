I Crocheted A Baby Yoda Hat And Here’s What It Looks Like

I made this Baby Yoda Hat using 1 ball of Caron Latte Cake because I wanted to teach others how to achieve the same result by making a video tutorial. It took me about 5 hours to complete it.
I have been crocheting since 2012, and I learned by watching YouTube. Since then, I’ve made many character hats. I like focusing on making them look as similar as possible to the original picture. I have learned so many tricks and hacks in crochet, and I want to teach others and empower them to believe that they can do it as well. Enjoy!
More info: Etsy | youtube.com | Facebook
Baby Yoda around crochet elements
This is how the hat looks in front
Baby Yoda from the top
Baby Yoda detail of eyes
Baby Yoda on a child’s head
Details of the ears
Baby Yoda (the Child) Crochet Hat Tutorial Part 1
Baby Yoda (the Child) Crochet Hat Tutorial Part 2
Baby Yoda (the Child) Crochet Hat Tutorial Part 3
