I Took Photos Of Adorable Kids With Their Reindeer In The Remote Taiga Mountains Of Mongolia

I took a photo journey with the mystic reindeer herders into the Taiga Mountains of Mongolia with some of our like-minded photographer friends. We captured the beautiful northern wilderness and experienced amazing Tsaatan people’s life and culture. And for now, I am sharing with you the beautiful pictures when my lens was pointed to the Taiga kids.

These adorable kids are spending their summer holiday with their family in the remote Taiga Mountains of Mongolia. They are growing up close to nature and wild animals, far from modern electronic devices. In this modern world, our kids are infected by screen disease, but these beautiful children seem to me that they are super healthy, happy, and active.

If you are interested in these kids' and Mongolian people's nomadic lifestyle

Thank you Bored Panda for giving us the possibility to share every beautiful moment in the world.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

Patrick Penrose
