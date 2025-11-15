I Found 30 Rare Celebrity Childhood Photos That Show Barely Recognizable Stars

Believe it or not, Hollywood stars were once kids too! Some say that in their eyes, celebrities sometimes get stuck at the age they get famous. There are some celebs who we get to see on the screen even before their teen years, however, some don’t really come into the picture until their 30s or 40s. In these cases, it’s sometimes hard to imagine our beloved actors or singers as children.

Have you ever stopped to think about what little Beyoncé or Drake looked like? In this list, you’ll find 56 pictures celebrities have shared of themselves when they were kids, teenagers, or even toddlers.

#1 Jack Black

Image source: Jack Black

#2 Dwayne Johnson

Image source: The Rock

#3 David Bowie

Image source: David Bowie

#4 Mindy Kaling

Image source: Mindy Kaling

#5 Ryan Reynolds

Image source: Ryan Reynolds

#6 Reese Witherspoon

Image source: Reese Witherspoon

#7 Mark Ruffalo

Image source: Mark Ruffalo

#8 Tom Hanks

Image source: Tom Hanks

#9 Prince

Image source: Prince

#10 Jennifer Aniston

Image source: Jennifer Aniston

#11 Maisie Williams

Image source: Maisie Williams

#12 Jennifer Garner

Image source: Jennifer Garner

#13 Ricky Martin

Image source: Ricky Martin

#14 Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Image source: Joe Gordon-Levitt

#15 Celine Dion

Image source: Celine Dion

#16 Heidi Klum

Image source: Heidi Klum

#17 Alicia Keys

Image source: Alicia Keys

#18 Beyoncé

Image source: Beyoncé

#19 Miley Cyrus

Image source: Miley Cyrus

#20 Winona Ryder

Image source: Winona Ryder

#21 Halle Berry

Image source: Halle Berry

#22 Nicole Kidman

Image source: Nicole Kidman

#23 Lenny Kravitz

Image source: Lenny Kravitz

#24 Cindy Crawford

Image source: Cindy Crawford

#25 Katy Perry (Center), On The Left Is Her Sister, And On The Right Is Her Mother

Image source: Katy Perry

#26 Christina Aguilera

Image source: Christina Aguilera

#27 Ellen DeGeneres

Image source: TheEllenShow

#28 Drake

Image source: Drake

#29 Macklemore

Image source: Macklemore

#30 Amanda Seyfried

Image source: Amanda Seyfried

