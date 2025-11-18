Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Anticipated Show Of 2024? (Closed)

by

What show are you most looking forward to this year?

#1

well, it’s not really a show, but im looking forward to the movie inside out 2, which is coming out on my birthday. im really hoping that it explores some of the mental health struggles that teens go through, and it’s looking possible with that character anxiety!

have a lovely day x

#2

The next season of the Jurassic World show Chaos Theory. It comes out in September.

#3

#4

A good girl’s guide to murder. I read the series and it was soo good. I’m super excited to watch the tv show. To literally anyone reading this, read the series. You can thank me later.

