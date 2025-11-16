Hey Pandas, What’s A Life Hack You Think Everyone Should Know? (Closed)

Share a hack, you’ve discovered on your own and realized is a life hack.
#1
When cleaning the blades on your ceiling fan:
Spray with your preferred cleaning product and then take an old pillow case (the jersey knit t-shirt material ones work best) and slide it over the fan blade. Put your hands on the outside of the pillow case, one on top of the fan blade, on on the bottom., holding the pillow case closed. Then simply slide the pillow case slowly off the fan blade. The pillow case will catch all of the dust and dirt inside so it is not flying around your house.
Take thd pillow case outside, turn it inside out amd shake it out, then wash it (inside out) with your cleaning rags to be used again next time.
#2
If you ever have a frog in your throat (itchy throat) gargle water and swallow it.
#3
Buy rubber bands, they are very useful. You can use them to make a toothpaste holder by wrapping them around a cup. They’re great for storing food, I use them to keep pancake mix closed and wrapping blocks of cheese back up. Wrap them around hangers to prevent clothes from slipping. There are dozens of ways you can use them.
#4
If your hands are shaking, clench your fists as tight as you can for a minute and when you unfurl them- your hands should now be steadier.
#5
If someone describes themselves as a “nice person” they’re usually not all that nice.
If a workplace describes themselves as being one big family they will f**k you up.
#6
The trunk box. Keep a cardboard box in your car trunk for placing smaller items or groceries into. This will keep them from falling all over the place while you’re driving. The best boxes for this are office paper boxes with the removable lid. Put the lid on the bottom of the box for added support and durability.
#7
Uh, don’t get your toast out with a fork.
#8
Never pass on an opportunity to pee when you’re traveling. Museum? Use the bathroom. Cafe? Use the bathroom. Restaurant? Use the bathroom. It doesn’t matter that you don’t feel like you have to. Always use the bathroom before leaving. Drink small amounts of water regularly and don’t wait until you’re really thirsty, because feeling thirsty will make you chug down half a bottle of water and run like a headless chicken looking for a toilet within 30 minutes.
Excellent bladder management makes a HUGE difference when you’re a tourist and takes away a lot of stress and frustration.
#9
Struggling to fit that book, dvd or blu-ray back in the bookshelf?
No? Um, I may have wasted my time here.
Yes? Ha! Here we go! Strap yourself in for the ride of your life!
1. Offer the book up horizontally to the gap you want it in.
2. Slip the corner of the book into the gap (so the corner is pointing directly into the gap).
3. Twist and push and your book will magically slide into place.
Sorry, that’s all I’ve got by way of life-hacks. Hopefully, the next one will be better.
#10
If you get cold sores/fever blisters/oral herpes, wash the outside of your mouth with soap and water after every meal or snack. The alkaline of the soap neutralizes any acids, keeping them from aggravating outbreaks. Plus, you’re keeping your affected area clean. Use a wax-based balm to keep your lips moist and protected. Make it a habit. It’s worked wonders for me!
#11
Are your ears ringing? Want them to stop? Well it’s quite simple. Take the palms of your hands and put them on your ears. Then using your fingers, tap the back of your head for a few seconds. I’ve tried this many times, works every time.
#12
Most (if not all) of us adults are making it up as we’re going along, doing the best we can. And insecurity is often a big deciding factor in how we eventually behave and in what we do.
May sound negative, but hear me out: knowing this makes me feel less insecure and gives me more compassion and patience with others. It made me realise that I’m not alone in my insecurities (far from it) and that it’s totally human and okay to feel like that. Because of this all I genuinely want to be nice to people and help them where I can. Also helps in communication and ‘levelling’ with others. It saved me a lot of unnecessary negativity while in contact with other people.
#13
Put Italian seasoning on popcorn! Or the powdered ranch packets! Both are incredible!
