“They Knew It Was Serious, Now She’s Unconscious”: 40 Careless Humans That Purposely Ignored Someone Else’s Food Allergies

by

As miraculous and wonderful as the human body is, at the end of the day it’s incredibly fragile. Unlike cats, we only have one life to live, one chance to make it right before we end up on the judgment table between Heaven and Hell. Where we shall end up, who knows, but the fact is—having a food allergy can speed that process up significantly. 

Allergies can be annoying to begin with; however, they can also be incredibly life-threatening, with one single spoonful of forbidden fruit landing you a ticket to the emergency room. The situation is made a lot more complicated when people decide to ignore them, brushing them off as just a chosen preference. 

People have shared their own personal experiences of coming incredibly close to the rainbow bridge, or stories recalling the times when they witnessed the blatant ignoration of their very important needs, all prompted by Candace D.’s tweet, which gathered 158.3K likes on the platform. 

Bored Panda had the pleasure of speaking with Dave Bloom, the CEO and Co-Founder of SnackSafely.com, who was kind enough to answer some of our questions. 

Don’t forget to upvote the stories that shock you the most, and leave your thoughts, opinions, and similar stories in the comments below. If by the end of this article you’re still craving some food-related stories, here’s an additional article for you! You’re welcome, now let’s chomp into it! 

#1

Image source: MaxRadniecki

#2

Image source: Wingsfan408

#3

Image source: MalletsForDays

#4

Image source: Anabana_fofana

#5

Image source: kimboslice2103

#6

Image source: meloncauly

#7

Image source: auntiechaos

#8

Image source: Vet_Grandma

#9

Image source: HelentheMiniCo1

#10

Image source: craziemamarose

#11

Image source: Sheilabbl

#12

Image source: DJGolfClap

#13

Image source: WiblyWoblyMoony

#14

Image source: BorgQueer

#15

Image source: Owlune

#16

Image source: SkipItForNow666

#17

Image source: RachelWhelband

#18

Image source: Shaziane

#19

Image source: starrfire71

#20

Image source: helebore1997

#21

Image source: RifuGarh

#22

Image source: DinoNuggsBitch

#23

Image source: 2PupsMommy

#24

Image source: sicksaddaria

#25

Image source: PapayaQween

#26

Image source: JustMilfnAround

#27

Image source: NiceJewishBoi

#28

Image source: Ashleychen1317

#29

Image source: JenniferBulman

#30

Image source: little__meggles

#31

Image source: Adela_Terrell

#32

Image source: callmesensei14

#33

Image source: CooksCompanion

#34

Image source: PrarieCrochet

#35

Image source: _hasesuns

#36

Image source: KellyRo42046860

#37

Image source: TraderMike31

#38

Image source: AuntiePoudre

#39

Image source: MrJason300

#40

Image source: RachelH8782

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
