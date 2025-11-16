50 Times Pet Halloween Costumes Did Not Disappoint (New Pics)

With just a bit more than a week left until the 31st of October, now is the time to decide on the costume that best suits your pet’s personality, be it Pinhead Chihuahua or Batcat.

However, coming up with a look for your companion can be tough. After all, it needs to suit their personality as well. So we at Bored Panda put together a list of ideas that should definitely help.

Continue scrolling to check out the adorably spooky celebrants and if you want more, fire up our other collections of the best Halloween pet costumes here and here. Also, don’t miss the chat we had with PDSA’s (which is the UK’s leading veterinary charity) vet nurse Shauna Spooner about safety guidelines for this special occasion.

#1 And This Year’s Winner Of Halloween

#2 My Pirate Dog Was A Pirate Dog For Halloween

Image source: Erin Mary

#3 The Halloween Cat Has Appeared

Image source: Freyu

#4 “We All Bork Down Here, Georgie”

Image source: roscoe_blaze

#5 Spoopy

Image source: beergeek

#6 This Year’s Halloween Costume

Image source: Felicia Norman

#7 My Friend From Work And His Dog Dressed As E.T. And Elliot

Image source: Jarodactyl

#8 Rosie Has A Digestive Disorder That Forces Her To Eat All Her Meals In A Special Chair. So My Step-Mom Turned Her Into Ruth Bader Ginsburg For Halloween

Image source: PacmanIsSleeping

#9 Happy Halloween From Taco Thor

Image source: Jessiexzx

#10 Cute Ghosts

Image source: Kevin_mar144

#11 Corgi + Cerberus = Corberius. He’s Ready For Halloween

Image source: avramce

#12 No Thoughts, Just A Pinhead Chihuahua

Image source: steve_foxe

#13 Celebrating The Day Of The Dead

Image source: itswac

#14 Party On, Wayne! Party On, Garth

Image source: cashsummit

#15 Happy Halloween From The Puppy Who Lived

Image source: tonywu88

#16 My Nephew As Tigger, And His Trusty Sidekick Eeyore For Halloween

Image source: sethamphetameme

#17 You Severely Underestimate My Apathy

Image source: lady_flufferton

#18 My Best Friend’s Halloween Costume. He’s A Little Embarrassed By It

Image source: zoxcat

#19 Last Minute Halloween Costume

Image source: deargdue_

#20 I Ate Rubber Band. Went To Surgery. Won Pet Costume As Handmaid

Image source: niaerll

#21 Happy Halloween From This Golden Girl

Image source: Pleasant-Pause-7991

#22 K-9 Karen. Happy Halloween

Image source: behrkon

#23 Halloween’s Most Handsome Devil

Image source: LadyInterstellar

#24 Happy Halloween From The Sweetest Group Of Guinea Pigs

Image source: marysa-xo

#25 This Dog’s Halloween Costume

Image source: theironfanatic

#26 Thor Is Going To Cast A Spell On You This Halloween

Image source: Jessiexzx

#27 Feeling A Little Exotic This Halloween

Image source: Kelly Turner

#28 Mango Is Ready For Halloween

Image source: malenysflock

#29 My Lil Bee

Image source: The_0ccurrence

#30 Happy Halloween

Image source: Ladybug-2021

#31 The Two Most Mischievous Loki Variants You’ll Ever See

Image source: Degan747

#32 Happy Halloween From Vampire Puppy

Image source: Starrante11

#33 Appa And Momo Pet Costumes

Image source: knots-and-bolts

#34 Happy Halloween From My Favorite Bat

Image source: sinkholes666

#35 Bob’s Boo-Gers

Image source: Izzy Greer

#36 Judd Was A Bat For Halloween

Image source: rmcc8

#37 Pray For Me. I Decided To Dress My Cat Up For Halloween

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Dragon Costume For Fibs

Image source: slhance

#39 I Adopted A One-Eyed Dog, Everyone Said He Must Be A Pirate For Halloween

Image source: Outside_Cod667

#40 My 15-Year-Old Chihuahua (Munch) Got Her Halloween Costume Yesterday

Image source: xbrianxfuryx

#41 Happy Halloween

Image source: ndudleybruce

#42 Demogorgon. I Am A Stranger Thing

Image source: billiejoekitty

#43 My 2 Pups Playing Their Part For Their Halloween Costume. Herbie Looks Super Happy That He Caught A Criminal And Marley Just Looks Guilty And Sad

Image source: cath3190

#44 Our Dog Won Best Costume At His Daycare And Thought You All May Appreciate It

Image source: ayeitschelsay

#45 Costume Contest Winner? I Think So. Soon As I Tried To Take A Pic The Mop Decided To Do A Flip Out Of The Bucket

Image source: Haley Russell

#46 The Perfect Halloween Costume

Image source: TheDirectorsCut

#47 Yes Or No?

Image source: reddit.com

#48 The Cutest Bat Ever

Image source: SSTralala

#49 Happy Halloween

Image source: GreenWitchOfTheWestt

#50 Happy Halloween From The Gardener + Her Flower Children

Image source: rheannecooke

