“Will The Man In The Attic Come With Us?”: 30 Of The Most Unsettling Things Kids Said

Listening to kids speak their mind can be a very fun thing to do, especially when it comes to the little ones. Having recently learned to put syllables together to express themselves—but without a filter yet that would stop them from saying how they actually feel about dad minus his beard, for instance—they never cease to amaze those around them with their remarks.
Granted, not all of their commentary is equally amusing. Some things they say can seriously upset or shock their parents and make them wonder where their child could have possibly picked that up. The moms and dads on this list probably did. Redditor u/JrlTan asked them what was the scariest thing their offspring has ever said to anyone, and they shared stories ranging from weird to terrifying, and beyond. Scroll down to find their answers below and see for yourself how alarming certain kids’ messages can get.
#1
I’m not a parent. But I was putting my 2yo niece to bed, while babysitting one night, when she looked over my shoulder and said “who’s that?”
I looked behind me and asked “who?”
She said **”the man behind you. He was with you in the kitchen too.”**
We were the only ones in the house. I spent the rest of the evening in the living room, on the one chair with its back to the wall, glancing around nervously.
Image source: bittyberry, cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
“Will the man in the attic come with us when we move?”
Image source: Similar-Dream-9731, Dan V/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#3
My son told me he had thoughts of ending himself when he was about 16. Scared the hell out of me for months while we got him professional help. He is doing much better now at 18 but I am still worried that one day I will lose my son.
Image source: Whatnow-huh, Nikolai Ulltang/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
“Mummy, the invisible man wants to come in your bedroom.”
ABSOLUTELY NOT.
Image source: Murdercorn24, Tatiana Syrikova/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
A few months after my mom passed, my daughter was sitting in the tv room. She looked down the hall and I could tell something caught her eye. She got up and said “Yaya is in her room”, and proceeded to go in my mom’s room and shut the door. I could hear my daughter talking and laughing through the door. I was equal parts scared of and hoping to hear my mom too, but I didn’t.
Image source: ScarySuzy, Ksenia Chernaya/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Not my kid, but my friend’s. They were across the country visiting family and out for a drive. Her 4 year old points down an old overgrown road (more of a dirt track) and said “that was where I used to go to school”. She told him he didn’t even go to school yet. Mentioned it to her brother when they drove by another day, and he told her that well down that track used to be a schoolhouse in the 1800s. Same kid was on a walk with Mom in our town around a fairly wooded pond. He asked his Mom if they could go another way. She said there was only only path and asked why? He responded “I don’t like that man hanging from the tree”. Needless to say, they moved away from that area very quickly!
Image source: Beyarboo, Gül Işık/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
A few weeks after my son turned 2 yo he told me “Look, the smoke dissipates”. This is not a word in our daily vernacular so I asked him what that means and he said “It disappears “ Impressed, I asked him where did you learn that word and he replied “When I was an adult” I laughed and asked him when were you an adult and without missing a beat answered”Before I was born”😳
Image source: D1lyRoxyD, Pokuri Clicks Photography/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
Driving by a cemetery when my kid was about 3 years old.
“Who are all those people standing around there?”
There was no one standing anywhere in the cemetery.
Image source: SippinPip, Anna-Louise/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
My adorably innocence 3 year old lovingly told me, “Mommy, when you die I’m going to keep your body so I can pet your hair.”
He was petting my hair at that moment.
Image source: Crappening2, Magdalena Smolnicka / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#10
When my daughter was three she came home from preschool one day and her demeanor changed the minute we came home. She became very withdrawn and looked very upset. I asked her what was wrong, and she said, “The angel on the roof is angry with us.” 😳
Image source: GirassolYVR, Karl Fredrickson/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#11
Woke up one night and my 3 year old isn’t in his bed. It’s about 3 am. The house is dark and quiet. I go downstairs and a nightlight is on, and my son is just sitting on the couch staring into space. Doesn’t say a word. The hair on my neck was standing up. I said quietly “what’s going on?” He looked a me strangely and said “I just have to wait until everyone is asleep” Goosebumps all over my body, and I felt like I was in a horror film. Kept a very close eye on him for a few weeks. Kid is a doctor today and did not grow up to be a criminal. At least yet.
Image source: Separate_Landscape78, Artem Podrez/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
“The man in the closet! He won’t stop staring!”
Moved just last year, my 4 year old said she saw an old man walking around in our shared closet and would stare at us. Did some research and the man that lived here before us died in that closet.
Image source: Em0N3rd, Curtis Adams/Pexels (not he actual photo)
#13
My kid and my niece have such an uncanny connection they live in different countries. When my kiddo was 4/5 we went for pizza and this little random spot they had seen us drive past, whatever seemed cool. Kiddo hits me with the ‘me and niece always wanted to open up a pizza shop here when I was in a wheelchair and niece was my little girl…we lived across the street in that house.’ Okay what a cute little story they’re a kid whatever. Time passes and we are parked and see a man having a hard time getting his wheelchair out of his van bc the parking space wasn’t quite wide enough, ‘we should help him I remember how annoying that used to be for me and niece’ instantly took me back to our pizza afternoon. (Yes we helped the gentleman) we chat a bit about the previous life and kiddo has things to say that are repeated. Time passes again and we are visiting my niece they haven’t physically seen each other in months, but on video chat and through photos. My niece learning to talk now and get her words out clearly keeps calling my kid nana (mothers father) and she gets so excited whenever my kid gets up and walks. I tell my sil about what my kiddo’s told me and she tells me that my niece always wants to go up to elderly ppl she sees in wheelchairs trying to push them/help them with their mobility. My niece and my kiddo get ready for bed while we stay with them and they insist of sleeping together bc they missed each other bc my kiddo said ‘it’s been so many lives’
Not creepy per se but just always so interesting.
