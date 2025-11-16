I’m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

by

A lot of my comics are really wholesome. I try to make people happy as I’m a pessimistic person myself. So the comics are therapy for me and hopefully for those who read them. If I can make one person cheer up reading them, it’s a success.

Inspired by my relationship with my boyfriend and daily personal struggles, I hope that they will find a way into people’s hearts.

It’s all about the feels.

All in all, I’m a comic artist from Germany and I make comics about everyday life, hoping to put a smile on people’s faces! If you’d like to see my previous features on Bored Panda you can find more of my comics by clicking here, and here.

More info: Instagram

#1

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#2

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#3

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#4

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#5

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#6

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#7

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#8

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#9

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#10

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#11

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#12

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#13

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#14

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#15

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#16

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#17

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#18

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#19

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#20

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#21

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#22

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#23

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#24

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#25

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#26

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#27

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#28

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#29

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#30

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#31

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#32

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#33

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#34

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#35

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#36

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#37

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#38

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#39

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#40

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#41

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#42

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#43

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#44

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#45

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#46

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#47

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#48

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#49

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#50

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#51

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#52

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

#53

I&#8217;m A Pessimistic Person So I Make Comics About My Daily Struggles To Cheer Everyone Up (30 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
For This Year’s April Fools’, I Wanted To Share 40 Unique Culinary Creations That Are Not What They Seem
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Every Few Days I Discover A New Cute “Flatmate” Living With Me
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
138 Inspiring People Showing What Willpower And Hard Work Can Do
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 02-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2025
Woman Is Shocked After Builder Leaves Halfway Through The Job And Texts Her A Very Unsettling ‘Explanation’
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Create Surreal And Conceptual Black And White Scenes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.