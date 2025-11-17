I Created Random Inspirobot Quotes (20 Pics)

by

I’ve collected 20 quotes from Inspirobot. Enjoy.

More info: inspirobot.me

#1 Goodbye, Governors!

#2 So, 100% Arrogance. Seems About Right

#3 Make A Persuasion Check

#4 I Guess So

#5 Pls Do

#6 Mercury. It Happens

#7 Sure, Why Not

#8 Glad I’m Not A Police Officer

#9 Yeah They Are!

#10 Image Suits It

#11 I Am A Surgeon

#12 And How Would You Know?

#13 See? Get A Cat!

#14 Is There, Though?

#15 Yes. Yes They Are

#16 Already Happening, Giraffe

#17 Wrong, Doge. The Earth Is A Pineapple

#18 I Can’t! I Don’t Have Any Epic Catfruit!

#19 Oh Crap. Gotta Do Something Important

#20 “What Doth Beith Your Nameth?”

Patrick Penrose
