Cringeworthy Design Mistakes That Turned These 50 Signs Into A Hilarious Mess (New Pics)

The world of signs is hilariously entertaining, isn’t it? You know what we mean — phrases that raise more questions than answers, muddled sentences that make you rack your brains, and designs that leave you wondering, “what in the world happened here?” Let’s be honest, far from everyone’s an expert in writing, and getting a message across is way harder than you’d think.

But taking up the endeavor to decipher signs that make zero sense can lead to utter hilarity. So let us introduce you to an online community called ‘Don’t Dead Open Inside’ that’s dedicated to poking fun at these linguistic mishaps. With over 657k members, it’s a place for “signs/media that read as nonsense if read normally: from left to right.”

Sounds confusing? Well, just take a look down below at the newest batch of examples we at Bored Panda have gathered from the community. Chances are, you’ll be laughing in no time! Be sure to upvote your favorite posts and let us know what you think in the comments. After you’re done scrolling through this list, check out even more hard-to-read signs in our earlier pieces here, here, and here.

#1 Abort Jesus

Image source: purrseids

#2 Hoho Pepe

Image source: ackley14

#3 South Mouth

Image source: MRairden

#4 There’s No Planet B

Image source: Mr_M4yhem

#5 W Fart Free Water

Image source: TrumpilyBumpily

#6 Don’t Believe. Quit Now!

Image source: RoamingArchon

#7 Christi-Jesus Is Mexican Anity Coming P**n

Image source: NexusMaw

#8 Family Dollar, Dollar Tree… Wait

Image source: Electro-_-Lite

#9 Never Comeback Give Up Robert

Image source: FabulousGiraffe

#10 Say No To 100% Hygiene

Image source: Dracarass

#11 For The Life Of Me, I Can’t Figure Out What This Says?

Image source: iwantacoolnametoo

#12 It Doesn’t Look Good Either Way

Image source: baconworld

#13 This Jesus Cowboy

Image source: sopinessasquatch

#14 Enjoy Mouth Popcorn Your Watering

Image source: Katokiku

#15 We Are Fried. Hiring Chicken

Image source: Some–Idiot

#16 Push Animal For Heat Heat!

Image source: MasterBallsCK

#17 In Czech: “Sama Doma” Means Home Alone, “Sado Mama”…you Probably Know

Image source: pepaczlol

#18 Say To Sliders Drugs To No Yes

Image source: night_chaser_

#19 Nothingnothing Right Inleft In My My Leftright Brainbrain

Image source: jcthefluteman

#20 This Sign At A&f

Image source: A_Weber

#21 I’m A Delivery Driver. The Address Is 4822

Image source: SquattingDawg

#22 Shackled By Jesus, Lust Sets Free

Image source: 7astromichael

#23 I Feel Like This Doubles As A Sobriety Test, Lol

Image source: banjo_hero

#24 Stop My Body, Man Ate My Choice, Freedom

Image source: BurnDivision

#25 Waste Energy Today Tomorrow

Image source: samp20

#26 No No No More More More Shame Fear Dread

Image source: Nijsw122

#27 You Must Moving. Keep

Image source: LordFrogberry

#28 I’m A Bad, But S**t

Image source: jessicas213

#29 Not 25c Free

Image source: gogogadget_dick

#30 Hi Do Not Mix Please The Beans

Image source: meticulous_max

#31 Please The Shoes, Take Off

Image source: soulwasher

#32 Redneck Ukraine Stand With Yacht Club

Image source: Scotty_2_Thotty

#33 Do Not Not Cat Put In Food Feeder

Image source: Head_to_toe_legit

#34 No Everything Im Is Possible

Image source: NekoDrakeGD

#35 Use Never Ever Ever Beef. We Frozen Always

Image source: thegreatgau8

#36 Eh

Image source: Tarfool4

#37 Ddoi: This Guy Is On This Corner Every Day & Has A Bunch Of Similar Signs

Image source: pm_me_cute_bunnies

#38 The And The Fast And Furious

Image source: yannik_brn

#39 If Neither Abortion Are Isn’t You Safe

Image source: DisMyLik8thAccount

#40 Any Boy Can, But It Takes A Make A Child Man To Be A Daddy

Image source: Z-Bee

#41 Do Park, Not Here

Image source: Vaultaire

#42 Wash My Beer. Dry Store 10

Image source: Bennypuff231

#43 You Sausage A Never Place?

Image source: Ninja11211

#44 The Only Bad Is The One Workout You Didn’t Do

Image source: dtarias

#45 Sta Go En Gre

Image source: theonlysmithers

#46 Think Trash Pink Cancer

Image source: LP970

#47 I Am Dad

Image source: Sunshinenlolliepops

#48 Rwi Bones

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Mryer Xms(Lion)a

Image source: jmcb00

#50 Coonmdewn

Image source: FreePrinciple270

