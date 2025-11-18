27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

by

We all have our ‘worst nightmare’ situations. It could be being buried alive, getting stuck in an elevator, or suddenly ending up face-to-face with a crocodile. 

But what if some of those seemingly absurd fears actually came true in real life? How would you handle such situations? 

These photos from the Fears I Never Knew I Had subreddit show just that. It’s a collection of creepy moments you likely never knew you’d come across. Many of these images involve terrifying arachnids showing themselves in unexpected places, gnarly injuries, and supposedly tranquil moments taking sudden, unpleasant left turns. 

Scroll through if you’re ready to be freaked out. But proceed at your own risk.

#1 Spray Some Bug Spray On Your Eyeballs, Will Ya?

Image source: ohgimmeabreak, StephenKing

#2 Always Check

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: Adam-2480

#3 Yep, Being More Careful With Jackets Now

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: Fatguy239

#4 Jeez

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: GirlForAllSeasons

#5 Almost Finished My Nectarine On My Lunch Break Today And The Pit Broke Open While I Was Taking A Bite, Revealing An Ant Colony, Eggs And All

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: yyasminn

#6 Accidentally Running Into Someone Holding An Open Cardboard Box And Cutting/Bruising Your Eye On The Flap

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: jumboface

#7 This

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: khodor123

#8 ATM Shut Down With My Card In It

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: kalensso

#9 Not Seeing Spiders On My Hoodie In The Dark And Putting It On

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: mikhob

#10 A Fear Of Eating Too Hard

I dislocated my jaw… While eating cereal.

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: Serious-Booty

#11 Omg

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: Alliieeee1

#12 Scorpion Tangerine

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: MemeDealer0428

#13 Had To Use Tweezers To Yank This Guy Out Of My Belly Button. I Live In Central New Jersey

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: ZellaIsTheBaby1975

#14 So, I Found A Piece Of Blender Blade In My Coffee This Afternoon

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: khodor123

#15 Leaving A Mirror Next To A Window And Accidentally Burning Your House Down

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: PennyBiscuit

#16 My Gas Pedal Getting Stuck On My Floor Mat

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: puddlejumpers

#17 Finding A Cockroach In My Pistachio

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: PolyklietosOfAthens

#18 A Spider In My VR Helmet

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: Serious-Booty, markiplier

#19 Roof Of The Az Alkmaar Stadium Collapsed Due To Heavy Wind

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: mcraneschair

#20 Little Dude Appeared While I Was Trying To Use The Toilet

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: zgold2192

#21 Walked Through A Fly Strip This Morning… Spent An Hour Shampooing Glue And Fly Guts Out Of My Hair

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: Moses2SandyKoufax

#22 So This Fear Came Into My Life, Stabbed Me And Mugged Me. Is There A Way That I Can Get Over My Fear Of Submechaniphobia? It’s Not Like Any Other Fear

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: Sushi-Bucket

#23 Oh God

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: effexx1

#24 Helicopter Chainsaw

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: Hygena-Pet-Scooper

#25 Somehow Getting Caught In This Situation

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: tonywong21

#26 Being Trapped In A Job

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: savage0ne1

#27 Nightmare Fuel

27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

Image source: kittyasaurus

