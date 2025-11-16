112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Warning: These nail art ideas may cause extreme jealousy and an overwhelming desire to schedule your next appointment at the salon promptly! So, if you’re not prepared to have the most enviable nails in town, it may be best to turn back now.
Jokes aside, if you thought that simply painting your nails a solid color or adding polka dots was enough to fuel your nail technician’s inner artist, then you’re in for a delightful surprise, our colored-nail friend.
It’s 2025, and nail art has never witnessed such a wave of insane talents. Gone are the days of plain old manicures, as creative nail art designs and intricate subjects have become the norm.
We’ve searched high and low to bring you the most fabulous nail art pictures and provide your artsy self with ample inspiration for your next style. Or, if you prefer, simply replicate these designs as they are — no judgment here!
From cute nails adorned with cartoon characters to geometric styles that will leave you in awe, this nail art design gallery is so extensive that it has it all. And if you’re feeling extra daring, check out our summer nails collection and Almond nails trend for even more stylish ideas!
So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and take a look, share this post with your stylish friends, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones! Let’s see which nail art styles reign supreme.
#1 100% Hand Painted Winnie The Pooh Set I Did For My Client. We’re All Just A Bunch Of Kids At Heart, Even In Adulthood
Image source: zekonke
#2 The Design My Nail Tech Came Up With When I Asked For Something Psychedelic
Image source: Sherlock__Gnomes
#3 My Idea Of “Holiday” Nails Is A Bit Different This Year
Image source: ArieanAquarian
#4 My Tech Who Says “I’m Not Great With Nail Art” Did These Yesterday
Image source: UsualSnark
#5 Springtime Nails
Image source: Evenwithmylast
#6 Galaxy Nail Art
Image source: scroll3522
#7 I Did Some Rainbow Marble On Jelly Glitter
Image source: MissyCie
#8 Abstract Nail Art
Image source: lovenailsart
#9 My Christmas Set! I’m So Proud, And These Are Definitely My Favourite So Far
Image source: HumorousPumpkin
#10 Sunset Nail Design
Image source: lioba_m
#11 5 Hours Later… All Art Done By Me
Image source: 5toe
#12 Gradient Clouds Nail Art
Image source: rikuyac
#13 Nail Art
Image source: elgizonat
#14 Dream Cats
Image source: danieshout
#15 Probably A Bit Overdone Right Now But These Pop Art Nails Are So Cool!
Image source: Amblerance
#16 Tie Dye Nail Art Done By Me
Image source: Ladylefave
#17 Hand Painted Acrylics I Did On Myself
Image source: kkangl
#18 Have To Start Fall Nails At Some Point
Image source: abbeyroad527
#19 Snake Nails
More French nail tips.
Image source: darlenexnails
#20 Nice Simple Tetris Nails
Image source: Ill-Cauliflower-4552
#21 I’ve Been Trying So Hard To Up My Nail Art Game This Past Year.
Image source: merry_murderess
#22 Water Marble Done With Violet Nightmares
Image source: scratchureyesout
#23 Spooky Halloween Nail Art Handpainted By Me!
Image source: kforkirsty
#24 My First Time Having Any Kind Of Nail Art
Image source: simplifiedpetals
#25 Like Or Too Much?
Image source: phoenix_sugar
#26 Used My Airbrush For The First Time On A Client And I Love The Result!
Image source: kforkirsty
#27 Check These Out!
Image source: _callmeanny
#28 Reposting This Design I Created Back In May
Image source: betina_goldstein
#29 Trippy Glowing Nails
Image source: darlenexnails
#30 Getting Back Into The Nail Art. Some Cute Lil Stars This Week!
Image source: unlimitedfunk_
#31 Sponge Bob Nail Art!
Image source: jen-131991
#32 My New Favourite Nails! This Set Took Me Approximately 5 Hours – Totally Worth It
Image source: HumorousPumpkin
#33 Beetlejuice
Image source: kayyybarrr
#34 Hand Painted Floral Nail Design
Image source: vuong184
#35 Cloud Nail Art
Image source: sanguinesplash
#36 Hand Painted Vines. My Girl’s A Gem
Image source: prolificpotato
#37 First Ever Time Getting Nail Art! I’ve Been Eyeing Up This Simple Design For Years
Image source: queenguac
#38 Pac-Man Nail Art I Tried
Image source: switchbratt
#39 Morning Matcha With A Side Of Fresh Nails
Image source: laurenladnier
#40 Nail Art I Did On Myself Today
Image source: pashlikeash
#41 The Charms Didn’t Last Long But I Loved This Set So Much
Image source: justalapforcats
#42 Okay So These Aren’t My Nails
Image source: Greninja3699
#43 Autumn Nail Art
Image source: ohelleah
#44 Fried Egg. I’m In Love!
Image source: RoxanneBarton
#45 Never Been A Fan Of Christmas Themed Nail Art, But I Do Like Bits Of Glitter And There… This Is The Compromise That Me And My Nail Tech Reached!
Image source: Artistic-Mouse6459
#46 Loving The Abstract Nail Art On These Press Ons!
Image source: deamck
#47 New Nail Art
Image source: purplemo
#48 Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away Nail Art
Image source: EsmeraldaRafaele
#49 90s Set By Me, They’re Not Perfect But I’m Happy With Them
Image source: organic_ingredient
#50 These Nails Are Giving Me All The Summer Vibes!
