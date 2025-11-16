30 Winning Photos Of 2022 Selected By The Siena International Photo Awards

Photography is a craft that includes the knowledge of lighting, composition, and good timing. But most important of all is curiosity that makes the images worth getting a prestigious award. This year, the jury has selected the 34 best images of 2022, and we invite you to explore the power one image can capture.
The Siena International Photo Awards is one of the most prestigious photography awards in the world. Part of SIPAContest, one of the hottest cultural festivals in the Tuscany region of Italy, this year’s 2022 winning participants were selected from tens of thousands of images sent by photographers from 140 countries.
Bored Panda has contacted the organizers to answer some questions about the event and its whereabouts.
“This competition has been the first event of the Siena Awards which is a project that aims to make Siena the world capital of photography. It is a great curator of quality events with a common denominator: the language of photography as a lifelong passion.”
More info: sipacontest.com | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com
#1 Storyboard: 1st Classified, Urban And Wild By Peter Mather
Image source: Peter Mather
#2 Photo Of The Year: Woman From Evia By Konstantinos Tsakalidis
Kritsiopi Panayiota, 81 years old, reacts as a wildfire approaches her house. Amid the hottest and most long-lasting heatwave in the last 30 years, with temperatures reaching 47°C, hundreds of forest fires broke out across the country, severely hitting Greece’s second largest island. Thousands of residents and tourists were evacuated by boat. The fire, which raged uncontrollably for a week in the tinder-dry pine forests, destroyed more than 50,000 hectares of forest area and agricultural land, burned dozens of houses, and killed many animals.
Image source: Konstantinos Tsakalidis
#3 Fascinating Faces & Characters: 2nd Classified, This Is My Eye By Ahmed El Hanjoul
Image source: Ahmed El Hanjoul
#4 Journeys & Adventures: 3rd Classified, Surprise Visit By Marcus Westberg
Image source: Marcus Westberg
#5 Fascinating Faces & Characters: 3rd Classified, Hug By K. Deniz Kalayci
Image source: K.deniz Kalayci
#6 Underwater Life: 2nd Classified, Hunting California Sea Lion By Nick Polanszky
Image source: Nick Polanszky
#7 The Beauty Of Nature: 3rd Classified, Lonely Island Sunrise By Aya Okawa
Image source: Aya Okawa
#8 Underwater Life: 1st Classified, I Go Flying, I Come Flying By Francisco Javier Murcia Requena
Image source: Francisco Javier Murcia Requena
#9 Journeys & Adventures: 1st Classified, Work By Rahat Bin Mustafiz
Image source: Rahat Bin Mustafiz
#10 The Beauty Of Nature: 1st Classified, Way To Hell By Nadine Galandi
Image source: Nadine Galandi
#11 Under 20: 1st Classified, Kiss Me By Raffael Gunawan
Image source: Raffael Gunawan
#12 Animals In The Environment: 1st Classified, Mother, Tender Love By Amos Nachoum
Image source: Amos Nachoum
#13 Under 20: 3rd Classified, Strength By Vladislav Shapovalov
Image source: Vladislav Shapovalov
#14 Underwater Life: 3rd Classified, Goliath In Lilliput By Tom Shlesinger
Image source: Tom Shlesinger
#15 Documentary & Photojournalism: 3rd Classified, Maicao Police Detention Cell By Jan Grarup
Image source: Jan Grarup
#16 Street Photography: 1st Classified, Smokey Coat By Michael Kowalczyk
Image source: Michael Kowalczyk
#17 The Beauty Of Nature: 2nd Classified, Savannah Burning By Roberto Marchegiani
Image source: Roberto Marchegiani
#18 Under 20: 2nd Classified, Confine By Qiyuan Zhu
Image source: Qiyuan Zhu
#19 Sports In Action: 3rd Classified, Try By Bradley Kanaris
Image source: Bradley Kanaris
#20 Architecture & Urban Spaces: 2nd Classified, Elevator By Ibrahim Nabeel Salah
Image source: Ibrahim Nabeel Salah
#21 Sports In Action: 1st Classified, Finding Nemo By Jonne Roriz
Image source: Jonne Roriz
#22 Animals In The Environment: 2nd Classified, Puma Hunting Guanaco By Ingo Arndt
Image source: Ingo Arndt
#23 Documentary & Photojournalism: 1st Classified, High Hopes By Fabrizio Maffei
Image source: Fabrizio Maffei
#24 Street Photography: 2nd Classified, Jerusalem 2018 By Barry Talis
Image source: Barry Talis
#25 Architecture & Urban Spaces: 3rd Classified, Detachment By Giulio Casti
Image source: Giulio Casti
#26 Fascinating Faces & Characters: 1st Classified, Angelina Jolie And Bees Number 1 By Dan Winters
Image source: Dan Winters
#27 Architecture & Urban Spaces: 1st Classified, Joker Smile By Muhammad Almasri
Image source: Muhammad Almasri
#28 Sports In Action: 2nd Classified, Caeleb Dressel By Ian Macnicol
Image source: Ian Macnicol
#29 Journeys & Adventures: 2nd Classified, The Couple Is Struggling To Find A Stop By Morten Gåsvand
Image source: Morten Gåsvand
#30 Street Photography: 3rd Classified, Back To Birqash By Jonathan Jasberg
Image source: Jonathan Jasberg
