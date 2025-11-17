I Create Miniature Scenes That Reflect My Thoughts And Important Life Moments (30 Pics)

I have been telling stories of my reflective thoughts and life journey with miniature figures, desktop objects, and a smartphone via my Instagram for almost 9 years. The ups and downs in my city-dwelling life in Seattle and beyond are all subjects of my photography.

In these miniature scenes that I set up and the photos I take, I try to elevate to the quiet, reflective, and healing thoughts. Over the years, my work has evolved to perfect storytelling and lighting. I hope my pictures and stories resonate with you and give you some comfort and inspiration.

#1 Tribute To Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks”, One Of My Favorite Paintings Of All Times

#2 Our Ideas Don’t Peek Out Until After Our First Dose Of Morning Caffeine

#3 We Crave Some Leisure Time To Relax And Decompress After An Extended Period Of Time Busy At Work

#4 I’m Not Ready To Let Summer Go Just Yet

#5 We Are Determined To Find Solutions To Preserve The World For Every One Of Us To Thrive

#6 Sometimes We Have To Pause To Recognize How Far We Have Come

#7 My Doubts And Negative Thoughts Keep Me Up Late At Night

#8 Wish I Had The Ability To Write And Make Words Dance Elegantly

#9 Sometimes Sleep Eludes Us No Matter How Many Ways We Try

#10 My Surroundings Remind Me Of The Sign Of Seasons And The Progression Of Time

#11 Eager To Get Back Out In Nature When Summer Begins

#12 I Wanted To Depict The Preciousness And Warmth Of The Holiday Spirit

#13 Love And Miss You, Dad

#14 We Think Having A Quarantine Buddy Is Even Better When They Have Four Legs

#15 We Escape Our Reality By Diving Into The Fantasy Worlds In The Books

#16 We Are Grateful For Those Who Risk Their Lives To Protect Ours

#17 The Time When I Wanted To Use A Whale Metaphor And Spent The Next Few Weeks Trying To Figure Out How

#18 We Always Find Epiphany Whenever And Wherever Least Expected

#19 The Day When My Dream Came True

Remembering the day when I finalized my photography book with the publisher in NYC near the Flatiron building.

#20 That Time I Did A Picture To Confess The Need For My Mind To Clear The Fog In The Morning With Caffeine

#21 Feeling Anxious When I Am Among The Crowd

#22 Sometimes I Feel Surrounded By Unfriendly Attention At Work

#23 We Barely Look Up From Our Phones And Pay Attention To The Reality We’re In These Days

#24 Sometimes We Appreciate It When We Have Nothing On The Agenda For A Day

#25 We Have To Constantly Remind Ourselves To Curb Our Cravings For Afternoon Snacks

#26 We Hope A Quiet, Uneventful, And Chill Summer Is No Longer An Unattainable Dream

#27 Holidays Sneak On Us When We Have Been So Occupied With Work

#28 Sometimes We Wish People Remember Our Important Occasions

#29 We Look Forward To The Day When We Can Frequent Our Favorite Restaurants Again

#30 Hoping For Guidance When I’m In Stressful Situations

#32 We Relish The Feeling Of Finding New Discoveries When We Walk Among Shelves In The Bookstore

#33 Before We Realize It, The New Season Has Already Burst Onto The Scene Everywhere We Look

