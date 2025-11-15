I Found 30 Rare Celebrity Childhood Photos That Show Barely Recognizable Stars

Believe it or not, Hollywood stars were once kids too! Some say that in their eyes, celebrities sometimes get stuck at the age they get famous. There are some celebs who we get to see on the screen even before their teen years, however, some don’t really come into the picture until their 30s or 40s. In these cases, it’s sometimes hard to imagine our beloved actors or singers as children.
Have you ever stopped to think about what little Beyoncé or Drake looked like? In this list, you’ll find 56 pictures celebrities have shared of themselves when they were kids, teenagers, or even toddlers.
If you’re still curious to see more little celebs, check out this, this, and this article Bored Panda has posted before.
#1 Jack Black
Image source: Jack Black
#2 Dwayne Johnson
Image source: The Rock
#3 David Bowie
Image source: David Bowie
#4 Mindy Kaling
Image source: Mindy Kaling
#5 Ryan Reynolds
Image source: Ryan Reynolds
#6 Reese Witherspoon
Image source: Reese Witherspoon
#7 Mark Ruffalo
Image source: Mark Ruffalo
#8 Tom Hanks
Image source: Tom Hanks
#9 Prince
Image source: Prince
#10 Jennifer Aniston
Image source: Jennifer Aniston
#11 Maisie Williams
Image source: Maisie Williams
#12 Jennifer Garner
Image source: Jennifer Garner
#13 Ricky Martin
Image source: Ricky Martin
#14 Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Image source: Joe Gordon-Levitt
#15 Celine Dion
Image source: Celine Dion
#16 Heidi Klum
Image source: Heidi Klum
#17 Alicia Keys
Image source: Alicia Keys
#18 Beyoncé
Image source: Beyoncé
#19 Miley Cyrus
Image source: Miley Cyrus
#20 Winona Ryder
Image source: Winona Ryder
#21 Halle Berry
Image source: Halle Berry
#22 Nicole Kidman
Image source: Nicole Kidman
#23 Lenny Kravitz
Image source: Lenny Kravitz
#24 Cindy Crawford
Image source: Cindy Crawford
#25 Katy Perry (Center), On The Left Is Her Sister, And On The Right Is Her Mother
Image source: Katy Perry
#26 Christina Aguilera
Image source: Christina Aguilera
#27 Ellen DeGeneres
Image source: TheEllenShow
#28 Drake
Image source: Drake
#29 Macklemore
Image source: Macklemore
#30 Amanda Seyfried
Image source: Amanda Seyfried
