159 “Trivia For Seniors” Questions To Ask Your Grandparents

#1
What famous British group arrived in the U.S. from England in February 1964?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#2
What female blues singer was discovered at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#3
Who was the first man on the Moon?
Image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov
#4
Who was the woman who refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#5
Who landed at 17 Cherry Tree Lane in a well-known and loved Walt Disney movie from 1964?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#6
Michael Jordan played which sport?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#7
Who was the first woman to become Prime Minister of the UK?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#8
In which city can you find the statue of liberty?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#9
On which continent can you find the Nile?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#10
Which poet wrote the “Odyssey”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#11
What 60s artist was famous for his brightly colored portrayal of everyday objects such as soup cans?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#12
In what year did the Woodstock Music Festival take place?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#13
Who was the singer-songwriter, considered by many to be the greatest electric guitar player of all time, who performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Woodstock?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#14
What was the name of the group formed by Maurice White?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#15
Michael Jackson first recorded on what record label?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#16
Who said, “Here’s Johnny” on “The Johnny Carson Show” in the early 60s?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#17
What was the name of Sri Lanka before 1972?
Image source: britannica.com
#18
What is the highest mountain in the world?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#19
Who wrote “Don Quixote”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#20
Which 1965 musical movie starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#21
Which year did WWII start?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#22
Which two Japanese cities were bombed in 1945?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#23
Who was the British fashion designer that invented the miniskirt in 1964?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#24
What famous explorer was the first to climb Mount Everest in 1953?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#25
What did boxer Cassius Clay choose to change his name to?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#26
Who delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#27
What Broadway musical premiering in 1957 featured Tony and Maria as the lead characters?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#28
What famous TV series in 1966 began with the words, “Space, the final frontier…”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#29
What president resigned in 1974 because of the Watergate scandal?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#30
What singer of the 40s and 50s had the nickname “Ol’ Blue Eyes’”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#31
What circular plastic toy of the 1950s was placed around the waist and operated by moving the hips?
Image source: britannica.com
#32
What was the name of the first satellite launched into orbit by Russia in 1957?
Image source: nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov
#33
Who was the woman who made a solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#34
What does the acronym EU stand for?
Image source: acronyms.thefreedictionary.com
#35
Who was the first President of the US?
Image source: whitehouse.gov
#36
What is the capital of Italy?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#37
Athens is the capital of which country?
#38
Which small country is enclaved in Rome, Italy?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#39
Which river flows through London?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#40
What is the name of the Roman wall located between England and Scotland?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#41
Which Scottish lake is famous for its monster, Nessie?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#42
Who sang ‘Stayin’ Alive’?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#43
Which artist sang a song starting with this first line “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, I’m begging of you please don’t take my man”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#44
Which British secret agent works for MI6 under the codename 007?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#45
Which author wrote “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#46
Which 80s sitcom starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#47
What is Churchill’s first name?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#48
Which sport is played for the Super Bowl?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#49
What famous actress married baseball player Joe DiMaggio 1954?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#50
What famous TV cowboy in the 1950s whose horse was named Trigger was really named Leonard Slye?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#51
Who was the former first lady who married Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis October 20, 1968?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#52
Who was the famous blonde actress (and rumored lover of President John F. Kennedy) found dead in her bedroom August 5, 1962?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#53
Who was the rising young star from the movie “Rebel Without a Cause and Giant” that died in an automobile accident in 1955?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#54
Who overthrew Fulgencio Batista in 1959 and became dictator of Cuba?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#55
In what decade was Elton John’s 1973 album “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” containing the song “Candle in the Wind,” his portrayal of the life of Marilyn Monroe released?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#56
What was the name of the Cleveland disc jockey who first used the term “Rock N Roll” in 1951?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#57
What musical dance genre was featured in the 1977 release of the movie “Saturday Night Fever”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#58
What TV star of the series “77 Sunset Strip” sang “Kookie, Kookie, Lend Me Your Comb”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#59
What was the name of the ex-Beatle who had a number one solo “Got My Mind Set on You”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#60
What was the top selling song of the 1970s and who recorded it?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#61
What new and exciting rock-and-roll singer appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956, but could only be shown from the waist up?
Image source: edsullivan.com
#62
Elvis Presley’s estate was named what?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#63
What color described the Acres that were the subject of the 170-episode sitcom?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#64
What sitcom was about an army hospital in Korea?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#65
In the 50s, both Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone wore what type of hat?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#66
What was added to every address by the U.S. Postal Service in 1963?
Image source: guides.loc.gov
#67
What was Aretha Franklin’s first hit?
Image source: britannica.com
#68
Who was the creator of the comic strip about Charlie Brown?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#69
Who was the pediatrician author of a manual for parents?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#70
What type of beverage is Jameson?
Image source: liquor.com
#71
What is the best medal that can be won at the Olympics?
#72
Which instrument is Eric Clapton famous for playing?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#73
Which ocean lies between Europe and North America?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#74
The Taj Mahal is a famous landmark located in which country?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#75
What is the capital of Northern Ireland?
