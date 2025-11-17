National Pet Day: List of Holidays

by

Holidays are exciting to celebrate and they can also help raise awareness. But when you’re celebrating with family and friends, don’t forget to include your pets!

Whether furry, feathered, or scaly, our pets significantly brighten our lives in many ways and deserve recognition on pet holidays. We’ve compiled a list of pet holidays to celebrate including National Pet Day on April 11.

January

National Train Your Dog Month

Walk Your Dog Month/Walk Your Pet Month

Adopt a Rescued Bird Month

February

Adopt a Rescued Rabbit Month

National Pet Dental Health Month

Responsible Pet Owners Month

National Dog Training Education Month

National Cat Health Month

International Hoof Care Month

Spay and Neuter Awareness Month

February 7-14: Have a Heart for Chained Dogs Week

February 18-24: National Justice for Animals Week

March

National Pet Day: List of Holidays

Image source: Jack Catalano

Adopt a Rescued Guinea Pig Month

National Pet Poison Prevention Month

March 3-9: National Professional Pet Sitters Week

March 17-23: National Animal Poison Prevention Week

April

Pet First Aid Awareness Month

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month

Prevent Lyme Disease in Dogs Month

National Heartworm Awareness Month

National Frog Month

National Canine Fitness Month

Active Dog Month

April 1-7: International Pooper Scooper Week

April 7-13: National Dog Bite Prevention Week

April 14-20: Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week

April 17-23: National Pet ID Week

April 23-29: National Scoop the Poop Week

May

National Pet Month

National Chip Your Pet Month

Responsible Animal Guardian Month

National Service Dog Eye Examination Month

May 5-11: National Pet Week; Be Kind to Animals Week; Puppy Mill Action Week

May 6-12: Dog Anxiety Awareness Week

June

National Pet Day: List of Holidays

Image source: charlesdeluvio

National Pet Preparedness Month

National Adopt a Cat Month

National Foster a Pet Month

National Microchipping Month

June 2-8: Pet Appreciation Week

June 17-21: Take Your Pet to Work Week

June 16-22: Animal Rights Awareness Week

July

National Lost Pet Prevention Month

National Pet Hydration Awareness Month

August

August 4-10: International Assistance Dog Week

September

National Pet Day: List of Holidays

Image source: Paul Hanaoka

Responsible Dog Ownership Month

Animal Pain Awareness Month

National Service Dog Month

National Pet Health Insurance Month

Happy Cat Month

Pet-Sitter Education Month

September 16-22: Adopt A Less-Adoptable-Pet Week

September 22-28: National Dog Week; National Deaf Pet Awareness Week

October

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

National Pet Wellness Month

National Animal Safety and Protection Month

National Pit Bull Awareness Month

October 1-7: National Walk Your Dog Week

October 3-9: Animal Welfare Week

October 13-19: National Veterinary Technician Week

November

Adopt a Senior Pet Month

National Senior Pet Month

National Pet Cancer Awareness Month

Pet Diabetes Month

November 3-9: National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week

December

National Pet Day: List of Holidays

Image source: Yerlin Matu

National Cat Lover’s Month

FAQs

What’s the History of National Pet Day?

National Pet Day was founded in 2006 by Colleen Page, an animal welfare advocate and pet lifestyle expert striving to bring awareness to shelter animals and promote adoption.

Millions of dogs and cats enter US shelters every year. National Pet Day is a beautiful time to celebrate our existing pets but it’s also a reminder to encourage adoption. The national holiday started in the United States but is now celebrated by pet lovers worldwide.

What Are Traditions for National Pet Day?

There are many things to do on National Pet Day and there is no one right way to celebrate. Your celebration may consist of sharing a photo of your pet on social media, painting a portrait of your pet, or buying their favorite treats or a new toy.

Whether you stay home or go out, National Pet Day is a great time to get the whole family involved in creating new traditions.

What Should I Do on National Dog Day?

National Dog Day falls on August 26th and is a day to celebrate all dogs and the many ways they add to our lives. There are countless ways to spoil your pup on National Dog Day.

In addition to giving your dog a little extra TLC in the form of cuddles and snuggles, other popular ways to celebrate National Dog Day include giving your dog a massage, hosting a dog party, taking your dog to the beach, or having a pet photo shoot. If you want to help other dogs, you can volunteer at your local shelter or write your congressman asking to support the ban on puppy mills.

Is There a National Pet Month?

National Pet Day is April 11th but what if one day is not enough? Thankfully, we also have National Pet Month every May when you can celebrate your pet all month long! We love our pets year-round but May is a great reminder to celebrate the joy of the human-animal bond.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Babylon 5 Picture
Everything We Know About The Planned Babylon 5 TV Reboot
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2023
This All-Female Auto Shop Will Do Your Hair And Nails While They Fix Your Car
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
21 Honest Comics By This Artist That Perfectly Show The Ups And Downs Of Modern Love (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
45 ‘Zero Waste’ Tips And Tricks For Anyone Who Cares About The Environment, As Shared On This Online Group
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2025
“She Expected An Inheritance From My Late Husband”: Widow Is Stunned By The Audacity Of One Woman, Gives Her What She Asked For In Petty Revenge
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Neighbor Ruins Kid’s Botany Project Over And Over As Parents Keep Putting It In Her Parking Spot
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.