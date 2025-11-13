My Surreal Art In Photoshop

I love making art in Photoshop. Over the course of three years, while working with this tool, I have created some interesting surreal works that I would like to share here with you.

More info: Instagram

#1 Apple House

#2 Fishing Worlds

#3 Moon Man

#4 Rebirth

#5 Isometric Island

#6 Best Friend

#7 The Dark Nightmare

#8 Dark Horse

#9 Blood Forest

#10 Radical Bear

#11 The Storm

#12 Fire Woman

#13 Tiger Dream

#14 Surfing On Mini Island

#15 White Snow Princess

#16 Angel’s Arrive

#17 Whale Dreams

#18 Ghost Dream

#19 Holding The Moon

#20 The Wizard

#21 Traveling In The Clouds

#22 Dark Angel

#23 Tiger + Dolphin

#24 The Challenge

#25 Extremes

#26 Playing In The Rain

#27 Deer In Flames

Patrick Penrose
