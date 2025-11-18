30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

by

If Barbie gets to have her dream house, you should too! If you’ve been saving up for decades to be able to afford that quaint home in the countryside or a two-story in the best school district in the city, you might feel like your dreams have come true when you finally sign off on purchasing the property. 

But sometimes, what appears to be the perfect home ends up revealing unexpected issues upon moving in. Below, you’ll find photos that homeowners have shared on the Well… That sucks… subreddit detailing the moments where they may have had some regrets about their purchases. Enjoy scrolling through this list that might make you feel better about not owning your own home yet, and keep reading to find a conversation with Diane Henkler of In My Own Style!

#1 Wife And I Saved For Years To Build Our Dream Cabin In The Woods And Less That Two Years Later An Abandoned House Across The Road Decided To Open Up A Tobacco Store And Light Themselves Up Like The Beacons Of Gondor

Image source: hau5cat

#2 I Posted This A Few Years Ago, But Here’s That Time My Neighbors’ House Got Broken Into By A Wild Turkey

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: poopgoose1

#3 A Neighbor’s “Security” Light That They Keep On 24/7

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: TaudeTheThird

#4 Well There Is A Water Snake Living In My Toilet Somehow

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: TheEerieZeroQueen

#5 Please Don’t Bury Your Pet In A Plastic Storage Bin. Someone (Me) Might Accidentally Dig It Up One Day

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: jk600

#6 I’m Starting To Think This View Isn’t Worth Golfers Aiming Directly At Our Homes

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: starbitcandies

#7 Not One Single Fuse Labeled In My New Home

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: Mind-Matters-Not

#8 Went Down To The Basement To Do Laundry

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: drkwtrs

#9 This Is A Wall At My Friend’s House

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: VIPeace

#10 Was Getting Ready For Bed, Walked Into My Bedroom To This

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: Imterrifiedofsharks

#11 In Ten Seconds I’m Going To Discover The Value Of Lifejackets And Renter’s Insurance

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: dbcannon

#12 Apartment Hallway In Dallas, Tx Looks Like A Scene From The Titanic

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: valpaal

#13 For The Longest Time We Couldn’t Figure Out Why Our Outdoor Sink Kept Clogging Up, So We Called Someone To Come Check Out The Plumbing. Turns Out It’s All Been Going Into A Home Depot Bucket

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: ItsMaaagic

#14 Found Out Why My House Started To Smell Every Time The Water Heater Kicked On

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: bigwilly311

#15 Main Water Valve Was Not Shut Off For The Winter In A Cabin

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: kentiiboyy

#16 Follow Up To The Honey Bees Swarming The Side Of My House. Bee Keeper Is Here Saving Them. They Were Building A New Hive

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: melmac76

#17 This Is My View From The Bathroom Floor, Looking At The Hole In The Ceiling I Just Fell Through

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: StickyMcdoodle

#18 “Told My Wife Not To Step On The Drywall. She Later Admittedshe Didn’t Know What Drywall Was”

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Left Our Totally Normal House To Run Errands. Came Back An Hour And A Half Later To This

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: Station28

#20 When Your Cabinet Decides It’s Time To Break Lose And Come Crashing Down The Day You Install Your Brand New Glass Top Stove

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: thorisadog

#21 Whole Kitchen Sink Just Fell Out Of The Counter

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: ShivaLuna22

#22 After Two Years Living In My House, I Came Home To Learn My Mantelpiece Was Just Glued On

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: m_i_l_k_d_r_o_p

#23 Got Rudely Awaken By The Sound Of Everything In My Kitchen Cupboards Crashing To The Floor

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: thecookietrain

#24 I Think I’m Going To Need A Bigger Bucket

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: TheNightMan5000

#25 We Heard Crash In The Middle Of The Night – Though That Was A Thief But It Was This

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: agni_ka

#26 Gravity Wins. But I Live To Trip Another Day

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: Shaneblaster

#27 I Was Cleaning Out My Rental House And I Smelled Some Strange Smell In The Closet. I Had To Get Down On My Knees To Read This On The Floor. It Was Written In Sharpie

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: gustave-isaac-toves

#28 Kitchen Cabinets Decided To Yeet Themselves At 4 In The Morning

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: weeJwontC10

#29 Microwave Door Blew Up. House Built One Year Ago

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: 9inchsofty

#30 Newly Purchased House Reno…

30 People Who Bought Their Dream Home And Regretted It Almost Immediately

Image source: alsodders

