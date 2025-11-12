I Went To Braies And I Found The Beauty Of Nature

by

My name is Davide Sasso and going to Braies is one of those things that I always wanted to do. Finally this summer I managed to go and with my DSLR I wanted to capture this fantastic place. Braies is located in Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy.

With some friends, I went to the adventure of this wonderful place. Once you get to the lake the show was amazing, the colors and the silence of nature I was particularly inspired to do these photos.

As you can see, I have given a lot of importance to the colors, by shooting at different times of the day. Once I took pictures, I shared shots with my followers, I wanted them to see what nature offers us, how beautiful the Earth can be.

If you ever have the opportunity to visit Trentino-South Tyrol, you absolutely must go, it is beautiful.

More info: Instagram

