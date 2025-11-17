Time Waits For No One: 30 Celebrities Photoshopped Next To Their Younger Selves (New Pics)

Looking at pictures is one of the easiest ways to notice the effect of the passage of time. Even with realizing that no one’s getting any younger, seeing people now and then might take you by surprise.
A great collection showing how time flies can be found on Ard Gelinck’s Instagram account where he shares pictures of celebrities posing with their younger selves. The Dutch artist photoshops them together, showing us that time stops for no one, no matter how famous or influential you are. His fascinating creations have garnered over 300k followers on Instagram and have even been reshared by some of the stars from his pictures themselves (Madonna, Robbie Williams, Tina Turner, and Sylvester Stallone, just to name a few).
We have also shared some of his digital creations before. And scroll down to find the newest batch of his beautifully assembled photographs, as well as some thoughts he shared with Bored Panda during our recent interview.
#1 Robin Williams
#2 Neo & Trinity
#3 Drew Barrymore
#4 Bruce Willis
#5 Ke Huy Quan
#6 April 21 In Loving Memory Of Her Majesty The Queen. A Heavenly Birthday
#7 Sandra Bullock
#8 Marilyn Monroe
#9 Dave Grohl
#10 Michael J. Fox
#11 Cate Blanchett
#12 Jennifer Coolidge
#13 Elton John
#14 Pedro Pascal
#15 Boy George
#16 Inger Nilsson
#17 Denzel Washington
#18 Tom Hardy
#19 Winona Ryder
#20 Happy 60th Birthday To Graham Norton
#21 Shaquille O’neal
#22 Happy Birthday To Mr. Ed O’neill. Celebrating It With This Edit Of Ed And His Famous TV Character Al Bundy
#23 Prince
#24 Jim Carrey
#25 Neve Campbell
#26 Michelle Pfeiffer
#27 Taylor Swift
#28 Rihanna
#29 Sade
#30 Harry Styles
#31 Pat Benatar
#32 Fran Drescher
#33 Happy Birthday Anthony Michael Hall!
#34 Kate Moss
#35 Kevin Hart Posing With His Younger Self
#36 Jenna Ortega Together With One Of Her On Screen Characters, Wednesday Addams
#37 Happy Birthday To Abba’s Agnetha Fältskog
