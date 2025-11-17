I Am A Wedding And Street Photographer Based In Cheltenham, England, Here Are 27 Pictures I Took While Visiting Nicaragua

I am a wedding and street photographer based in Cheltenham and cover the Cotswolds and all over the UK. Photography is a job and a passion to me. I also like keeping fit and traveling.
Here is my view of the streets of Nicaragua. I photographed a wedding over in Nicaragua and the streets just got me hooked. Nicaragua is a street photographer’s dream. The colors, the architecture and the people make it a must-visit.
#1 Hitchhiker
#2 Nicaragua Life
#3 Colors Are Calling Me
#4 Hen Party
#5 Banana Split
#6 Catch Us If You Can
#7 Life On The Road
#8 Motorbike Man
#9 Street Life
#10 Leap Of Faith
#11 Splish Splash
#12 Loto Winner
#13 Shadows And Highlights
#14 Ben Dover
#15 Listen Here
#16 Feeding Time
#17 The Cyclist
#18 Tiger Time
#19 Blue V White
#20 Market Life
#21 Helmet Bag Man
#22 French Mary
#23 Bird Man
#24 Not What It Seems
#25 Dig Doug Doug
#26 Dirty Diana
#27 Legs Eleven
