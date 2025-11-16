50 Times Pet Halloween Costumes Did Not Disappoint (New Pics)

With just a bit more than a week left until the 31st of October, now is the time to decide on the costume that best suits your pet’s personality, be it Pinhead Chihuahua or Batcat.
However, coming up with a look for your companion can be tough. After all, it needs to suit their personality as well. So we at Bored Panda put together a list of ideas that should definitely help.
Continue scrolling to check out the adorably spooky celebrants and if you want more, fire up our other collections of the best Halloween pet costumes here and here. Also, don’t miss the chat we had with PDSA’s (which is the UK’s leading veterinary charity) vet nurse Shauna Spooner about safety guidelines for this special occasion.
#1 And This Year’s Winner Of Halloween
#2 My Pirate Dog Was A Pirate Dog For Halloween
#3 The Halloween Cat Has Appeared
#4 “We All Bork Down Here, Georgie”
#5 Spoopy
#6 This Year’s Halloween Costume
#7 My Friend From Work And His Dog Dressed As E.T. And Elliot
#8 Rosie Has A Digestive Disorder That Forces Her To Eat All Her Meals In A Special Chair. So My Step-Mom Turned Her Into Ruth Bader Ginsburg For Halloween
#9 Happy Halloween From Taco Thor
#10 Cute Ghosts
#11 Corgi + Cerberus = Corberius. He’s Ready For Halloween
#12 No Thoughts, Just A Pinhead Chihuahua
#13 Celebrating The Day Of The Dead
#14 Party On, Wayne! Party On, Garth
#15 Happy Halloween From The Puppy Who Lived
#16 My Nephew As Tigger, And His Trusty Sidekick Eeyore For Halloween
#17 You Severely Underestimate My Apathy
#18 My Best Friend’s Halloween Costume. He’s A Little Embarrassed By It
#19 Last Minute Halloween Costume
#20 I Ate Rubber Band. Went To Surgery. Won Pet Costume As Handmaid
#21 Happy Halloween From This Golden Girl
#22 K-9 Karen. Happy Halloween
#23 Halloween’s Most Handsome Devil
#24 Happy Halloween From The Sweetest Group Of Guinea Pigs
#25 This Dog’s Halloween Costume
#26 Thor Is Going To Cast A Spell On You This Halloween
#27 Feeling A Little Exotic This Halloween
#28 Mango Is Ready For Halloween
#29 My Lil Bee
#30 Happy Halloween
#31 The Two Most Mischievous Loki Variants You’ll Ever See
#32 Happy Halloween From Vampire Puppy
#33 Appa And Momo Pet Costumes
#34 Happy Halloween From My Favorite Bat
#35 Bob’s Boo-Gers
#36 Judd Was A Bat For Halloween
#37 Pray For Me. I Decided To Dress My Cat Up For Halloween
#38 Dragon Costume For Fibs
#39 I Adopted A One-Eyed Dog, Everyone Said He Must Be A Pirate For Halloween
#40 My 15-Year-Old Chihuahua (Munch) Got Her Halloween Costume Yesterday
#41 Happy Halloween
#42 Demogorgon. I Am A Stranger Thing
#43 My 2 Pups Playing Their Part For Their Halloween Costume. Herbie Looks Super Happy That He Caught A Criminal And Marley Just Looks Guilty And Sad
#44 Our Dog Won Best Costume At His Daycare And Thought You All May Appreciate It
#45 Costume Contest Winner? I Think So. Soon As I Tried To Take A Pic The Mop Decided To Do A Flip Out Of The Bucket
#46 The Perfect Halloween Costume
#47 Yes Or No?
#48 The Cutest Bat Ever
#49 Happy Halloween
#50 Happy Halloween From The Gardener + Her Flower Children
