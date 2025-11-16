112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

by

Warning: These nail art ideas may cause extreme jealousy and an overwhelming desire to schedule your next appointment at the salon promptly! So, if you’re not prepared to have the most enviable nails in town, it may be best to turn back now.

Jokes aside, if you thought that simply painting your nails a solid color or adding polka dots was enough to fuel your nail technician’s inner artist, then you’re in for a delightful surprise, our colored-nail friend.

It’s 2025, and nail art has never witnessed such a wave of insane talents. Gone are the days of plain old manicures, as creative nail art designs and intricate subjects have become the norm.

We’ve searched high and low to bring you the most fabulous nail art pictures and provide your artsy self with ample inspiration for your next style. Or, if you prefer, simply replicate these designs as they are — no judgment here!

From cute nails adorned with cartoon characters to geometric styles that will leave you in awe, this nail art design gallery is so extensive that it has it all. And if you’re feeling extra daring, check out our summer nails collection and Almond nails trend for even more stylish ideas!

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and take a look, share this post with your stylish friends, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones! Let’s see which nail art styles reign supreme.

#1 100% Hand Painted Winnie The Pooh Set I Did For My Client. We’re All Just A Bunch Of Kids At Heart, Even In Adulthood

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: zekonke

#2 The Design My Nail Tech Came Up With When I Asked For Something Psychedelic

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Sherlock__Gnomes

#3 My Idea Of “Holiday” Nails Is A Bit Different This Year

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: ArieanAquarian

#4 My Tech Who Says “I’m Not Great With Nail Art” Did These Yesterday

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: UsualSnark

#5 Springtime Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Evenwithmylast

#6 Galaxy Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: scroll3522

#7 I Did Some Rainbow Marble On Jelly Glitter

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: MissyCie

#8 Abstract Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: lovenailsart

#9 My Christmas Set! I’m So Proud, And These Are Definitely My Favourite So Far

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: HumorousPumpkin

#10 Sunset Nail Design

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: lioba_m

#11 5 Hours Later… All Art Done By Me

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: 5toe

#12 Gradient Clouds Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: rikuyac

#13 Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: elgizonat

#14 Dream Cats

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: danieshout

#15 Probably A Bit Overdone Right Now But These Pop Art Nails Are So Cool!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Amblerance

#16 Tie Dye Nail Art Done By Me

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Ladylefave

#17 Hand Painted Acrylics I Did On Myself

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: kkangl

#18 Have To Start Fall Nails At Some Point

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: abbeyroad527

#19 Snake Nails

More French nail tips.

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: darlenexnails

#20 Nice Simple Tetris Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Ill-Cauliflower-4552

#21 I’ve Been Trying So Hard To Up My Nail Art Game This Past Year.

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: merry_murderess

#22 Water Marble Done With Violet Nightmares

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: scratchureyesout

#23 Spooky Halloween Nail Art Handpainted By Me!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: kforkirsty

#24 My First Time Having Any Kind Of Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: simplifiedpetals

#25 Like Or Too Much?

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: phoenix_sugar

#26 Used My Airbrush For The First Time On A Client And I Love The Result!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: kforkirsty

#27 Check These Out!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: _callmeanny

#28 Reposting This Design I Created Back In May

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: betina_goldstein

#29 Trippy Glowing Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: darlenexnails

#30 Getting Back Into The Nail Art. Some Cute Lil Stars This Week!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: unlimitedfunk_

#31 Sponge Bob Nail Art!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: jen-131991

#32 My New Favourite Nails! This Set Took Me Approximately 5 Hours – Totally Worth It

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: HumorousPumpkin

#33 Beetlejuice

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: kayyybarrr

#34 Hand Painted Floral Nail Design

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: vuong184

#35 Cloud Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: sanguinesplash

#36 Hand Painted Vines. My Girl’s A Gem

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: prolificpotato

#37 First Ever Time Getting Nail Art! I’ve Been Eyeing Up This Simple Design For Years

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: queenguac

#38 Pac-Man Nail Art I Tried

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: switchbratt

#39 Morning Matcha With A Side Of Fresh Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: laurenladnier

#40 Nail Art I Did On Myself Today

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: pashlikeash

#41 The Charms Didn’t Last Long But I Loved This Set So Much

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: justalapforcats

#42 Okay So These Aren’t My Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Greninja3699

#43 Autumn Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: ohelleah

#44 Fried Egg. I’m In Love!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: RoxanneBarton

#45 Never Been A Fan Of Christmas Themed Nail Art, But I Do Like Bits Of Glitter And There… This Is The Compromise That Me And My Nail Tech Reached!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Artistic-Mouse6459

#46 Loving The Abstract Nail Art On These Press Ons!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: deamck

#47 New Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: purplemo

#48 Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: EsmeraldaRafaele

#49 90s Set By Me, They’re Not Perfect But I’m Happy With Them

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: organic_ingredient

#50 These Nails Are Giving Me All The Summer Vibes!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: kailawitani

#51 Let My Nail Techs 7 Year Old Daughter Design My Nails! She Picked Everything!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: ZeIronMaiden

#52 Nail Art I Did Myself

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: ChelsNailPolishLover

#53 Purple Magnetic With A Touch Of Cheetah

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Lily_Lioness

#54 Just Bought Supplies And, After Watching Several Tutorials, Thought I’d Try Some Halloween Nail Art For My First Go

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: tofuqueen15

#55 California Dreaming

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: NachoQweeef

#56 Love When Clients Want To Twin

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: AfemeAfeme

#57 I Did My Nails For The First Time, What Do You Think?

