Hey Pandas, What’s The Deepest Thought You’ve Ever Had? (Closed)

by

Just what the title says. Shower thoughts and crack writing is welcome here. Have a lovely day.

#1

I don’t think this is the first universe.

#2

The universe isn’t just infinitely outward, but also inward, from any given point.

#3

No one is really who they want you to see them as, and we’re all hiding secrets and motives for everything we do and say. No one is 100% honest. We’re all just a facade so we don’t embarrass ourselves or be thought of as less innocent than we want people to see us as.
I guess growing up seeing family change their personalities and moods so quickly when company comes and goes has got me thinking who anyone really is.

#4

You can never see yourself the way you see other people. You’re stuck in first person

#5

First of all, I have to admit that I looked up what “Cracked Writing” was, since it’s the first time I’ve heard of it. Thanks to reddit I now know!

As for my latest deepest thought, that would be thinking about, what we have yet to discover about our Ocean.

Btw never try to think too hard or you’ll end up, with a headache like I did once which is never fun.

#6

On a school trip we went down a coal mine. Had some deep thoughts there.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Hear Or Feel Colors In Music, So I Made 7 Paintings, Each While Listening To One Song On Repeat
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Introverts Reveal The Incredible Lengths They’ve Gone To Avoid People
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Could Only Wear One Halloween Costume For The Rest Of Your Life, What Would It Be?
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They’ve Captured ‘Giants’
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Lights Out-Recap
3 min read
Dec, 1, 2022
People Online Are Loving This Email Grandparents Sent To Their 28 Y.O. Grandkid After Finding Out That He’s Gay From A Magazine Article
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.