Image source: kailawitani
#51 Let My Nail Techs 7 Year Old Daughter Design My Nails! She Picked Everything!
Image source: ZeIronMaiden
#52 Nail Art I Did Myself
Image source: ChelsNailPolishLover
#53 Purple Magnetic With A Touch Of Cheetah
Image source: Lily_Lioness
#54 Just Bought Supplies And, After Watching Several Tutorials, Thought I’d Try Some Halloween Nail Art For My First Go
Image source: tofuqueen15
#55 California Dreaming
Image source: NachoQweeef
#56 Love When Clients Want To Twin
Image source: AfemeAfeme
#57 I Did My Nails For The First Time, What Do You Think?
Image source: elsakroess
#58 Did Some Fluid Art And Went For A Halloween Theme
Image source: AthenaRN85
#59 My Very Amateur Spooky Nail Art
Image source: lazy_daisy_72
#60 Got A New Client And She Asked For Some Fun Nail Art!
Image source: Red_Cole
#61 I Hand Painted These On Apre Gel-X
Image source: nailsbyramisa
#62 Getting Back Into Nail Art With Spider-Man Nails
Image source: Not-a-goat1
#63 Inspired By A Japanese Nail Trend From A Year Or Two Back But Finally Felt Confident To Paint It On My Client
Image source: xRejectz
#64 My Nail Tech Is Helping Me To Live My Best Life
Image source: MissTeacher86
#65 Cute Frog Nail Art I Did Myself!
Image source: jgp26
#66 Now Time For The Stripes
Image source: laurenladnier
#67 Looks Like Sky
Image source: freya_tender
#68 Junji Ito Uzumaki Spiral Inspired Set
Image source: AngelPussy69
#69 Water Colours
Image source: GotchaPokeGym
#70 My Pop Art Nails Done By Tya At Pressed Nail Bar Cleveland
Image source: stephs_plushies
#71 Reflecting Rainbows
Image source: paintboxnails
#72 70’s Nails Vibe! Also, If I Never Have To Do This Design Again, That Would Be Great
Image source: dumdumno5
#73 Holly Nail Art
Image source: littlemissegg
#74 The Best And Cutest Birthday Nails
Image source: lisas_lookbook_
#75 Purple Nails With Easy Art
Image source: pinky_me
#76 Second Attempt At Nail Art
Image source: ls1402
#77 Tried Some More Nail Art To Keep Me Sane During Lockdown. Inverted Flowers On Natural Nails!
Image source: ange____
#78 I’ve Been Teaching Myself Gelx For A Few Weeks, And Decided I’d Try Mail Art Tonight For The First Time
Image source: AngeTurn
#79 My First Hand Painted Nail Art, Sakura Themed
Image source: Hyword
#80 Pop Nail Art
Image source: Doremifason
#81 Decided To Invite All The Summer Rings Out To Play
Image source: laurenladnier
#82 Tortoise Shell Gel Nails Using Blooming Gel
Image source: scroll3522
#83 I’ve Been Listening To Bowie On Repeat And This Felt Fitting!
Image source: dedepancakes
#84 Wiggly Eyes
Image source: danieshout
#85 Most Creative Set I’ve Done
Image source: willowhimsy
#86 SpongeBob Nail Design
Image source: liamkersh
#87 Halloween Pop Art Nails
Image source: redheadvalerie
#88 Summer Vibe Nails
Image source: laurenladnier
#89 Mani And Favorite Foods
Image source: betina_goldstein
#90 Lemon Nails
Image source: Sage-merm98
#91 Did My Nye Nails Last Night
Image source: SpittleMitten
#92 Nails I Did Lately, Gel Polish On Natural Nails
Image source: SpaceOddity17
#93 Clase Azul Nail Art
Image source: chocolatemomma
#94 Alice In Wonderland Nail Art On My Natural Nails
Image source: yuki_ga_aru
#95 Caramel Swirl Marble
Image source: bigrickrollenergy
#96 Tried Almond Shape For The First Time & Told The Nail Artist To Pick A Design, She Didn’t Disappoint
Image source: CapNo2992
#97 Autumn Nails Are Best Nails
Image source: justalapforcats
#98 Brown Nail Art With Regular Polish
Image source: ANDREAA3435
#99 Haven’t Done Nail Art In Awhile, I Missed It So Much!
Image source: findingmy_place
#100 Fall Vibes
Image source: derkleinevampir11
#101 First Try At Nail Art! I Used Gel. Feel Free To Give Tips And Constructive Criticisms
Image source: 4wtsg3g3
#102 Boho Nail Art
Image source: Allyianna_xo
#103 Trendy Abstract Nails
Image source: lalalaurland
#104 Flowery Nail Art For Valentine’s Day
Image source: Remykazoo
#105 Pop Art Nails!
Image source: lovemybudz
#106 Gel On Natural Nails
Image source: kray5
#107 Chanel Summer Sorbe
Image source: betina_goldstein
#108 A Super Colorful And Easy Nail Art For Some Sunny Spring Days!
Image source: lunavbaars
#109 Second Time Trying Nail Art, First Time Trying With Gel!
Image source: JellybeanKillerQueen
#110 Hand Painted Nail Art
Image source: begyike
#111 Abstract Nail Art
Image source: Katitou
#112 Animal Crossing Nail Art
Image source: May_KH
Follow Us