Image source: britannica.com
#76
What is the highest mountain in the UK?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#77
Complete the name of this American band ‘Jefferson _______’.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#78
Complete the title of this Johnny Cash song “I walk the ______”.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#79
Complete the title of this book by Joseph Heller “Catch-____”.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#80
Which one of Roald Dahl’s books is about a chocolatier named Willy Wonka?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#81
Which 20s book is about a millionaire named Jay Gatsby?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#82
Which country was Leo Tolstoy, the author of “War and Peace”, from?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#83
What is the name of the girl in “The Wizard of Oz”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#84
During which historical event does ‘Gone with the wind’ take place?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#85
Complete the name of this 1961 movie “West Side _____”.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#86
Which actor played in “The Great Dictator”, ‘The Kid” and “Modern Times”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#87
Who directed the movie ‘Psycho’?
Image source: imdb.com
#88
Which actress became Princess of Monaco by marrying Prince Rainier III in 1956?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#89
True or False – Marlon Brando was British.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#90
True or False – Audrey Hepburn married twice.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#91
Which US naval base was bombed in 1941 by the Japanese?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#92
Which country was Charles de Gaulle from?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#93
In which country was the pizza invented?
Image source: history.com
#94
What senator from Wisconsin conducted a nationally televised hearing in 1954 looking for Communists in the government?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#95
What famous actor starred in Lilies of the Field and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#96
Who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the 1962 movie “To Kill a Mockingbird”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#97
Which member of the royal family became head of state in Great Britain in 1953?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#98
Who played the role of Norman Bates the 1960 horror movie “Psycho”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#99
Who was assassinated in November 1963?
Image source: whitehouse.gov
#100
Single songs were printed on two-sided disks that were called by what number?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#101
What is the name of the song recorded by The Coasters in 1959 with the line, “You’re gonna need an ocean of Calamine lotion”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#102
What was on the other side of the number one single “Come Together” and who sang it?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#103
What cuddly toy provided the title for Elvis Presley’s hit from 1957?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#104
What group recorded “Rock Around the Clock” in 1955?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#105
What singer titled his autobiography “Laughter in the Rain”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#106
Francis Scott-Key wrote what patriotic song?
Image source: history.com
#107
What are the names of the Three Stooges?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#108
What piece of women’s clothing, named after a dog, became popular in the 1950s?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#109
What was the name of the television show featuring Adam, Hoss, and Little Joe on the Ponderosa?
Image source: britannica.com
#110
Which disease did Dr. Jonas Salk successfully create a vaccine for in 1952?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#111
Who sang “Mack the Knife”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#112
Who sang the theme from the 70s movie “Love Story”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#113
What happened on the 6th of June 1944?
Image source: history.com
#114
Which author created the character of Hercule Poirot?
Image source: britannica.com
#115
What is the currency in use in Australia?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#116
In which country can you find the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#117
In which county is Chester?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#118
True or False – Winchester used to be the capital of England.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#119
Cardiff is the capital of which country?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#120
In which country can you find the River Severn?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#121
Which artist sang “Heart of Gold”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#122
In which city is ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s set?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#123
Which movie is the famous quote “We’ll always have Paris” from?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#124
True or False – “Citizen Kane” was released in the 40s.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#125
Which country is Brigitte Bardot from?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#126
Which of the actors in Easy Rider starred Peter Fonda, Jack Nicholson, and Dennis Hopper directed the movie?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#127
Who published the important anti-war novel “Catch-22” in 1961?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#128
Who was the popular ’50s TV figure on the first nationally televised American children’s TV program?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#129
Who was President of the United States from 1953 to 1961?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#130
How many singles of the The Bee Gees reached number one on the Hot 100 chart in the 70s?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#131
In 1991, Whitney Houston raised funds for what war with a recording of “Star-Spangled Banner”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#132
The Monkees took the last train to where in their popular song?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#133
“Sixteen Tons”, which hit the country music chart in 1955, was sung by whom?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#134
What was the name of the song Doris Day sung in the 1956 Hitchcock film, “The Man Who Knew Too Much”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#135
Which female pop group known for their song “He’s So Fine” consisted of Barbara Lee, Patricia Bennett, Sylvia Peterson, and Judy Craig?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#136
Who was the heavy metal guitar player for Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#137
Who sang “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” with Elton John?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#138
Which record by what artist spent the most weeks in the top ten in the 60s?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#139
What 1968 science fiction movie co-starred a computer named H.A.L?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#140
What type of airplane appeared in the movie “Dr. Strangelove”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#141
What year did Disneyland open?
Image source: history.com
#142
Which film won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1960?
Image source: imdb.com
#143
Which television game show first aired in 1956 and is still running today?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#144
Who hosted a long-running TV variety show from 1948 until 1971?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#145
Which author wrote “To Kill a Mockingbird”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#146
What is the southernmost county of England?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#147
Which country is Cher from?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#148
Who did Russia imprison in 1960 for using a U-2 plane for spying?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#149
Who was the first African-American named as a Supreme Court Justice in 1967?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#150
Who first recorded “I Can’t Help It If I’m Still in Love with You” in 1951?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#151
The music for the Clint Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef movie “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” was composed by whom?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#152
Which group had a hit with “Twilight Time” in 1958?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#153
What type of live fish was eaten as a trend in the 1950s?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#154
What type of telephone was invented in 1963?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#155
What was the name of Butch Cassidy’s gang in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#156
Which product did Proctor and Gamble launch in 1966 that revolutionized baby care?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#157
Which one of the following Disney movies came first?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#158
What is the name of Mick Jagger’s wife?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#159
Lee Harvey Oswald was convicted of murdering which accused assassin?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
