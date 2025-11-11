My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland

by

My mom owns a Patisserie boutique here in Larnaca, Cyprus called Vienna Boutique.
Since 1996, she has been operating the shop on her own.
Once I moved back home from my art studies in the UK, she was reluctant to give me any projects regarding the shop. The shop is her baby and she’s a bit of a control freak over it!
But with the new year, something changed and I had the green light to go ahead and decorate shop’s window display.

First things first – I had to come up with a theme.
Being a huge fan of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland Illustrations by John Tenniel I just had to recreate that and adapt it for the shop’s windows.

Using inexpensive materials such as paper, unwanted wooden boards from the local craftsmen, fabric, light bulbs, glitter, glue, and paint. Here is my journey in short of how I made it in 10 days.

More info: Facebook

Now the shop looks like this, but let’s start at the beginning

My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland

It all began with sketching and brainstorming for set up and colour match

My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland

Creating outline on wooden boards

My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland

Painting and glittering the boards

My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland

Creating the light installation. It’s working!

My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland
My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland
My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland

Paper props

My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland

Other accessories: framed artworks, labels, candles, props

My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland

Window stickers

My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland

All done

My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland
My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland
My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland
My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland
My Mom Let Me Decorate Her Shop This Year, Inspired By Alice&#8217;s Adventures In Wonderland

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mark Hamill Reads Trump’s Wiretap Tweets as the Joker
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dio Brando
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2018
I Began Using Neckties To Create New Fashion And Home Decor
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Beerus and Whis
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2018
I Painted An Amazing Sea Turtle On Silk
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hart of Dixie
Hart of Dixie Season 4 Episode 7 Review: “The Butterstick Tab”
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.