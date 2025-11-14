Pakistan Like You Have Never Seen Before: Hunza Chapter

Hunza, the land of endless valleys, is Pakistan’s preserved gem which plays a pivotal role in boosting Pakistan’s tourism. Laying in the heart of Gilgit Baltistan which is home to the five “eight-thousanders” and more than 50 peaks above 7,000 meters, Hunza is a valley surrounded by giants. A place majestically carved out by the various streams and rivers that flow through it, it is home to some of the most photogenic landmarks in this region such as Passu Cones and Attabad Lake to name a few.
Thanks to this place, Forbes has recently listed Pakistan as Best ‘Under-the ‘Radar’ trips of 2020 too. This series highlights the gorgeous valleys and terrain that exist in Hunza. A place that rightfully deserves more recognition for its natural beauty. All images were taken during the month of November 2019. They have also been edited, cropped and graded for aesthetic purposes.
More info: Instagram
The following drone shot was taken at Hussaini Bridge which is located near Passu in Hunza. Passu Cones can be seen at the backdrop in here
The following perspective was taken from the balcony of Altit Fort which is located in Hunza
This image was taken from Karimabad in Hunza. However, the valley you are viewing is the Sumayar valley of Nagar
Here is one gorgeous perspective of the Attabad Lake taken during sunset and which is located between the valley in Hunza
Here is another perspective of the stream flowing from Altit fort
The following image was taken while heading towards Karimabad in Hunza on a rainy day with the Nagar river flowing below
Another perspective facing the valley looking towards Hussaini Bridge
Follow Us