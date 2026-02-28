Viral Footage Of Demi Moore’s Unrecognizable Transformation Sparks Comparisons To Monica Bellucci

When Demi Moore stepped out at Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2026 show at the Palazzo Delle Scintille in Milan on February 26, her sharp wet-look bob and visibly slimmer frame immediately stole the spotlight.

However, social media quickly shifted the focus from fashion to her thin build.

Within hours, users began comparing The Substance star to Monica Bellucci, framing the two actresses as contrasting examples of aging in Hollywood.

“Monica is gorgeous! Demi could be in her league if she had laid off the O*empic,” wrote one user.

The internet framed side-by-side photos of “skeletal” Demi Moore with “vibrant” Monica Bellucci

Image credits: Swan Gallet/Getty Images

Many viral posts on X compared recent photos of Moore in a fitted black leather jacket, slim black pants, oversized sunglasses, and stilettos with a red-carpet look of Bellucci’s.

“A beautiful, confident woman vs. a walking skeletal creature,” one user wrote.

“Team Mediterranean. Forever. There is a difference between looking ‘young’ and looking ‘timeless.’ Monica Bellucci is proof that you don’t need a surgeon when you have a lifestyle,” wrote another.

Image credits: ArishaModeFashion

“Aging gracefully vs fighting aging and looking like an alien in the process,” added a third.

“Monica proves that pasta and wine are the real fountain of youth, while Demi makes us think Hollywood’s diet involves a deal with the devil,” said a fourth.

“Bellucci is vibrant and beautiful; DEMI is washed up and addicted,” shared one more.

The comparison largely placed Bellucci as the standard for “natural” beauty while questioning Moore’s recent transformation.

Meanwhile, others pushed back against turning the two actresses into a competition

Image credits: ikepower_

Image credits: Tom11880

Not everyone agreed with the harsh comparisons, as several fans defended both women.

“Two icons. Two different lifestyles. Still absolute elegance. Maybe the real ‘secret’ isn’t the diet, it’s confidence, consistency, and knowing who you are,” one said.

“Two beautiful women, two different paths in life. Not everything has to be a competition,” another wrote, while one commenter quipped,

Image credits: ollbrazen |Iamkcartis

Moore’s noticeably lean appearance also drew scrutiny regarding potential weight loss medication, such as GLP-1, and health concerns.

“Stop glorifying anorexia. Demi looks like she belongs in the hospital,” one comment read, while another said, “I don’t think that’s a diet for Demi. That’s the o*empic look. Beginning to be popular in the states.”

Moore has been vocal about her evolving and complicated relationship with her body

Image credits: avtubatorunn

Image credits: mamboitaliano__

Moore has previously spoken about her decades-long struggle with body image, which began with an “obsession” over her appearance for 1990s film roles.

In her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, the 63-year-old revealed that the pressure began with the 1992 film A Few Good Men.

“It was my job to fit into that unforgiving military uniform,” she wrote. “Getting in shape for that movie launched the obsession with working out that would consume me. I didn’t feel like I could stop exercising.”

Image credits: dimitrishair

Image credits: PatriciaSt29189

The obsession peaked while filming Indecent Proposal in 1992, when she biked nearly 60 miles a day to lose weight after giving birth.

“Even just the idea of what I did to my body is so crazy, so ridiculous,” she shared in an interview on CBS’s Sunday Morning in 2024. “But at the time I made it mean everything.”

After years of “fighting” her weight, she eventually reached a breaking point and reclaimed her life by closing the door on her past.

Image credits: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Image credits: MrBrissBoss

Image credits: demimoore

Image credits: demimoore | ArishaModeFashion

“I added into my daily prayer a new mantra: to have the courage to be seen without padding or protection,” she explained in her memoir. “I had to make peace.”

In a 2025 interview with People, she admitted she once had an “antagonistic relationship” with herself.

“Straight up, I was really just punishing myself.”

Now, her focus has shifted toward a more “intuitive, relaxed” approach to wellness, focusing on nutrient-dense foods, meditation, journaling, and sleep.

While she incorporates light exercise, she no longer lets the gym define her.

“Stop shaming women for how they look,” wrote one netizen

Image credits: InvestUpX_Trade

Image credits: LightRichKi

Image credits: InvestUpX_Trade

Image credits: KimLivingstonha

Image credits: MauveManatee

Image credits: Haerong_Joy

Image credits: chandra73464284

Image credits: MrBrissBoss

Image credits: JaneKampen7743

Image credits: manicvra

Image credits: realitybites555

Image credits: sage1411

Image credits: ElainekRadio

Image credits: chauhan44x

