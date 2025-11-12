My Macro Photography Tour To Amboli

by

I went to Amboli for a 3-day macro photography tour with my camera – Nikon Coolpix B500. It’s not a DSLR with huge prime and macro lenses; but I’m very happy with it. It has so far given me good quality images and is great for shooting videos as well.

Amboli is an amazing hill station, located at an altitude of 690m, in southern Maharashtra. Rightly called as the Cherapunji of Maharashtra, it is the wettest region in Maharashtra with an average rainfall of almost 7m per year. It is recognised as one of world’s ‘Eco Hot-Spots’ because of the rich variety of flora and fauna found there.

I had an amazing time photographing and vlogging about creatures I once used to fear! My trip to Amboli not only helped me improve my photography skills, but also enabled me to make friends with animals I always used to fear. Thank you Amboli :)

More info: sonikatravels.wordpress.com

Day 01’s Vlog

Day 02’s Vlog

Day 03’s Vlog

Amboli Toad

My Macro Photography Tour To Amboli

Weaver Ant (Queen)

My Macro Photography Tour To Amboli

Bombay Bush Frog

My Macro Photography Tour To Amboli

Commelina

My Macro Photography Tour To Amboli

Boulenger’s Indian Gecko

My Macro Photography Tour To Amboli

Malabar Gliding Frog

My Macro Photography Tour To Amboli

Green Huntsman Spider

My Macro Photography Tour To Amboli

Hunstman Spider

My Macro Photography Tour To Amboli

Scorpion

My Macro Photography Tour To Amboli

Tortoise Shell Beetle

My Macro Photography Tour To Amboli

Malabar Pit Viper

My Macro Photography Tour To Amboli

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Cast Of “The Big Door Prize”
3 min read
May, 18, 2022
The Pictures That Saved My Life 6 Years Ago
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
26 Days Of Tea In Japan: I Paint On Used Tea Bags
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Guy Thinks He’s Stealing From Convenience Store Until His “Scam” Backfires In The Funniest Way
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
I Created A Victorian Dollhouse Out Of An Old Shipping Carton
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Giancarlo Stanton: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.