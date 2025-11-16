“What’s Your ‘Sir, This Is A Wendy’s’ Moment?” (30 Answers)

Wendy’s is a fast-food restaurant but is known for more than just that. It also has a wonderful Twitter account where people come to get a good laugh at their savage roasts, and its name is used in a meme started by the iconic TV series The Office.
The saying that originated in the series “Sir, this is a Wendy’s” most often means that something a person said is irrelevant to that place and time. Retail employees experience such moments quite often and they shared their funniest and most confusing experiences on Reddit when user darodori brought up the question.
#1 Called The Vet For Wife’s Test Results
Not me, my daughter. She answered the phone, appropriately, “Radiology.” Guy on the phone was looking for some test results, but she couldn’t find his name, or his wife’s name anywhere. Long confusing call. Finally she asks for the name of the animal.
“What animal? I’m asking about my wife’s test!”
“Sir, this is a veterinary hospital.”
#2 Two Guys Were Asking For Cheeseburgers At A Coffee Stand
I used to work at a drive through coffee stand. Two guys came through, clearly high af, asking for cheeseburgers. We explained that this is a coffee stand, we have breakfast sandwiches, but if they want cheeseburgers they’ll have to go down the street to jack in the box. It took them a solid 5 minutes if us re-explaining this to them before they understood.
Another time it was super early in the morning, working at the same coffee stand. A woman rolls up and it legit looks like she’s sleeping. She orders her coffee and hands me a punch card for a different local coffee stand. I said oh wrong card (happens all the time). She looks at the card, looks at me, looks around, and says “what, where am I?”
And I’ve just realized neither of these people probably should have been driving, yikes
#3 Karen Kept Yelling At What She Thought Was Target But It Was A Starbucks Employee
I use to work drive through at a Starbucks and I shall never forget Karen Target:
Me: “Hello! Welcome to Starbucks, your total is $6.66.”
Karen: “WHAT?! Target should not be giving out devil numbers to people! I thought this was a family store!”
Me: “…ma’am, it’s your drink plus tax.”
Karen: “well it goes against my Christian beliefs! I need to speak to target about this!”
Me: “Ma’am, this Starbucks is not associated with—.”
I tried. But she kept yelling at me. My shift supervisor was amazing.
#4 Guy Called A Nuclear Power Plant’s Emergency Phone Number To Offer To Upgrade Their Security System
I work at a nuclear power plant.
A few years ago, the control room emergency phone number got out.
We get a call on the emergency line. One of the reactor operators picks it up “xxx power station emergency line”
He hears a click. Then some dude is asking if we want to upgrade our home security system.
The reactor operator is like “do you have like, microwave or infrared detectors? Oh no, we do. Do you have an option for hand geometry scanners”. This goes on for a few minutes and he’s finally like “dude you called the control room for a nuclear reactor. You don’t have anything that could upgrade what we already have. Never call this number again” and hangs up.
I was dying laughing.
#5 Customer Realizes He Is Not Ordering At A McDonald’s Drive-Thru
Worked at a CA famous burger chain with very few menu items. Guy rolls thru the drive and starts ordering like it’s MacD’s. Amused, I just let him go on until he stops mid sentence “-oh s**t…” At this point I basically suggested an order that was similar to the one he requested. He said “Oh… Well sure! Thank you!” We had a good laugh at the window and it pretty much made my day. Customer service can be great sometimes.
#6 Guy Called A Home Improvement Store To Ask For A Pizza
Not Wendy’s, but Lowes. A guy called the pro desk and asked if he could order a pizza. I told him we’re a home improvement store and he said, “but I’m hungry”.
Well in that case, I’ll contact the CEO and ask him to change the company because Bob wants a pizza.
#7 Guy Called A Gas Station Wanting It To Transfer Money
Had a guy scream at me over the phone because I told him I can’t transfer money from his savings to checking. Why? I work at a gas station.
#8 Entitled Husband Of Hospital CEO Gave His Drink Order To The Respiratory Therapist
Had a very entitled husband of the CEO of the hospital I was contracted at as one of my patients once. He rambled off a list food/drinks he wanted brought to his room.
I looked him in the eye and said “I just introduced myself as a Respiratory Therapist, unfortunately I don’t have the time to help you with that. I’ll relay what you need to the STNA.”
