30 Funny And Creative Photos By This Artist That Might Brighten Your Day

Vanessa McKeown creates playful photographic worlds where humor, color, and surreal imagination collide. Using everyday objects, food, and carefully staged compositions, the artist transforms ordinary scenes into witty visual narratives filled with unexpected twists. Her photography balances absurdity with precision, drawing viewers into vibrant, dreamlike moments that feel both nostalgic and delightfully strange.
Blending elements of Pop Surrealism, conceptual photography, and visual storytelling, McKeown’s work celebrates curiosity and imagination in a refreshingly lighthearted way. Her images often blur the line between reality and fantasy, inviting the audience to see familiar objects from entirely new perspectives. Through bold color palettes, playful symbolism, and inventive compositions, Vanessa McKeown creates photography that feels joyful, cinematic, and unmistakably original.
More info: vanessamckeown.com | Instagram
#1 Which Furby Are You Today?
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#2 Sun Flowers
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#3 A Mug
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#4 Will You Berry Me?
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#5 Sprinkle Sessions
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#6 The Eau De Donut!
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#7 Sweet Tooth
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#8 Flat Pack Fruit
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#9 If You Didn’t Know How To Make Curly Fries You Do Now!
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#10 Bag Of Choice
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#11 I’d Tap That
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#12 Screw You
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#13 Just Putting My Face On
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#14 Disco Spritz
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#15 Fruloon
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#16 Fruloons
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#17 Here I Am
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#18 I Would Wear These Toast Flip Flops
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#19 Cakes Overrated
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#20 Moooooooooood
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#21 Suns Out Buns Out
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#22 Puttin’on The Ritz
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#23 Cake Dump
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#24 Beauty Tips
I recommend sprinkle face exfoliate followed by the strawberry ice cream moisturiser. Which will give you a sweet glow and a errrrr edible face.
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#25 Brain: Do A Pasta Shoe She Said. It Will Be Fun She Said
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#26 Plant Grooming
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#27 Getting The Eggs Ready
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#28 Take A Seat
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#29 Mini Candelabra With Some Smokes
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
#30 Ss25
Image source: Vanessa McKeown
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