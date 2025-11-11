Van Gogh’s Starry Night Painted On Dark Water By Garip Ay

by

Turkish ebru artist Garip Ay creates dreamy pieces of art. Ebru, also know as decorative paper art, is one of the oldest Turkish arts described as painting on water. Colorful patterns are formed by sprinkling and brushing color pigments on a pan of oily water and then these patterns are transferred to paper. The results are unique and one of a kind! In this video you can see ebru art pro, Garip Ay, recreate Van Gough’s Starry Night on dark water.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “Hodges Half-Dozen”
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2017
Steve Urkel is Returning to Television in Cartoon Form
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2021
5 Must-Watch TV Shows for Shameless Fans: Dive into These Gripping Series
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2021
Difference Between American Horror Story and American Horror Stories
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2023
Bring On the Mandalorians for Season 3
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2023
5 Netflix Originals to Be Excited About in August 2024
3 min read
Jul, 11, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.