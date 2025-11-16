159 “Trivia For Seniors” Questions To Ask Your Grandparents

What famous British group arrived in the U.S. from England in February 1964?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#2

What female blues singer was discovered at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#3

Who was the first man on the Moon?

Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov

#4

Who was the woman who refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#5

Who landed at 17 Cherry Tree Lane in a well-known and loved Walt Disney movie from 1964?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#6

Michael Jordan played which sport?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#7

Who was the first woman to become Prime Minister of the UK?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#8

In which city can you find the statue of liberty?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#9

On which continent can you find the Nile?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#10

Which poet wrote the “Odyssey”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#11

What 60s artist was famous for his brightly colored portrayal of everyday objects such as soup cans?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#12

In what year did the Woodstock Music Festival take place?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#13

Who was the singer-songwriter, considered by many to be the greatest electric guitar player of all time, who performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Woodstock?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#14

What was the name of the group formed by Maurice White?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#15

Michael Jackson first recorded on what record label?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#16

Who said, “Here’s Johnny” on “The Johnny Carson Show” in the early 60s?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#17

What was the name of Sri Lanka before 1972?

Image source: britannica.com

#18

What is the highest mountain in the world?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#19

Who wrote “Don Quixote”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#20

Which 1965 musical movie starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#21

Which year did WWII start?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#22

Which two Japanese cities were bombed in 1945?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#23

Who was the British fashion designer that invented the miniskirt in 1964?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#24

What famous explorer was the first to climb Mount Everest in 1953?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#25

What did boxer Cassius Clay choose to change his name to?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#26

Who delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#27

What Broadway musical premiering in 1957 featured Tony and Maria as the lead characters?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#28

What famous TV series in 1966 began with the words, “Space, the final frontier…”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#29

What president resigned in 1974 because of the Watergate scandal?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#30

What singer of the 40s and 50s had the nickname “Ol’ Blue Eyes’”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#31

What circular plastic toy of the 1950s was placed around the waist and operated by moving the hips?

Image source: britannica.com

#32

What was the name of the first satellite launched into orbit by Russia in 1957?

Image source: nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov

#33

Who was the woman who made a solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#34

What does the acronym EU stand for?

Image source: acronyms.thefreedictionary.com

#35

Who was the first President of the US?

Image source: whitehouse.gov

#36

What is the capital of Italy?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#37

Athens is the capital of which country?

#38

Which small country is enclaved in Rome, Italy?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#39

Which river flows through London?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#40

What is the name of the Roman wall located between England and Scotland?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#41

Which Scottish lake is famous for its monster, Nessie?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#42

Who sang ‘Stayin’ Alive’?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#43

Which artist sang a song starting with this first line “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, I’m begging of you please don’t take my man”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#44

Which British secret agent works for MI6 under the codename 007?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#45

Which author wrote “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#46

Which 80s sitcom starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#47

What is Churchill’s first name?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#48

Which sport is played for the Super Bowl?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#49

What famous actress married baseball player Joe DiMaggio 1954?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#50

What famous TV cowboy in the 1950s whose horse was named Trigger was really named Leonard Slye?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#51

Who was the former first lady who married Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis October 20, 1968?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#52

Who was the famous blonde actress (and rumored lover of President John F. Kennedy) found dead in her bedroom August 5, 1962?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#53

Who was the rising young star from the movie “Rebel Without a Cause and Giant” that died in an automobile accident in 1955?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#54

Who overthrew Fulgencio Batista in 1959 and became dictator of Cuba?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#55

In what decade was Elton John’s 1973 album “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” containing the song “Candle in the Wind,” his portrayal of the life of Marilyn Monroe released?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#56

What was the name of the Cleveland disc jockey who first used the term “Rock N Roll” in 1951?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#57

What musical dance genre was featured in the 1977 release of the movie “Saturday Night Fever”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#58

What TV star of the series “77 Sunset Strip” sang “Kookie, Kookie, Lend Me Your Comb”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#59

What was the name of the ex-Beatle who had a number one solo “Got My Mind Set on You”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#60

What was the top selling song of the 1970s and who recorded it?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#61

What new and exciting rock-and-roll singer appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956, but could only be shown from the waist up?

Image source: edsullivan.com

#62

Elvis Presley’s estate was named what?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#63

What color described the Acres that were the subject of the 170-episode sitcom?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#64

What sitcom was about an army hospital in Korea?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#65

In the 50s, both Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone wore what type of hat?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#66

What was added to every address by the U.S. Postal Service in 1963?

Image source: guides.loc.gov

#67

What was Aretha Franklin’s first hit?

Image source: britannica.com

#68

Who was the creator of the comic strip about Charlie Brown?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#69

Who was the pediatrician author of a manual for parents?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#70

What type of beverage is Jameson?

Image source: liquor.com

#71

What is the best medal that can be won at the Olympics?

#72

Which instrument is Eric Clapton famous for playing?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#73

Which ocean lies between Europe and North America?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#74

The Taj Mahal is a famous landmark located in which country?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#75

What is the capital of Northern Ireland?

Image source: britannica.com

#76

What is the highest mountain in the UK?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#77

Complete the name of this American band ‘Jefferson _______’.

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#78

Complete the title of this Johnny Cash song “I walk the ______”.

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#79

Complete the title of this book by Joseph Heller “Catch-____”.

