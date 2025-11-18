Hey Pandas, What’s The Deepest Thought You’ve Ever Had? (Closed)

Just what the title says. Shower thoughts and crack writing is welcome here. Have a lovely day.
#1
I don’t think this is the first universe.
#2
The universe isn’t just infinitely outward, but also inward, from any given point.
#3
No one is really who they want you to see them as, and we’re all hiding secrets and motives for everything we do and say. No one is 100% honest. We’re all just a facade so we don’t embarrass ourselves or be thought of as less innocent than we want people to see us as.
I guess growing up seeing family change their personalities and moods so quickly when company comes and goes has got me thinking who anyone really is.
#4
You can never see yourself the way you see other people. You’re stuck in first person
#5
First of all, I have to admit that I looked up what “Cracked Writing” was, since it’s the first time I’ve heard of it. Thanks to reddit I now know!
As for my latest deepest thought, that would be thinking about, what we have yet to discover about our Ocean.
Btw never try to think too hard or you’ll end up, with a headache like I did once which is never fun.
#6
On a school trip we went down a coal mine. Had some deep thoughts there.
