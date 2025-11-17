National Pet Day: List of Holidays

Holidays are exciting to celebrate and they can also help raise awareness. But when you’re celebrating with family and friends, don’t forget to include your pets!
Whether furry, feathered, or scaly, our pets significantly brighten our lives in many ways and deserve recognition on pet holidays. We’ve compiled a list of pet holidays to celebrate including National Pet Day on April 11.
January
National Train Your Dog Month
Walk Your Dog Month/Walk Your Pet Month
Adopt a Rescued Bird Month
February
Adopt a Rescued Rabbit Month
National Pet Dental Health Month
Responsible Pet Owners Month
National Dog Training Education Month
National Cat Health Month
International Hoof Care Month
Spay and Neuter Awareness Month
February 7-14: Have a Heart for Chained Dogs Week
February 18-24: National Justice for Animals Week
March
Image source: Jack Catalano
Adopt a Rescued Guinea Pig Month
National Pet Poison Prevention Month
March 3-9: National Professional Pet Sitters Week
March 17-23: National Animal Poison Prevention Week
April
Pet First Aid Awareness Month
Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month
Prevent Lyme Disease in Dogs Month
National Heartworm Awareness Month
National Frog Month
National Canine Fitness Month
Active Dog Month
April 1-7: International Pooper Scooper Week
April 7-13: National Dog Bite Prevention Week
April 14-20: Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week
April 17-23: National Pet ID Week
April 23-29: National Scoop the Poop Week
May
National Pet Month
National Chip Your Pet Month
Responsible Animal Guardian Month
National Service Dog Eye Examination Month
May 5-11: National Pet Week; Be Kind to Animals Week; Puppy Mill Action Week
May 6-12: Dog Anxiety Awareness Week
June
Image source: charlesdeluvio
National Pet Preparedness Month
National Adopt a Cat Month
National Foster a Pet Month
National Microchipping Month
June 2-8: Pet Appreciation Week
June 17-21: Take Your Pet to Work Week
June 16-22: Animal Rights Awareness Week
July
National Lost Pet Prevention Month
National Pet Hydration Awareness Month
August
August 4-10: International Assistance Dog Week
September
Image source: Paul Hanaoka
Responsible Dog Ownership Month
Animal Pain Awareness Month
National Service Dog Month
National Pet Health Insurance Month
Happy Cat Month
Pet-Sitter Education Month
September 16-22: Adopt A Less-Adoptable-Pet Week
September 22-28: National Dog Week; National Deaf Pet Awareness Week
October
Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
National Pet Wellness Month
National Animal Safety and Protection Month
National Pit Bull Awareness Month
October 1-7: National Walk Your Dog Week
October 3-9: Animal Welfare Week
October 13-19: National Veterinary Technician Week
November
Adopt a Senior Pet Month
National Senior Pet Month
National Pet Cancer Awareness Month
Pet Diabetes Month
November 3-9: National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week
December
Image source: Yerlin Matu
National Cat Lover’s Month
FAQs
What’s the History of National Pet Day?
National Pet Day was founded in 2006 by Colleen Page, an animal welfare advocate and pet lifestyle expert striving to bring awareness to shelter animals and promote adoption.
Millions of dogs and cats enter US shelters every year. National Pet Day is a beautiful time to celebrate our existing pets but it’s also a reminder to encourage adoption. The national holiday started in the United States but is now celebrated by pet lovers worldwide.
What Are Traditions for National Pet Day?
There are many things to do on National Pet Day and there is no one right way to celebrate. Your celebration may consist of sharing a photo of your pet on social media, painting a portrait of your pet, or buying their favorite treats or a new toy.
Whether you stay home or go out, National Pet Day is a great time to get the whole family involved in creating new traditions.
What Should I Do on National Dog Day?
National Dog Day falls on August 26th and is a day to celebrate all dogs and the many ways they add to our lives. There are countless ways to spoil your pup on National Dog Day.
In addition to giving your dog a little extra TLC in the form of cuddles and snuggles, other popular ways to celebrate National Dog Day include giving your dog a massage, hosting a dog party, taking your dog to the beach, or having a pet photo shoot. If you want to help other dogs, you can volunteer at your local shelter or write your congressman asking to support the ban on puppy mills.
Is There a National Pet Month?
National Pet Day is April 11th but what if one day is not enough? Thankfully, we also have National Pet Month every May when you can celebrate your pet all month long! We love our pets year-round but May is a great reminder to celebrate the joy of the human-animal bond.
