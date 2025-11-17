It’s A Boy: Naomi Campbell Welcomes Second Child At 53, Hitting Back At Critics With Wholesome Instagram Post

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has announced the birth of her second child, a boy, at the age of 53. She shared the joyous news on Instagram Thursday night, June 29th, adding that “It’s never too late to become a mother”, and starting a wave of comments congratulating the family.
The baby boy is the second child that Campbell has welcomed in her fifties. Back in May 2021, she announced she had welcomed a girl, but kept most of the details of her life—including the name—private ever since. The fashion icon did show her daughter to the world as they posed together for the March 2022 cover of British Vogue, photographed by Campbell’s longtime friend Steven Meisel.
She announced welcoming a baby boy—a brother to her two-year-old daughter—on Instagram
In May 2021, few days before her 51st birthday, Campbell shared the news about becoming a mother
In a heartwarming picture Naomi Campbell shared with her fans on Instagram, she is seen holding a baby and the hand of another child, arguably her daughter, whom she welcomed into her family back in 2021. Back then, the supermodel was about to celebrate her 51st birthday.
In a Twitter post announcing the news a couple years ago, the woman expressed her joy about becoming a mother to “a beautiful little blessing”. She expanded more on motherhood in an interview with Vogue nine months later, saying: “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”
The supermodel seemed excited to see the world through the eyes of a child again, thanks to her daughter. “I’m like a kid again. I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of,” she told Vogue.
During the interview, Campbell didn’t elaborate much on the arrival of her daughter, except to say, “She wasn’t adopted, she’s my child” – a phrase the model was later criticized for. Some people considered the phrasing to be insensitive towards those with adopted children or those who were adopted themselves.
“As an adoptive mother, I can tell you that I consider my child ‘mine’,” one person wrote in the comments under Vogue’s Tweet featuring the supermodel and her daughter. “An adopted baby is also your child”, “This is problematic. If a child is adopted, they ARE the child of their [adoptive] parent”, “This is such damaging language,” others added.
The supermodel posed with her daughter for the March 2022 cover of British Vogue
Quite a few well-known people have become parents in their fifties or later
Campbell tends to keep the details about her daughter’s life private. She hasn’t revealed her—or, as of recently, her son’s—name publicly, and told Vogue that when she was planning parenthood with her first child, only a handful of people knew about it. But the fashion icon didn’t hide the joy it brought to her life. “She is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine,” Campbell told Vogue back in 2022.
“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said, referring to becoming a mother and admitted to encouraging her older friends to have babies. In the Instagram post announcing the news about her baby boy, she ensured that he’s already cherished beyond measure and added, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”
Naomi Campbell is far from the only well-known figure to welcome children into their families over the age of 50. Actress and model Brigitte Nielsen had her fifth child at the age of 54, iconic singer-songwriter Janet Jackson greeted her firstborn after celebrating her 50th birthday, and actress Diane Keaton adopted two beautiful children while in her fifties, just to name a few examples. Well-known fathers are also no exception, as quite a few of them have had children later in life. For instance, Al Pacino, who recently made headlines after becoming a father again at 83.
People online shared varying opinions regarding the matter
