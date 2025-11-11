Hypnotizing Forests Of Slovenia, My Homeland

Slovenia is a land of forests. They cover about 60% of the surface, which means that almost every Slovenian village is located near the forest.

In the distant past, forests covered almost the entire territory of Slovenia to a height of around 1,800 m. Once the first inhabitants have settled, only then the deforestation began. The first settlers used a source of wood for the construction of housing, heating, cooking and many other products, and by cutting it they’ve acquired land for crop production. In the woods they hunted game and picked berries.

Hypnotizing Forests Of Slovenia, My Homeland
Hypnotizing Forests Of Slovenia, My Homeland
