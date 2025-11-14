My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons

by

Yesterday I visited my friend and showed him how many reactions my first article on Bored Panda got. He was really impressed and asked me if I could post an article about his artwork.

My friend has schizophrenia and suffers from psychosis. He stayed in a mental institution for over 16 years, but since 2015, he lives on his own under the guidance of a psychiatrist and two social workers.

When he is in a psychotic state he makes really intense black & white paintings of his inner demons. He calls his work “Painted Pain” and most of his artworks show screaming or frightened faces.

His work has a small cult following because he performed as a vocalist for the band Stalaggh. This band asked mental patients from a mental institution to do the “vocals.” All patients gave their full permission. Stalaggh also used one of his paintings as cover artwork for their “Pure Misanthropia” album. This resulted in several fans of this band having tattoos of his artwork!

My friend does not have a computer, it gives him too much stress, but I will certainly show him the reactions his artwork gets. He would like to remain anonymous.

You can see more of his work on this Instagram page, made by a Stalaggh fan as a tribute to his artwork.

More info: Instagram

My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons
My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons

Cover artwork of the “Pure Misanthropia” album by Stalaggh

My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons

Video of Stalaggh’s “Pure Misanthropia” album, listen with care! Very extreme music!

Tattoo on the upper arm of a fan

My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons

Tattoo on the hand of fan

My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons

Tattoo on the arm of a fan

My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons

Tattoo on the leg of a fan

My Schizophrenic Friend Makes Really Intense Paintings Of His Inner Demons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Drag Me Down the Aisle”
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2019
30 Behind-The-Scenes Photos Reveal How Movie Magic Happens
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Top 5 Comedy Central Shows That Defined a Generation
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2016
Why The Voice is Officially Overtaking American Idol
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2019
Oprah
January 1: Top 10 Events This Day in Television History
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2021
Why Mr. Heckles Was The Most Underrated Character On “Friends”
3 min read
Jan, 4, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.