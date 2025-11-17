My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

I’ve been making jewelry for a while now (since 2008), and I decided it’s time to show myself and others the journey, progression, and growth that I have experienced as an artist.

Since the beginning of my artistic journey, I have managed to understand what I love doing and to do what I love, create and participate in various exhibitions and speak about important topics and issues that I love, and all the fantasy that is brought forward in the geek culture.

I had built a brand solely for this and created my own way of making high fanart through jewelry. Enjoy.

Polymer Clay Onigeri Pendants (2008)

From Humble Beginnings.

Polymer Clay Strawberries (2009)

Steampunk Cameo Pendant (2011)

Exiting 2 years of Polymer clay towards steampunk

Cosmos Cameo Resin Pendant (2012)

First Steampunk Creation- Steampunk Beetle Pendant (2012)

This is where I discovered the steampunk Genre, this intrigued me so much I couldn’t stop dismantling watches and combining different parts to form different compositions.

Steampunk Butterfly Pendant (2012)

Steampunk Skeleton Key Pendant (2013)

Steampunk Sea Horse (2013)

Steampunk Scarab Pendant (2014)

Steampunk Bracelet- Ring, from The Steampunk Jewelry Book (2014)

After a few years of steampunk, my works even got published in a book -Steampunk Jewelry by Spurgeon Vaughn Ratcliffe.

7 Deadly Sins – Wrath (2015)

This is where I started learning metalsmithing privately and could finally get out of my ‘ready-made’ habits which have limited me throughout the years.
Finally, I could create something uniquely my own.

7 Deadly Sins -Vanity (2015)

7 Deadly Sins – Greed (2015)

7 Deadly Sins – Gluttony (2015)

7 Deadly Sins – Envy (2015)

7 Deadly Sins – Sloth (2015)

From Love with Russia – Editorial for Little Big Band (2016)

Inspired by and made for Little BIG
Jewelry, prod, styling & hair- Orion Ivliev
Photography- Nati Gold ( Nati Gold Photographer )
Makeup- Yuna Pro
Model- Zlata Chaban
Edit- Ofek Birenbaum ( Ofek.muse.art – makeup & visual arts)

First Year in Jewelry Design B.A – Tongue Extensions (2016)

Extensions inspired by Rebecca Horn
SENSE OF SELF – Editorial for MarsPM
Photo & Creative by SHAY Kedem – Photographer
Mua by Ben Kader
Hair by Idan Bakshi
Style & Production by Moshe Avramove
Model – Ira for MarsPM
models – Karina & Shaked
Tongue jewelry by Orion Ivliev

College Second Year- Trap Ring (2016)

Pokemon Inspired Rings (2017)

H.R Giger Inspired Sneakers- New Ballance X Shenkar for TLV Jewelry Week (2017)

College Second Year (2016)

E.V.I.L- Chess Set. by Orion Ivliev (2018)

College, Third Year, Chess Design Course.

Emotional Series (2019)

Graduation project from exchange studies in ‘Alchimia Jewelry School ‘, Firenze.

Myself, Graduation Project – (Non)Sense (2019)

Made to Synthesize Scents and jewelry together to bring mental and emotional balance using the various organic scents.

Heritage Ring for Grandmama (2020)

League of Legends- PsyOps Sona-inspired ring (2021)

Covid really got me into League, I have been a gamer and a geek all my life so I decided to combine my two passions of jewelry and gaming into one.

Pyke Ult Ring (2021)

3 Piggy Rings (2022)

I decided that in addition to my game-inspired collections, I am releasing my own collection of magical lore animals with my own original storyline.

Genshin Impact- Layla Inspired Ring (2023)

League of Legends, Sylas-inspired ring (2023)

