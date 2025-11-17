Time Waits For No One: 30 Celebrities Photoshopped Next To Their Younger Selves (New Pics)

Looking at pictures is one of the easiest ways to notice the effect of the passage of time. Even with realizing that no one’s getting any younger, seeing people now and then might take you by surprise.

A great collection showing how time flies can be found on Ard Gelinck’s Instagram account where he shares pictures of celebrities posing with their younger selves. The Dutch artist photoshops them together, showing us that time stops for no one, no matter how famous or influential you are. His fascinating creations have garnered over 300k followers on Instagram and have even been reshared by some of the stars from his pictures themselves (Madonna, Robbie Williams, Tina Turner, and Sylvester Stallone, just to name a few).

We have also shared some of his digital creations before, so make sure to check out our previous collections of Ard’s work here, here, here, here, here, and here. And scroll down to find the newest batch of his beautifully assembled photographs, as well as some thoughts he shared with Bored Panda during our recent interview.

More info: Instagram | Twitter

#1 Robin Williams

Image source: ardgelinck

#2 Neo & Trinity

Image source: ardgelinck

#3 Drew Barrymore

Image source: ardgelinck

#4 Bruce Willis

Image source: ardgelinck

#5 Ke Huy Quan

Image source: ardgelinck

#6 April 21 In Loving Memory Of Her Majesty The Queen. A Heavenly Birthday

Image source: ardgelinck

#7 Sandra Bullock

Image source: ardgelinck

#8 Marilyn Monroe

Image source: ardgelinck

#9 Dave Grohl

Image source: ardgelinck

#10 Michael J. Fox

Image source: ardgelinck

#11 Cate Blanchett

Image source: ardgelinck

#12 Jennifer Coolidge

Image source: ardgelinck

#13 Elton John

Image source: ardgelinck

#14 Pedro Pascal

Image source: ardgelinck

#15 Boy George

Image source: ardgelinck

#16 Inger Nilsson

Image source: ardgelinck

#17 Denzel Washington

Image source: ardgelinck

#18 Tom Hardy

Image source: ardgelinck

#19 Winona Ryder

Image source: ardgelinck

#20 Happy 60th Birthday To Graham Norton

Image source: ardgelinck

#21 Shaquille O’neal

Image source: ardgelinck

#22 Happy Birthday To Mr. Ed O’neill. Celebrating It With This Edit Of Ed And His Famous TV Character Al Bundy

Image source: ardgelinck

#23 Prince

Image source: ardgelinck

#24 Jim Carrey

Image source: ardgelinck

#25 Neve Campbell

Image source: ardgelinck

#26 Michelle Pfeiffer

Image source: ardgelinck

#27 Taylor Swift

Image source: ardgelinck

#28 Rihanna

Image source: ardgelinck

#29 Sade

Image source: ardgelinck

#30 Harry Styles

Image source: ardgelinck

#31 Pat Benatar

#32 Fran Drescher

#33 Happy Birthday Anthony Michael Hall!

#34 Kate Moss

#35 Kevin Hart Posing With His Younger Self

#36 Jenna Ortega Together With One Of Her On Screen Characters, Wednesday Addams

#37 Happy Birthday To Abba’s Agnetha Fältskog

