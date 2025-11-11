We Made A 3D Screw Portrait That A Blind Artist Could ‘See’ With His Hands

This is the story of how we made a portrait of George Wurtzel, a blind artist. It was the first portrait ever that he could feel and recognize as himself.
The sculpture by Andrew Myers is made of 4,000 hand-painted screws. Warning: you might want to cry (but in a good way!).
More info: andrewmyersart.com | cantorfineart.com
This is Mr. George Wurtzel. Blind artist, woodworker, teacher, and a gentleman who is building an art gallery
We wanted to have the first piece in that gallery so we sneakily took a picture of George and worked with our friend Andrew Myers to make a sculptural portrait of his face
First Andrew drew a topography map of George’s face
Then 1 by 1 Andrew drilled in each screw based on that topography map
4000 screws later you get a sculpture like this. Easy right?
Andrew then hand-painted each screw head
After two months, you get an immaculate tactile portrait of your subject
Andrew then drove 13 hours from Laguna Beach up to Enchanted Hills Camp in Napa Valley to surprise George with this piece
George immediately started feeling the portrait
George liked it. He really really liked it. Especially the beard!
George immediately took it off the wall and started sharing it with his students and friends
We are officially going to be the first tactile piece in George’s new Tactile Art Gallery!
“Please touch the art”
The captivating tactile portrait of George Wurtzel brings to life a unique way of experiencing art through touch. For those intrigued by the artistic technique behind such sculptures, exploring how Andrew Myers crafts his pieces offers valuable insight into this creative process.
You can learn more about his detailed approach and innovative artistry in the intricate screw-based 3D sculptures.
Follow Us