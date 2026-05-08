30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

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Vanessa McKeown creates playful photographic worlds where humor, color, and surreal imagination collide. Using everyday objects, food, and carefully staged compositions, the artist transforms ordinary scenes into witty visual narratives filled with unexpected twists. Her photography balances absurdity with precision, drawing viewers into vibrant, dreamlike moments that feel both nostalgic and delightfully strange.

Blending elements of Pop Surrealism, conceptual photography, and visual storytelling, McKeown’s work celebrates curiosity and imagination in a refreshingly lighthearted way. Her images often blur the line between reality and fantasy, inviting the audience to see familiar objects from entirely new perspectives. Through bold color palettes, playful symbolism, and inventive compositions, Vanessa McKeown creates photography that feels joyful, cinematic, and unmistakably original.

More info: vanessamckeown.com | Instagram

#1 Which Furby Are You Today?

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

#2 Sun Flowers

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#3 A Mug

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#4 Will You Berry Me?

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#5 Sprinkle Sessions

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#6 The Eau De Donut!

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#7 Sweet Tooth

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#8 Flat Pack Fruit

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#9 If You Didn’t Know How To Make Curly Fries You Do Now!

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#10 Bag Of Choice

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#11 I’d Tap That

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#12 Screw You

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#13 Just Putting My Face On

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#14 Disco Spritz

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#15 Fruloon

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#16 Fruloons

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#17 Here I Am

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#18 I Would Wear These Toast Flip Flops

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#19 Cakes Overrated

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#20 Moooooooooood

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#21 Suns Out Buns Out

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#22 Puttin’on The Ritz

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#23 Cake Dump

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#24 Beauty Tips

I recommend sprinkle face exfoliate followed by the strawberry ice cream moisturiser. Which will give you a sweet glow and a errrrr edible face.

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#25 Brain: Do A Pasta Shoe She Said. It Will Be Fun She Said

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#26 Plant Grooming

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#27 Getting The Eggs Ready

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#28 Take A Seat

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#29 Mini Candelabra With Some Smokes

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

#30 Ss25

30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: Vanessa McKeown

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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