Douchebag.
#9 Person Tried To Use A KFC Coupon At McDonald’s
One time this older dude rushes up to order and slams a coupon on the counter saying” I want this!”.
I pick it up It has menu items for KFC. I ask him “What exactly would you like to order?” He instantly gets disgruntled with me for not reading his god damn mind and shakes his finger at the coupon and said “Well Whatever is on the coupon, obviously!?” in a condescending tone.
I just look at him for a minute an say word for word “Sir, this is McDonald’s. I don’t know what you want me to do with this KFC coupon.” He looks at me dumbfounded. Then looks behind me at the menu and around the store, yells “Awh, S**t!” (Like this isn’t his first time walking into the wrong establishment), grabs the coupon and storms off.
#10 Guy Asked The Library’s Tech Department Where They Can Donate His Body For Science
I worked in the tech department of my university’s library. Some guy called and asked who he needed to contact to donate his body to the medical school when he died. I was like 20, and I had no idea how to respond especially since the medical school is another campus. I explained to him that he needed to contact the medical school, and he told me he already had. I was like… okay… I can’t really help you. This is the tech service department of the library. I was on the phone with him for like 35 minutes.
#11 People Kept Mixing Up A Politician’s Office With An Ice-Cream Shop
I use to work for a politician. We had an ice cream shop next door.
Every day, especially in good weather, people would March into my office and get annoyed I wasn’t serving ice cream.
The doors were right next to each other.
Some people came in and pretended they did it on purpose.
I gave all the nice people pens or pins or things.
#12 Person Asked The Fire Department To Hook Up A Generator To Watch A Ballgame
Former police/emergency dispatcher.
People would call for all sorts of things, like settling an argument over the rules of Monopoly or other board games, answers to crossword puzzles, complaints about the weather, etc.
My favorite over the years:
“The power’s out, can you have the fire department come over and hook up a generator? I need to watch the ballgame.”
#13 Woman Complained About Uniforms When The Shop Didn’t Make Them Anymore
I worked at a screen printing shop. We usually did the local baseball league uniforms. A team mom came to our office and complained for several minutes about how bad the uniforms had turned out. When I finally got a chance to speak, I told her that we had been outbid that year and where she could find the company that did her uniforms.
#14 Overlooking ‘Massage’ In ‘Massage Therapist’
I’m a massage therapist. Most people don’t talk during their sessions, but every now and then, I get a client who starts telling me their life story, including their trauma.
Sometimes, I think they overlook the word massage, and just see the “therapist” part.
#15 People Kept Asking Resort Employee About Mountain’s Own Weather System
Worked at a resort where the nearby mountain was so large that it had an issue with almost having its own weather system going on. It would be a clear day but the mountain wouldn’t be visible and it would be surrounded by clouds. People would ask the staff when the mountain would come out.
I just work here dude. I wouldn’t be working here if I could control the weather surrounding a mountain.
#16 Person Tried To Use An Arby’s Coupon At Wendy’s
I actually work at a wendys, and someone tried to use an Arby’s coupon
#17 Someone Tried To Exchange Spark Plugs At RadioShack
Before AutoShack was forced to rename themselves Autozone, I worked at RadioShack and somebody tried to exchange spark plugs. He was upset and was more upset when I told him we don’t sell spark plugs. He got a little nasty until I told him to look around.
Now you know why RadioShack had to make AutoShack to change their name. They even used the same colors and font on their signs.
#18 Customer Rants About Covid At A Seafood Counter
Guy comes to the seafood counter at work about a year ago. I’m masked, he isn’t. Instantly says “You believe in Covid? You think masks would help even if it were real? Go look up Dr.blah blah on YouTube and learn the truth!”
“So uh, cod is on sale today.”
#19 Woman Asked A Pawn Shop To Fix Her Car
A woman came in our shop demanding to help her fix her car because it was our job to do so.
I worked in a pawn shop. I told her that the car repair store was at the corner of the street and she got the address mixed up.
She looked ashamed and I never saw her again
#20 Woman Called Her Bank And Asked If The Employee Was Gay
Happened today, just a few hours ago.
