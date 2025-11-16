50 Times Landlords Were So Terrible, They Got Shamed In This Online Community (New Pics)

A friendly landlord is worth more than their weight in gold. If they’re fair, communicate well, and genuinely care about the welfare of their tenants, then you know for a fact that you’ve got a lot of stability in your life. On the flip side, landlords who refuse to do their duties, dodge your calls, and try to squeeze you dry probably deserve to be shamed online. And that’s exactly what the r/LandlordLove subreddit is all about.
An online community that’s home to 76.6k members, r/LandlordLove calls out the most horrible landlords that tenants have ever had the ‘pleasure’ of encountering. What these people went through is absolutely awful, and we wouldn’t wish it on our very worst enemies.
Scroll down to see just how bad things can get for some renters. If you’re feeling up to sharing some of your worst experiences with landlords, you can do so in the comment section, Pandas. Oh, and if there’s an additional bit of humanity that you’d just love to lose, check out Bored Panda’s earlier articles about r/LandlordLove right over here and right here.
One of the moderators representing the r/LandlordLove subreddit was kind enough to answer our questions about the community. They stressed that, in their opinion, landlording is “inherently unjust” and that, though there might be landlords who might treat their tenants better than others, “there is no such thing as a ‘good landlord.'”
#1 Capitalism Is Inherently Unfair. It Favors The Wealthy
Image source: adamcbest
#2 I, For One, Think This Could End Up Wonderfully For Us All
Image source: atomicthumbs
#3 Just Get A Mortgage!
Image source: r8dr4lfe75
#4 Inclusivity
Image source: ModaGamer
#5 It’s Not Much, But It’s Honest Work
Image source: itspushpush
#6 Hmm Landlords Don’t Want Tenants That Know Their Rights?
Image source: hasharin
#7 Nice
Image source: Dan_Arrows
#8 That’s So Infuriating!
Image source: brian_goldstone
#9 Facebook Sometimes Does Not Disappoint
Image source: xaxnxoxnxyxmxoxuxsx
#10 He’s Got My Vote
Image source: JoHeller
#11 Queen S**t
Image source: yuritopiaposadism
#12 Publicly Admitting That They Regularly Steal From Their Tenants
Image source: mitchysuch
#13 I Just Remembered This Awful PSA From During The Pandemic Asking Women Not To Prostitute Themselves To Landlords Because They Lost Their Jobs And Can’t Afford Rent. How Can Anyone Believe Our Society Is Normal?
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Landlord “Fixed” Nice Hardwood Floors
Image source: cquinn32
#15 Shouldn’t Have Bought So Many Avocado Toasts
Image source: babooshkayay
#16 Landlords R Parasites!
Image source: shaun_vids
#17 They Never Cared About You
Image source: becca__lr
#18 Karen Landlord Can’t Even Handle Other People Using Spices
Image source: nicface
#19 Abolish Capitalism
Image source: Anarchist23
#20 Like Scalpers For Concert Tickets
Image source: ZacharyDiaz
#21 Reminder: People Don’t Need To Be Sober And Drug Free To Deserve Food, Shelter And Kindness
Image source: Hater-Bot
#22 100% Correct. F**k This System
Image source: JoshuaPotash
#23 Landlord Isn’t Giving The Deposit Back Regardless So
Image source: ReagansTweets
#24 Good Lord, The Hailfax Sub Is Just Ripe Lately
Image source: Witafigo
#25 “You Gotta Look At It From The Landlord’s Point Of View”
Image source: ZealousidealNewt1852
#26 I Have No Words
Image source: Ariannaree
#27 Right?
Image source: McJesse
#28 As Everyone Knows, It Is Impossible For An Object To Break After 4 Years Of Use
Image source: dandel1on99
#29 The World Doesn’t Need Jeff Bezos. But Jeff Bezos Needs The World. We As A Society Need To Remember That
Image source: JoshuaPotash
#30 God Is Indeed Good
Image source: KING_LUV300
#31 And Their House Was Twice As Large
Image source: WiseOldLlamaMan
#32 Just An Honest Job. Honest Living
Image source: sucks4uyixingismyboo
#33 From Ireland Subreddit
Image source: gothtacular
#34 Oops I Forgot
Image source: jonmpls
#35 I Informed My Landlord That The Law States I’m Required To Give 20 Days Notice To Move Out In A Month To Month Lease, Not 30. She Was Not Happy
Image source: Dreadwalker
#36 Sounds About Right
Image source: gabby930
#37 Cruelty Is The Point
Image source: dianestand
#38 Giver Of Life, Provider Of Shelter
Image source: Blindsidelock
#39 Ok Let’s Add Thievery To The List
Image source: beardowns0806
#40 Bootstraps™️, Motherf**kers
Image source: SrslyWrong
#41 Pretty Nice Of This Landlord To Incentivize His Tenants To Exercise
Image source: Faolin_
#42 Anyone Else Stand Behind And Back The Boys In Beige?
Image source: Minion Death Cult Podcast
#43 Important Reminder
Image source: muchnerve
#44 Landlord Helps Himself To Tenant’s Cookies
Image source: mcrtheworld
#45 Mao
Image source: Falkoro
#46 Cozy Studio With Lots Of Light And A Great Waterfront View!
Image source: Your_Pal_Billy
#47 Very True
Image source: PheeMackley
#48 You Can Stay Working While On The Toilet
Image source: BasedBoomer96
#49 Mathematically Perfect Tweet. Like Sacred Geometry Of Language
Image source: sikemeay
#50 That’s What Happens When You Don’t Earn Your Title
Image source: HardDriveMag
