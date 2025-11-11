Van Gogh’s Starry Night Painted On Dark Water By Garip Ay

Turkish ebru artist Garip Ay creates dreamy pieces of art. Ebru, also know as decorative paper art, is one of the oldest Turkish arts described as painting on water. Colorful patterns are formed by sprinkling and brushing color pigments on a pan of oily water and then these patterns are transferred to paper. The results are unique and one of a kind! In this video you can see ebru art pro, Garip Ay, recreate Van Gough’s Starry Night on dark water.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us