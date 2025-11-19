30 Objects And Life Facets That Are Too Mind-Blowing To Completely Understand

Life is beautiful, but it is also shrouded in many mysteries. The intricacies of the human body, electricity, and how sounds create music are just a few of the many things that are difficult to understand despite simplified theoretical explanations.
Apparently, many share the same fascination with the world. Recently, a Reddit user asked, “What is something that, no matter how simply put, you still cannot understand?” Dreaming while sleeping, the vastness of space, and sailing against the wind are just some of life’s many facets that blow people’s minds.
Enjoy scrolling through these responses. It sure is fun to do these deep dives from time to time.
How convicted felons are allowed to be elected President of The United States but a 34-year old with a clean record can’t.
The worship/fascination/idolizing of celebrities/movie stars/musicians and politicians.
I can not fathom caring about someone who has zero idea I exist, and then advertising for them and spending my money to support them. I just can’t wrap my head around the logic.
How people can be so cruel to others for no reason.
How a person could have a billion US dollars and still think they needed more money.
Being willfully ignorant. If the information is there, and you’re told it’s there and how to access it, why would you intentionally avoid it? Why wouldn’t you just go to it and be a little smarter for it? I don’t understand.
Personally, I think if it’s willful and intentional, it circles all the way back to stupid.
How in 2025 people still cannot resolve their differences and go to war. How children grow up while bombs are dropping with no food or shelter.
The vastness of space.
I can’t get my head around it.
NFTs. Specifically, how they could possibly have any actual value. (Which, I guess, it’s been determined they don’t. :-D ).
The big bang, how nothing can explode into the universe. how there was no time before it.
As an Indigenous person in the PNW…there’s a lot.
Let’s start with daylight savings. There’s a funny quote that goes “only a white man could make himself believe that, if he cuts off the end of his blanket and sews it onto the other end, he’d have a longer blanket.” Lol.
Bitcoin.
How 1s and 0s turn into music.
Sewing machines. And I worked for a seamstress for many, many years. No matter how often she explained and demonstrated, I came away with the same feeling… witchcraft, plain and simple. Part of the spell must be that other people can’t *see* the magic. I, however, am immune. It’s magic, I just know it is!
I don’t get people that go gambling. Like do whatever you want I guess it’s just odd to me how much money people throw away on this c**p.
Why people are so willing to follow complete strangers, ex “influencers”.
Electricity.
I know the practical side of course, I can use it (not as an electrician of course, but I can hang a lamp and charge my phone), but I don’t understand how it actually works.
How people can be diehard soccer fans. Or any sport for that matter.
The team changes every season, and players you’ve boo’d last year now play for your team. Management changes, tactics change, uniform changes, even the stadium won’t last 30 years.
So what are they a fan of? Why do they hate other teams? What’s better about their team, because last year it was completely different.
I just don’t get it.
Quantum physics.
The double slit experiment.
Dreaming while sleeping. It’s sometimes just so weird.
How computers actually work and can play complicated games.
How governments, law enforcement and banking sector cannot put an end to these blatant scams.
How there is no class action lawsuit against google, x, meta etc for not doing their due diligence and allowing the scam websites and fake “customer support” phone numbers be advertised without consequences.
How crypto is not banned. The crime literally thrives in the cryptoland and nobody bats an eye.
How google, meta etc are allowed to collect data from your every online move and you cannot opt out.
How our phones listen in and that’s not a savage violation of privacy and human rights.
Rubik’s Cube. I know there’s a pattern for how to solve it, but I’ve tried countless times and I’ve never been able to solve it.
How Vinyl records work.
Why people believe in a god.
Cheating on your significant other for any reason :/.
Sailing against the wind. And I do have a PhD in physics.
Everything about airplanes and flight.
What happens to something when we delete it? Where does it go?
The Silmarillion.