I work at a bank and I take a lot of calls (we are open on Saturdays with it mostly being calls). This girl called in and she was younger. She asked for her balance and I gave it to her, no big deal.
Then she asked “I got a question, its not about banking or anything but… are you gay?”
Honestly nothing could have prepaired me for this question. I stayed silent for a bit before chuckling and for some reason I said “Yeah, sure. Now is there anything else I can help you with?”
Ma’am this is a bank. I dont know what to say to that.
#21 Guy Arrives At The Wrong Bank’s Drive-Thru
Overheard a dude at a bank drive-thru telling the teller all his info and getting irate that the teller couldn’t find his account. About five more minutes went by and I heard him say, “uh… I think I’m actually at the wrong bank…” And the teller just says “well that would make sense why I can’t find your account…”
#22 Customer Asked For Guitar Strings At A CD Store
I used to work in a CD store in the mall. One day a customer walked in and asked where the guitar strings were, I let them know we didn’t sell guitar strings, but the music store at the other end of town did. The customer then said, “wait, isn’t this *insert local music store name*?” to which I responded, “no, this is *insert local cd store name*” the customer then walked out of the store, looked up at the sign, walked back in and said “huh, I guess you are right” and left.
I was so confused. Did they think I was lying to them about the name of my place of employment or that I had no idea where I was?
Retail is weird.
#23 Mom Ranted About Being A Lesbian To A Daycare Employee
When I worked in daycare during drop off one morning. This Mom decided to rant about how she’s a lesbian and is leaving her husband for another woman.
I was very confused by that conversation.
#24 Customer Kept Asking For A McFlurry Instead Of A Frosty At Wendy’s
One time after I finished my meal at a Wendy’s I of course wanted some ice cream. I walk up the counter and ask and the counter lady says sorry what is it you want? We have this back and forth a few times before I realized I was asking for a Mcflurry and not a Frosty
#25 Woman Wanted A Game That Taught Old World Skills At A Video Game Store
Worked at a video game store in the late PS2/early 360 era;
Older lady comes, looking kind of like a hippy/home school mom.
She asks for…
A good game for kids?
I offer Lego Star wars.
No, something with more reading?
Before I could answer she followed up with,
How about something educational?
I explained that I don’t think there were many educational titles on PS2 and that would be more of a PC situation.
How about something that will teach them old world skills, like shoemaking?
#26 Customer Argued That The Employees Were Hiding A Game From Him That Didn’t Exist
Working at Gamestation in the UK. Had a customer argue with me and all my similarly geeky colleagues that a Mario game for the Xbox 360 existed and we were all wrong/hiding it from her.
#27 Woman Asked For Haddock And Proceeded To Lay Out Her Personal Problems
A customer came up to me and asked for some haddock. I was like “sure how much?” She was like “enough for 2, so like half pound would you say?” I was like “for two people you probably want a pound” then she talked about how her boyfriend was abusive and she hated him and living for herself now and she’s found god and peace and she won’t let another man ruin her and that she has friends she could ask out who will treat her better, and I’m like “cool here’s your haddock.”
#28 Man Was In A Line For Another Airline And Didn’t Realize It
Was checking in for a flight from Dallas (Love Field) dude in line in front of me was going berserk yelling at the gal behind the counter because she couldn’t find his reservation. His ticket was for a flight at DFW and on another airline….
#29 Man Thought GameStop Sold Gambling Games
Worked at GameStop for a couple years. One day I answer the phone and the guy on the other end goes “Hi, do y’all have video gaming?”
I pause for a moment, baffled, and reply “Y-yes…we’re GameStop. We sell video games.” The dude goes “No, I mean video gaming.” I pause again and hesitantly tell him yes again. I can then hear the excitement in his voice as he goes “Really?! Like slots?!”
I finally realize he’s talking about freaking gambling and say “Oh! Sorry, no…we’re a video game store. Like games you play on your TV” and he angrily goes “Oh. Well that’s misleading” and hangs up. Man actually thought GameStop was some sort of casino.
#30 Customer Informed The Employee They Were Being Forced To Use Their Services
Had a pissed off customer go “I am being forced to use the services of <insert my company name> and I don’t want to.”
I told him that he is in fact talking to that company and he doesn’t need to use us if he doesn’t want to.
