My Magical World Of Dragons And Nature Creatures In 40 Photos Of Handmade Bags And Accessories

by

All my life I have been carefully examining the world around me and seeing how reality, history, and magic are intertwined in it. Dragons look at us through the eyes of modern reptiles and flap with butterfly wings. Mysterious turquoise creatures live in the depths of the sea. Beetles, which seem to us as small dark dots, near shimmer with all colors and amaze with their structure. I mix various visual techniques to share the beauty I see through accessories. Bags and jewelry can combine the eccentricity of the art object and functionality, so you can carry it with you everywhere, and not leave it gathering dust on the shelf:) Each design I carry out myself from sketches to finished items, which often become gifts for dragon and nature lovers, and creative people. And for someone, such a handbag or brooch can be a talisman or a dream come true!

Olga, artist and accessories designer.

More info: inspireuplift.com

#1 Chinese Dragon Beads Embroidery Velvet Clutch Bag

#2 Chinese Dragon Velvet Phone Bag

#3 Gothic Stain Glass Window Beaded Suede Bag

#4 Turquoise Beetle Velvet Beaded Bag In Boho Style

#5 Machaon In Spring Colors Velvet Clutch Bag

#6 Iguana Felt Backpack In Black

#7 Many Eye Beetle Beaded Velvet Bag In Boho Style

#8 Purple Blue Butterfly Beaded Magic Brooch

#9 Chinese Dragon Beaded Brooch

#10 Koi Fish Cute Beaded Micro Bag

#11 Butterfly In Herbs Embroidery Linen Summer Bag

#12 Amber Lion Portrait Beaded Evening Bag With Your Initials

#13 Chinese Dragon Beads Embroidery Bag Detail

#14 Turquoise Octopus Felt Crossbody Purse With Beaded Tentacles

#15 Fantasy Dragon Backpack On Person

#16 Fantasy Winged Octopus Violet Circle Bag

#17 Steampunk Dragon Beaded Velvet Clutch Box

#18 Golden Dragon On Velvet Heart Beaded Brooch

#19 Turquoise Stingray Funky Felt Bag With Mother-Of-Pearl Embroidery

#20 Rainbow Beetle Fuchsia Velvet Mini Bag

#21 Rose Crown Golden Embroidery Burgundy Velvet Bag

#22 Knight On Horse Beaded Bag In British Style

#23 1 Pound Coin Dragon Circle Patchwork Beaded Bag In British Style

#24 Unicorn And Thistle Bead Embroidery Velvet Bag With Tassels

#25 3D Iguana Felted Tote Bag With Beads Embroidery

#26 Awesome Iguana Felt Shopper Bag Detail

#27 Floral Butterfly Hand-Painted And Embroidered Linen Purse

#28 Floral Bee Hand-Painted And Beaded Summer Bag

#29 Bumblebee Linen Beaded Bag In Boho Style

#30 Golden Stage Beetle Beaded Textile Mini Bag

#31 Dragon Moon Beaded Leather Circle Bag

#32 Haku Dragon Beaded Brooch

#33 Dragon-Butterfly 3D Embroidery Brooch

#34 Hawk Moth 3D Dragon Brooch With Bead Embroidery

#35 Sea Turtle Mother Of Pearl Embroidery Bag With Wooden Frame

#36 Magic Dragonfly Beaded Velvet Clutch Bag

#37 Storm Dragon Wing Beaded Brooch

#38 Winged Skull In Magic Colors Circle Crossbody Felt Bag

#39 Iguana Felted Backpack In Grey

#40 Turquoise Butterfly Velvet Beaded Bag With Tassel

