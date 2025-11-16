Cringeworthy Design Mistakes That Turned These 50 Signs Into A Hilarious Mess (New Pics)

The world of signs is hilariously entertaining, isn’t it? You know what we mean — phrases that raise more questions than answers, muddled sentences that make you rack your brains, and designs that leave you wondering, “what in the world happened here?” Let’s be honest, far from everyone’s an expert in writing, and getting a message across is way harder than you’d think.
But taking up the endeavor to decipher signs that make zero sense can lead to utter hilarity. So let us introduce you to an online community called ‘Don’t Dead Open Inside’ that’s dedicated to poking fun at these linguistic mishaps. With over 657k members, it’s a place for “signs/media that read as nonsense if read normally: from left to right.”
Sounds confusing? Well, just take a look down below at the newest batch of examples we at Bored Panda have gathered from the community. Chances are, you’ll be laughing in no time! Be sure to upvote your favorite posts and let us know what you think in the comments. After you’re done scrolling through this list, check out even more hard-to-read signs in our earlier pieces here, here, and here.
#1 Abort Jesus
Image source: purrseids
#2 Hoho Pepe
Image source: ackley14
#3 South Mouth
Image source: MRairden
#4 There’s No Planet B
Image source: Mr_M4yhem
#5 W Fart Free Water
Image source: TrumpilyBumpily
#6 Don’t Believe. Quit Now!
Image source: RoamingArchon
#7 Christi-Jesus Is Mexican Anity Coming P**n
Image source: NexusMaw
#8 Family Dollar, Dollar Tree… Wait
Image source: Electro-_-Lite
#9 Never Comeback Give Up Robert
Image source: FabulousGiraffe
#10 Say No To 100% Hygiene
Image source: Dracarass
#11 For The Life Of Me, I Can’t Figure Out What This Says?
Image source: iwantacoolnametoo
#12 It Doesn’t Look Good Either Way
Image source: baconworld
#13 This Jesus Cowboy
Image source: sopinessasquatch
#14 Enjoy Mouth Popcorn Your Watering
Image source: Katokiku
#15 We Are Fried. Hiring Chicken
Image source: Some–Idiot
#16 Push Animal For Heat Heat!
Image source: MasterBallsCK
#17 In Czech: “Sama Doma” Means Home Alone, “Sado Mama”…you Probably Know
Image source: pepaczlol
#18 Say To Sliders Drugs To No Yes
Image source: night_chaser_
#19 Nothingnothing Right Inleft In My My Leftright Brainbrain
Image source: jcthefluteman
#20 This Sign At A&f
Image source: A_Weber
#21 I’m A Delivery Driver. The Address Is 4822
Image source: SquattingDawg
#22 Shackled By Jesus, Lust Sets Free
Image source: 7astromichael
#23 I Feel Like This Doubles As A Sobriety Test, Lol
Image source: banjo_hero
#24 Stop My Body, Man Ate My Choice, Freedom
Image source: BurnDivision
#25 Waste Energy Today Tomorrow
Image source: samp20
#26 No No No More More More Shame Fear Dread
Image source: Nijsw122
#27 You Must Moving. Keep
Image source: LordFrogberry
#28 I’m A Bad, But S**t
Image source: jessicas213
#29 Not 25c Free
Image source: gogogadget_dick
#30 Hi Do Not Mix Please The Beans
Image source: meticulous_max
#31 Please The Shoes, Take Off
Image source: soulwasher
#32 Redneck Ukraine Stand With Yacht Club
Image source: Scotty_2_Thotty
#33 Do Not Not Cat Put In Food Feeder
Image source: Head_to_toe_legit
#34 No Everything Im Is Possible
Image source: NekoDrakeGD
#35 Use Never Ever Ever Beef. We Frozen Always
Image source: thegreatgau8
#36 Eh
Image source: Tarfool4
#37 Ddoi: This Guy Is On This Corner Every Day & Has A Bunch Of Similar Signs
Image source: pm_me_cute_bunnies
#38 The And The Fast And Furious
Image source: yannik_brn
#39 If Neither Abortion Are Isn’t You Safe
Image source: DisMyLik8thAccount
#40 Any Boy Can, But It Takes A Make A Child Man To Be A Daddy
Image source: Z-Bee
#41 Do Park, Not Here
Image source: Vaultaire
#42 Wash My Beer. Dry Store 10
Image source: Bennypuff231
#43 You Sausage A Never Place?
Image source: Ninja11211
#44 The Only Bad Is The One Workout You Didn’t Do
Image source: dtarias
#45 Sta Go En Gre
Image source: theonlysmithers
#46 Think Trash Pink Cancer
Image source: LP970
#47 I Am Dad
Image source: Sunshinenlolliepops
#48 Rwi Bones
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Mryer Xms(Lion)a
Image source: jmcb00
#50 Coonmdewn
Image source: FreePrinciple270