Image source: Metemgee, RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
One night tucking my kids in:
My then 4 year old: “Mummy, when you die I’m going to keep your bones.”.
My then 6 year old: “Ooh – we could make a wind chime!”.
The creepiest and also the sweetest thing my kids have ever said to me.
Image source: DareVeritas, cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
Woke up to my 1.5yo standing on the bed saying “daddy” repeatedly while looking at the door.
Daddy is on the run for almost unaliving me 😀 needless to say I didn’t sleep
Image source: withthedragontattoo, Nothing Ahead/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
My mum told me a story about me years ago…..
When I was about 2 I was sitting in my high chair in the kitchen with my parents and grandparents and suddenly started speaking Welsh- I am Welsh, but I’ve never spoken it fluently, and we exclusively spoke English at home. I basically said that I was from x (a small market town about 20 miles from where we lived), that I used to work on a farm with my brothers and sisters and I didn’t have any shoes. Apparently I also said that I preferred ‘this house’.
I certainly have no memory of this other life but it freaked my parents and grandparents out at the time!
Image source: cwtches10, Mike Jones/Pexels(not the actual phtoto)
#17
Not my child, but my nephew, (from a very Christian family) one day said “if we all go to heaven when we die, why don’t I k**l everyone, then we can all be in heaven “. He was 5 and meant it in the most positive way. He just wants to get everyone into heaven fast
Image source: goodeggbadegg, Brett Sayles/ Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
When my son was about 3, he told my friends pregnant wife that her baby was dead. A couple weeks later I was informed that she had a miscarriage.
Image source: Firm_Emu6470, Leah Kelley/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
Does pointing and laughing at the empty corner of the room count? Might need to go burn some sage…
Image source: MissMylchreest, Tatiana Syrikova/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Teacher here. 3 yr old stopped playing to say, unprompted, “Humans are just meat you know.” Then returned to playing
Image source: MissHyacinth21, Markus Spiske/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
My son told a cop my husband was lying about his name. Tbf it only lasted a minute because then he immediately said “your name is dad!”
Image source: ChristianUniMom, Kindel Media/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
I cut my foot on a piece of broken glass. My kid (about 5 at the time) said, “Don’t clean it up! I can use your blood for painting!”
Image source: philosofik, Cats Coming/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
My daughter is 3 and is working on performing her own nighttime routines. We asked her how she gets ready for bathtime and gave her her stuffed bunny to demonstrate on. She takes the bunny and begins explaining the steps of her routine, mimicking the actions on the doll.
“First you take off your pants.” * she wiggles Rabbit’s legs*
“Then you take off your shirt.” *she wiggles Rabbit’s arms*
“Then you take off your underwear.” *wiggles the legs again*
“Then you take off your hands.” *she pulls on Rabbit’s arm in a plucking motion*
“Then you take off your arms.” *Rabbit’s arms are wrenched immediately*
“Then you take off your legs, your hair, your tummy, your face!” *she gleefully laughs as she mimes ripping each part off of Rabbit*
“All done!” *she looks up at us with a smile. We are aghast.*
Image source: Dyshin, Ksenia Chernaya/Pixabay (not the actual photo)
#24
3 year old daughter whispered, “No one is coming to help you.”
Image source: WidoVonP, cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
Dad, I took an overdose. I’m not sorry.
We have been with them 24 hours/day ever since. We are exhausted and burnt out but on the weekend they dyed their hair and was kind to their brother, and I think (hope) that we have turned a corner
Image source: Trick_Philosophy_554, cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
One day she told me she spends her whole period week imagining cutting out her uterus. She described it in great detail.
Image source: fire_thorn, Marina Stoichkova/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
My little friend went through a phase of telling “dark stories” when she was 3-4. She was also really Into playing games about taking her toys to the doctor. We were playing and she said “this toy is really scared of the doctor!“ and I said “why? Doctors are there to help us!” Or something like that. She said “he is scared because this is the bad nurse. She gives him medicine so he can’t move or scream and then cuts him open and takes his insides out.”
I was just like “yeah. That’s a good reason to be scared!”
We have no idea where she came up with that stuff. She’s 6 now and all her stories are about fairies and princesses. I kind of miss her dark stories- they were more creative, even though some kept me up at night!”
Image source: Pinkmongoose, cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
My daughter at nursery (Aged 3) came home and said “Mammy there was a lady on the roof eating cats “..
Poor bugger had a raging temperature.
Image source: StakkAttakk, Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
My three year old: *Poop is like a fart cake.*
Image source: EerieArizona, Elina Fairytale/ Pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
At 5 years old, “Mommy, Danny put his hand under my skirt today.” Still don’t know how I didn’t wreck the car (we were on our way home).
Image source: BunnySlayer64, Ksenia Chernaya/Pexels (nott the actual photo)
Follow Us