Hey Pandas, Tell Me A Random Cool Fact About Yourself (Closed)

#1
I can play three music instruments.
Not too cool but I’m proud of it.
#2
#3
I’m genuinely obsessed with playing cards. It doesn’t really come up often but I have a ton of decks and I want to design my own sometime
#4
I can play seven nation army on seven instruments.
#5
my spine is curved in the shape of an s, and both curves are 50°. yes it hurts. yes i make endless jokes about my spine not spining correctly. yes it makes me shorter than i want to be lol. it makes for a really cool fact though
#6
i has a tooth thats horizontel and large in the front of my bottom jaw and its totally not forming a cyst
#7
I can sing tom lehrers elements song. It’d been 100 days of lockdown and I was pretty bored.
#8
I have my hair dyed in purple and turquoise locks (galaxy hair). Once I was at the supermarket. It was summer and I was wearing a long, floral print dress.
There was this little girl with her mother close to me. The girl looked at me in awe, then said loudly, pointing at me: “Mommy, she looks like a fairy!” Everyone around turned their heads to see “the fairy” (who was unexpectedly blushing) :)))
#9
I’m an aspiring author. Currently I’m working on my first story on Wattpad, it’s about two gay princes that are to be married to each other, and Prince Charlie is a very skinny anorexic boy with bad mental health, but he manages to make it through.
#10
I’m good at singing ig. I am the master at riffing
#11
I have green hair
A cow fell on top I’ve me one time
#12
I recently competed in a National JROTC competition in New Jersey. We did not win, but we were far from losing too. Hoping to do it again next year!
#13
Here’s a weird flex: I am the worst Apex legends player alive 💪🙌
#14
1. I only have 28 adult teeth (inside my mouth)
2. I play the cello
3. I own more than 100 pairs of earrings.
#15
I was conceived and born at the site of the first nuclear bomb testing in Alamogordo NM. That’s why I glow in the dark.
#16
I have a doctors note that seas I do not know how to breathe the correct way. I am also missing a muscle in my back. I have had a small operation on my leg without any anesthetic, because the doctor thought i was allergic. Tuns out im not
#17
I have more teeth then normal people. Like 7 or such.
#18
I can recognize voices really, really well. I mean, my friends and family actually test me on this regularly- If only I could get paid for that skill!
#19
I’m strangely good at remembering layouts to houses I’ve only been to once.
#20
I can crack my knuckles incredibly loud
#21
The longest time I’ve spent in total isolation from other people is three months. It’s not necessarily a cool fact but I bet it’s unusual. :)
#22
I’m related to someone famous.
#23
I’m immune to hangovers! Sadly it’s mostly wasted on me as I’m not much of a drinker, but I have tested it periodically.
#24
I was the first certified dog groomer in my state when I was 24
#25
I can spell “Mississippi” out loud, both forwards and backwards
#26
Well an interesting fact about me is that I have a few forms of synesthesia like ordinal linguistic personification (OLP), Grapheme colour synesthesia and mild Chromesthesia. There’s also a minor thing about me which is that my right eye is smaller than my left eye but it’s not noticable unless I try to squint them together
#27
I can project my voice. (Being loud without shouting)
#28
Let’s see… I can speak foreign languages without an accent from my native tongue but can also emulate accents, I can play three different musical instruments, paint and draw with more than decent skills, and I happen to be well versed in many areas which I happen to teach or have taught at some point: English, Spanish, art history, anthropology, social sciences, French, interpreting and translation, economic and cultural history, evolutionary aesthetics, philosophy… I can also tune stringed musical instruments by ear with great accuracy, and can always sing in tune.