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: elsakroess

#58 Did Some Fluid Art And Went For A Halloween Theme

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: AthenaRN85

#59 My Very Amateur Spooky Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: lazy_daisy_72

#60 Got A New Client And She Asked For Some Fun Nail Art!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Red_Cole

#61 I Hand Painted These On Apre Gel-X

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: nailsbyramisa

#62 Getting Back Into Nail Art With Spider-Man Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Not-a-goat1

#63 Inspired By A Japanese Nail Trend From A Year Or Two Back But Finally Felt Confident To Paint It On My Client

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: xRejectz

#64 My Nail Tech Is Helping Me To Live My Best Life

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: MissTeacher86

#65 Cute Frog Nail Art I Did Myself!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: jgp26

#66 Now Time For The Stripes

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: laurenladnier

#67 Looks Like Sky

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: freya_tender

#68 Junji Ito Uzumaki Spiral Inspired Set

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: AngelPussy69

#69 Water Colours

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: GotchaPokeGym

#70 My Pop Art Nails Done By Tya At Pressed Nail Bar Cleveland

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: stephs_plushies

#71 Reflecting Rainbows

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: paintboxnails

#72 70’s Nails Vibe! Also, If I Never Have To Do This Design Again, That Would Be Great

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: dumdumno5

#73 Holly Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: littlemissegg

#74 The Best And Cutest Birthday Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: lisas_lookbook_

#75 Purple Nails With Easy Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: pinky_me

#76 Second Attempt At Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: ls1402

#77 Tried Some More Nail Art To Keep Me Sane During Lockdown. Inverted Flowers On Natural Nails!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: ange____

#78 I’ve Been Teaching Myself Gelx For A Few Weeks, And Decided I’d Try Mail Art Tonight For The First Time

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: AngeTurn

#79 My First Hand Painted Nail Art, Sakura Themed

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Hyword

#80 Pop Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Doremifason

#81 Decided To Invite All The Summer Rings Out To Play

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: laurenladnier

#82 Tortoise Shell Gel Nails Using Blooming Gel

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: scroll3522

#83 I’ve Been Listening To Bowie On Repeat And This Felt Fitting!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: dedepancakes

#84 Wiggly Eyes

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: danieshout

#85 Most Creative Set I’ve Done

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: willowhimsy

#86 SpongeBob Nail Design

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: liamkersh

#87 Halloween Pop Art Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: redheadvalerie

#88 Summer Vibe Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: laurenladnier

#89 Mani And Favorite Foods

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: betina_goldstein

#90 Lemon Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Sage-merm98

#91 Did My Nye Nails Last Night

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: SpittleMitten

#92 Nails I Did Lately, Gel Polish On Natural Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: SpaceOddity17

#93 Clase Azul Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: chocolatemomma

#94 Alice In Wonderland Nail Art On My Natural Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: yuki_ga_aru

#95 Caramel Swirl Marble

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: bigrickrollenergy

#96 Tried Almond Shape For The First Time & Told The Nail Artist To Pick A Design, She Didn’t Disappoint

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: CapNo2992

#97 Autumn Nails Are Best Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: justalapforcats

#98 Brown Nail Art With Regular Polish

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: ANDREAA3435

#99 Haven’t Done Nail Art In Awhile, I Missed It So Much!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: findingmy_place

#100 Fall Vibes

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: derkleinevampir11

#101 First Try At Nail Art! I Used Gel. Feel Free To Give Tips And Constructive Criticisms

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: 4wtsg3g3

#102 Boho Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Allyianna_xo

#103 Trendy Abstract Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: lalalaurland

#104 Flowery Nail Art For Valentine’s Day

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Remykazoo

#105 Pop Art Nails!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: lovemybudz

#106 Gel On Natural Nails

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: kray5

#107 Chanel Summer Sorbe

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: betina_goldstein

#108 A Super Colorful And Easy Nail Art For Some Sunny Spring Days!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: lunavbaars

#109 Second Time Trying Nail Art, First Time Trying With Gel!

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: JellybeanKillerQueen

#110 Hand Painted Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: begyike

#111 Abstract Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: Katitou

#112 Animal Crossing Nail Art

112 Insanely Good Nail Art Ideas To Try At Your Next Appointment

Image source: May_KH

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Teen Takes Selfies Every Day For 8 Years, Shows How Subtle Changes Create A Big Difference At The End
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Is Missy Peregrym’s Character Being Written Out of FBI?
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2022
HBO ‘Chernobyl’ Creator Calls Out Influencers After These Pictures
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Try To Match 27 Country Outlines To Their Flags In This Ultimate Visual Geography Quiz
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs Series Coming to Cartoon Network
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.