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#80

Which one of Roald Dahl’s books is about a chocolatier named Willy Wonka?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#81

Which 20s book is about a millionaire named Jay Gatsby?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#82

Which country was Leo Tolstoy, the author of “War and Peace”, from?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#83

What is the name of the girl in “The Wizard of Oz”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#84

During which historical event does ‘Gone with the wind’ take place?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#85

Complete the name of this 1961 movie “West Side _____”.

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#86

Which actor played in “The Great Dictator”, ‘The Kid” and “Modern Times”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#87

Who directed the movie ‘Psycho’?

Image source: imdb.com

#88

Which actress became Princess of Monaco by marrying Prince Rainier III in 1956?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#89

True or False – Marlon Brando was British.

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#90

True or False – Audrey Hepburn married twice.

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#91

Which US naval base was bombed in 1941 by the Japanese?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#92

Which country was Charles de Gaulle from?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#93

In which country was the pizza invented?

Image source: history.com

#94

What senator from Wisconsin conducted a nationally televised hearing in 1954 looking for Communists in the government?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#95

What famous actor starred in Lilies of the Field and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#96

Who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the 1962 movie “To Kill a Mockingbird”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#97

Which member of the royal family became head of state in Great Britain in 1953?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#98

Who played the role of Norman Bates the 1960 horror movie “Psycho”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#99

Who was assassinated in November 1963?

Image source: whitehouse.gov

#100

Single songs were printed on two-sided disks that were called by what number?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#101

What is the name of the song recorded by The Coasters in 1959 with the line, “You’re gonna need an ocean of Calamine lotion”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#102

What was on the other side of the number one single “Come Together” and who sang it?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#103

What cuddly toy provided the title for Elvis Presley’s hit from 1957?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#104

What group recorded “Rock Around the Clock” in 1955?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#105

What singer titled his autobiography “Laughter in the Rain”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#106

Francis Scott-Key wrote what patriotic song?

Image source: history.com

#107

What are the names of the Three Stooges?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#108

What piece of women’s clothing, named after a dog, became popular in the 1950s?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#109

What was the name of the television show featuring Adam, Hoss, and Little Joe on the Ponderosa?

Image source: britannica.com

#110

Which disease did Dr. Jonas Salk successfully create a vaccine for in 1952?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#111

Who sang “Mack the Knife”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#112

Who sang the theme from the 70s movie “Love Story”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#113

What happened on the 6th of June 1944?

Image source: history.com

#114

Which author created the character of Hercule Poirot?

Image source: britannica.com

#115

What is the currency in use in Australia?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#116

In which country can you find the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#117

In which county is Chester?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#118

True or False – Winchester used to be the capital of England.

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#119

Cardiff is the capital of which country?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#120

In which country can you find the River Severn?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#121

Which artist sang “Heart of Gold”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#122

In which city is ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s set?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#123

Which movie is the famous quote “We’ll always have Paris” from?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#124

True or False – “Citizen Kane” was released in the 40s.

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#125

Which country is ​​Brigitte Bardot from?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#126

Which of the actors in Easy Rider starred Peter Fonda, Jack Nicholson, and Dennis Hopper directed the movie?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#127

Who published the important anti-war novel “Catch-22” in 1961?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#128

Who was the popular ’50s TV figure on the first nationally televised American children’s TV program?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#129

Who was President of the United States from 1953 to 1961?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#130

How many singles of the The Bee Gees reached number one on the Hot 100 chart in the 70s?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#131

In 1991, Whitney Houston raised funds for what war with a recording of “Star-Spangled Banner”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#132

The Monkees took the last train to where in their popular song?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#133

“Sixteen Tons”, which hit the country music chart in 1955, was sung by whom?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#134

What was the name of the song Doris Day sung in the 1956 Hitchcock film, “The Man Who Knew Too Much”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#135

Which female pop group known for their song “He’s So Fine” consisted of Barbara Lee, Patricia Bennett, Sylvia Peterson, and Judy Craig?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#136

Who was the heavy metal guitar player for Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#137

Who sang “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” with Elton John?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#138

Which record by what artist spent the most weeks in the top ten in the 60s?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#139

What 1968 science fiction movie co-starred a computer named H.A.L?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#140

What type of airplane appeared in the movie “Dr. Strangelove”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#141

What year did Disneyland open?

Image source: history.com

#142

Which film won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1960?

Image source: imdb.com

#143

Which television game show first aired in 1956 and is still running today?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#144

Who hosted a long-running TV variety show from 1948 until 1971?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#145

Which author wrote “To Kill a Mockingbird”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#146

What is the southernmost county of England?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#147

Which country is Cher from?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#148

Who did Russia imprison in 1960 for using a U-2 plane for spying?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#149

Who was the first African-American named as a Supreme Court Justice in 1967?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#150

Who first recorded “I Can’t Help It If I’m Still in Love with You” in 1951?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#151

The music for the Clint Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef movie “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” was composed by whom?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#152

Which group had a hit with “Twilight Time” in 1958?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#153

What type of live fish was eaten as a trend in the 1950s?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#154

What type of telephone was invented in 1963?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#155

What was the name of Butch Cassidy’s gang in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#156

Which product did Proctor and Gamble launch in 1966 that revolutionized baby care?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#157

Which one of the following Disney movies came first?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#158

What is the name of Mick Jagger’s wife?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#159

Lee Harvey Oswald was convicted of murdering which accused assassin?

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

