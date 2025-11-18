27 Scary Moments Many People Never Thought Could Even Happen

We all have our ‘worst nightmare’ situations. It could be being buried alive, getting stuck in an elevator, or suddenly ending up face-to-face with a crocodile.
But what if some of those seemingly absurd fears actually came true in real life? How would you handle such situations?
These photos from the Fears I Never Knew I Had subreddit show just that. It’s a collection of creepy moments you likely never knew you’d come across. Many of these images involve terrifying arachnids showing themselves in unexpected places, gnarly injuries, and supposedly tranquil moments taking sudden, unpleasant left turns.
Scroll through if you’re ready to be freaked out. But proceed at your own risk.
#1 Spray Some Bug Spray On Your Eyeballs, Will Ya?
Image source: ohgimmeabreak, StephenKing
#2 Always Check
Image source: Adam-2480
#3 Yep, Being More Careful With Jackets Now
Image source: Fatguy239
#4 Jeez
Image source: GirlForAllSeasons
#5 Almost Finished My Nectarine On My Lunch Break Today And The Pit Broke Open While I Was Taking A Bite, Revealing An Ant Colony, Eggs And All
Image source: yyasminn
#6 Accidentally Running Into Someone Holding An Open Cardboard Box And Cutting/Bruising Your Eye On The Flap
Image source: jumboface
#7 This
Image source: khodor123
#8 ATM Shut Down With My Card In It
Image source: kalensso
#9 Not Seeing Spiders On My Hoodie In The Dark And Putting It On
Image source: mikhob
#10 A Fear Of Eating Too Hard
I dislocated my jaw… While eating cereal.
Image source: Serious-Booty
#11 Omg
Image source: Alliieeee1
#12 Scorpion Tangerine
Image source: MemeDealer0428
#13 Had To Use Tweezers To Yank This Guy Out Of My Belly Button. I Live In Central New Jersey
Image source: ZellaIsTheBaby1975
#14 So, I Found A Piece Of Blender Blade In My Coffee This Afternoon
Image source: khodor123
#15 Leaving A Mirror Next To A Window And Accidentally Burning Your House Down
Image source: PennyBiscuit
#16 My Gas Pedal Getting Stuck On My Floor Mat
Image source: puddlejumpers
#17 Finding A Cockroach In My Pistachio
Image source: PolyklietosOfAthens
#18 A Spider In My VR Helmet
Image source: Serious-Booty, markiplier
#19 Roof Of The Az Alkmaar Stadium Collapsed Due To Heavy Wind
Image source: mcraneschair
#20 Little Dude Appeared While I Was Trying To Use The Toilet
Image source: zgold2192
#21 Walked Through A Fly Strip This Morning… Spent An Hour Shampooing Glue And Fly Guts Out Of My Hair
Image source: Moses2SandyKoufax
#22 So This Fear Came Into My Life, Stabbed Me And Mugged Me. Is There A Way That I Can Get Over My Fear Of Submechaniphobia? It’s Not Like Any Other Fear
Image source: Sushi-Bucket
#23 Oh God
Image source: effexx1
#24 Helicopter Chainsaw
Image source: Hygena-Pet-Scooper
#25 Somehow Getting Caught In This Situation
Image source: tonywong21
#26 Being Trapped In A Job
Image source: savage0ne1
#27 Nightmare Fuel
Image source: kittyasaurus
