30 Times People Listed Hilariously Wild Ads And Expected To Actually Sell Something

Online marketplaces can be a great platform to give things you no longer need a second home. For example, over 1.1 billion people in 70 countries use Facebook Marketplace, and it’s well on its way to become on of the most popular platforms for people to sell and buy goods.
Sometimes, they can also be a source of comedy gold. You see, some people just don’t have the time or the patience to list detailed and descriptive ads. In fact, sometimes they put so little effort that people don’t have another choice but to post them on the Uninspiring Adverts Facebook group.
More info: Uninspiring Adverts | Uninspiring Adverts Regenerated
#1
Image source: Rachel Wilkinson
#2
Image source: Richard Pennock
#3
Image source: Michelle Dawn White
#4
Image source: Agi Nagy
#5
Image source: Agi Nagy
#6
Image source: Darren Jones
#7
Image source: Flora Cate
#8
Image source: Jackie Holmes
#9
Image source: Colin Barrett
#10
Image source: Paula Jackson
#11
Image source: Lisa Morris
#12
Image source: Will West
#13
Image source: Owen Dawson
#14
Image source: Computer Jones
#15
Image source: Joonas Valtteri
#16
Image source: Ilona Roberts
#17
Image source: Kim MW
#18
Image source: Su Jones
#19
Image source: Darren Jones
#20
Image source: Martin Roberts
#21
Image source: Emma Newton
#22
Image source: Emily Hannah Downing
#23
Image source: Owen Dawson
#24
Image source: Lisa Morris
#25
Image source: Owen Dawson
#26
Image source: Ruby Brilliant
#27
Image source: Al Ballinger
#28
Image source: Amanda Leyshon
#29
Image source: Al Ballinger
#30
Image source: Justyna Novak
Follow Us