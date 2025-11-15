My Project Get-Along (65 Pics)

In a world where nobody can seem to agree on anything, where everyone is on edge and instantly ready to argue and even fight to get their point across, I got to thinking about the greatest disagreements, arguments, and rivals of all time.
I was recently watching: “The Office” with my daughter, Harper, when she asked me: “Dad, do Dwight and Jim hate each other?” I thought about it for a minute and told her: “Well, I don’t think they HATE each other; I think they’d probably consider themselves to be rivals more than anything.” A 20-minute conversation on the meaning of “rivals” led me to ponder an art project. I tried to figure out a fun and positive way to show how some of the greatest characters from TV/movies, sports, pop culture, and even history could put aside their differences and unite for the good of the world.
With a lot of help from Harper and my wife, we came up with “Project Get-Along”! It’s not meant to be overly profound or deep – I understand that a lot of these characters even ended up being on the same side in the end. The artwork’s intention is to simply bring a smile to your face and realize that we truly CAN all get along. Okay, so we technically shouldn’t hold hands for a while, but we can all smile, be happy and be nice to each other!
#1 Democrats And Republicans
#2 Westley (Dread Pirate Roberts) And Vizzini From “Princess Bride”
#3 Johnny And Daniel From “Karate Kid”
#4 Ms. Pac-Man And The Ghosts From “Ms. Pac-Man”
#5 Homer Simpson And Ned Flanders From “The Simpsons”
#6 Aang And Zuko From “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
#7 Dr. Claw And Inspector Gadget
#8 Jim And Dwight From “The Office”
#9 Luke Skywalker And Darth Vader From “Star Wars”
#10 He-Man And Skeletor From “Masters Of The Universe”
#11 Hulk Hogan And Andre The Giant
#12 Pee Wee Herman And Francis From “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure”
#13 Jason And A Camp Counselor From Friday The 13th
#14 Tupac Shakur And The Notorious B.i.g.
#15 Harry Potter And Voldemort From “Harry Potter”
#16 Dr. Peter Venkman And The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man From “Ghostbusters”
#17 Sheldon Cooper And Wil Wheaton From “The Big Bang Theory”
#18 Ironman And Thanos
#19 Batman And The Joker
#20 Burger King And Ronald Mcdonald
#21 Xenomorph And Ripley From “Alien”
#22 Eleven And The Demogorgon From “Stranger Things”
#23 Kanye West And Taylor Swift
#24 Road Runner And Wile E. Coyote
#25 The Wicked Witch And Dorothy From “Wizard Of Oz”
#26 Steve Jobs And Bill Gates
#27 Kylo Ren And Rey
#28 Gollum And Smeago From “Lord Of The Rings”
#29 Paul Sheldon And Annie Wilkes From “Misery”
#30 Spider-Man And Venom
#31 Tom And Jerry
#32 Walter White And Gus Fring From “Breaking Bad”
#33 Bugs Bunny And Elmer Fudd
#34 Dipper And Bill From “Gravity Falls”
#35 Dr. Evil And Austin Powers
#36 Regan And The Father Merrin From “The Exorcist”
#37 Ferris Bueller And Principal Rooney From “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
#38 Pennywise And Georgie From “It”
#39 Marty Mcfly And Biff Tannen From “Back To The Future”
#40 Popeye And Bluto
#41 Mario And Bowser From Super Mario Bros.
#42 Happy Gilmore And Shooter Mcgavin From “Happy Gilmore”
#43 Hannibal Lector And Clarice Starling From “Silence Of The Lambs”
#44 Larry Bird And Magic Johnson
#45 Peyton Manning And Tom Brady
#46 Superman And Lex Luthor
#47 Rocky And Drago From “Rocky Iv”
#48 Nurse Ratched And Mcmurphy From “One Flew Over The Cookoo’s Nest”
#49 Fin And Ice King From “Adventure Time”
#50 Michael Jordan And Isaiah Thomas
#51 Aaron Burr And Alexander Hamilton From “Hamilton The Musical”
#52 Optimus Prime And Megatron
#53 Will And Carlton From “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air”
#54 Veruca Salt And Violet Beauregarde From “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”
#55 Princess Leia And Jabba The Hutt
#56 Lebowski And Lebowski From “The Big Lebowski”
#57 Joe Exotic And Carol Baskin From “Tiger King”
#58 Negan And Rick From “The Walking Dead”
#59 Peter Griffin And The Chicken From “Family Guy”
#60 Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield
#61 Rick Sanchez And Jerry Smith From “Rick And Morty”
#62 Ghostface And Sidney From “Scream”
#63 Dutch And The Predator From “Predator”
#64 Jerry And Newman From “Seinfeld”
#65 Team USA vs. Team Russia From The 1980 Olympics
