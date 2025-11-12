My Kitchen Felt Sad And Boring So I Designed 11 Glass Cutting Boards That Made Both Of Us Happy

by

Every kitchen I walk into looks pretty much the same – with a mixer being the only fun thing in it, looking like a relic from the latest Transformers movie.

I cook a lot so my wooden cutting board was always out, filled with uncleanable stains and knife cuts, I always over scrubbed it to get the avocado out of all the slits.

Being a designer I knew I could design it better and more appealing, so I found a glass cutting board manufacturer that could handle my designs and that’s how TheHappyMuffins.com was born!

I hope it would bring your kitchen much joy and color as it did mine.

More info: thehappymuffins.com

#1 Doughnuts!!

#2 Breakfast Is Served

#3 Chill, Ape Is Here

#4 Cabbage, Sicker Then Your Average

#5 Chinatown

#6 Plan B

#7 Artistic Mood

#8 A Recipe That Works Every Time

#9 Ice Ice Baby

#10 When Life Gives You Lemons…

#11 Mama’s Cookies

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
